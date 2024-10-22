Former Vikings Chuck Foreman, Jim Marshall clear another hurdle for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Members of the Hall’s “Seniors Blue-Ribbon Committee” voted for 25 players among the 60 who were presented by the “Seniors Screening Committee” three weeks ago. The top 25, including ties (31), advanced. The list will be cut to nine in about three weeks and then down to the three who will be voted on by the full 50-member Hall of Fame selection committee in January. Those three finalists will then need 80% yes votes for enshrinement.