Testimony in the Derek Chauvin murder trial resumed Wednesday with a leading law enforcement practices expert from the Los Angeles Police Department who told jurors there were clear signs during George Floyd's arrest should have prompted the now-fired Minneapolis officer to dial down his use of force.

Sgt. Jody Stiger made his assertions Tuesday in Hennepin County Court while testifying on behalf of the prosecution, who hired him to analyze numerous videos from the scene, court records and other documents in preparation for taking the witness stand.

Judge Peter Cahill adjourned Tuesday's proceedings shortly after 3 p.m., before the prosecution was done questioning Stiger, who will also be cross examined by defense attorney Eric Nelson.

Stiger testified that his review of the case led him to conclude that Chauvin's bodily force of more than nine minutes was "excessive" in arresting Floyd on suspicion of passing a counterfeit $20 bill at Cup Foods at 38th and Chicago on May 25.

"Initially, when Mr. Floyd was being placed in the back seat of the vehicle, the officers were justified in trying to have him comply and sit in the back seat of the vehicle," said the sergeant whose department employs roughly 9,000 sworn officers. "However, once he was placed in the prone position on the ground, he slowly ceased his resistance and the officers ... should have slowed down or stopped their force."

Typically, in the case of someone suspected of passing a counterfeit bill, Stiger added, force would not be used, let alone employed at a moderate level.

Stiger has been with the LAPD since 1993 and said he has conducted more than 2,500 use-of-force reviews. He disclosed that he was paid by the state a $10,000 "flat fee" and $2,950 "trial fee."

Nelson has argued that a hostile crowd distracted Chauvin and prevented a proper diagnosis or aid that could have saved Floyd's life.

The defense attorney also argued that in some instances, Chauvin's knee was on Floyd's shoulders — not exclusively on his neck — and that maneuver complies with department training.

Schleicher replayed video of the officers working to control Floyd in the back seat of a squad as he claimed to be claustrophobic. He highlighted that at one point on the video, Floyd resisted by trying to kick away an officer. The prosecutor asked Stiger whether he saw anything else Floyd did to draw "aggressive behavior" from the officers. Stiger said no.

Also Tuesday, three more Minneapolis police officers testified about their department's training, bringing the total to eight current or former MPD officers who have been witnesses on behalf of the prosecution's contention that Chauvin violated various policies despite being taught proper arrest and medical procedures.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the killing of Floyd. Three other fired officers who assisted in Floyd's 2020 arrest — J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao — are scheduled to be tried in August on charges of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.

Star Tribune staff writers Rochelle Olson and Chao Xiong contributed to this report.

