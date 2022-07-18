Prosecutors on Monday rested their case against Jamal Lindsey Smith, who is accused of murdering Jay Boughton in a road rage shooting on Hwy. 169 in Plymouth last summer.

But defense attorneys argued that the state has not presented enough evidence to prove Smith was the shooter on July 6, 2021, and said one of the other two occupants of the SUV could have fired the shot that killed Boughton.

"Their entire case is a character attack trying to draw inference from jail calls ... and videos, none of it is any evidence whatsoever that he fired a shot or that he requested or promoted anyone to do that," said Smith's attorney Emmett Donnelly in moving for the court to acquit Smith because the state didn't present enough evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Smith is the shooter.

Judge Nicole Engisch denied Donnelly's motion and said jurors may agree with Donnelly, but it's up to them to decide.

Boughton's family, including his wife Kristin, have been in the Hennepin County courtroom for every day of testimony. His 16-year-old son, Harrison, who was in the passenger seat when his dad was shot, testified the first day of trial.

Boughton's brother-in-law Stephen Robinson praised the prosecutors Monday.

"The family has been in great hands," Robinson said. "We continue to trust the process and trust that we get to the truth."

On Monday morning, prosecutors played recordings of jailhouse calls between Smith and his girlfriend, Rondelle Hardin, of St. Louis Park, and another unidentified man.

Plymouth Police Department investigator David Anderson testified that he listened to hundreds of calls Smith made while he was held in Macon County Jail in Illinois from late August to September before he was transferred to Hennepin County jail. The jurors listened to some of the calls where Smith is asking Hardin to delete — not deactivate — his Facebook account.

On the recorded calls, Smith told Hardin to not cooperate with investigators.

In a call with an unknown man, Smith tells him to avoid "papers," meaning subpoenas. They talked about being at a Minneapolis night club the night of the shooting and Smith tells the man that a rifle was on the seat, not in his hands.

In a recorded phone interview with a KARE-11 TV reporter, Smith said that he was driving the SUV at the time of the shooting.

Hennepin County jail deputy Bradley Swanson was the last witness to take the stand. He testified that he interacted with Smith on Dec. 26, 2021. Another inmate was harassing the nurse during med pass and Smith began saying things to the nurse.

"I turned my attention to him and said mind your business," Swanson said.

Smith asked Swanson if he knew who he was, and in the ensuing conversation, Swanson testified, Smith referred to himself as "a nationwide murderer."

Swanson told Smith he was going to log that in behavior notes. Swanson testified that Smith said, "Go ahead... I don't care. I'm a murderer."

In cross examination, defense attorney Kellen Dotson asked whether Smith said he was responsible for this murder in Minnesota. Swanson said he did not.

Dotson also asked if Swanson ever looked at security cameras or his body camera to confirm this conversation occurred. Swanson said he did not.

Under questioning from prosecutor Erin Lutz, Swanson explained he only activates his body camera if he pulls a Taser. Once it's on, it captures video from a few seconds prior but not audio.

"Did you know the defendant was going to tell you he was a nationwide murder when he did?" Lutz asked.

Swanson said no, and added that he used direct quotes to log exactly what Smith said.

Court resumes this afternoon.