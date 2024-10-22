Vikings

Former Vikings Chuck Foreman, Jim Marshall clear another hurdle for Pro Football Hall of Fame

The list of senior candidates was pared from 60 to 31 by the Hall of Fame’s Seniors Blue-Ribbon Committee, and that list will be cut to nine in three weeks.

By Mark Craig

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 22, 2024 at 5:59PM
December 6, 1976 Chuck Foreman, second from right, buildozed through a hole Sunday amid the snow at Metropolitan Stadium. September 13, 1981 Scenes like this - Chuck Foreman racing through the Packers and the snow at Metropolitan Stadium on December 5, 1976- will not be repeated after the Vikings move into the Metrodome next season. December 5, 1976 John Croft, Minneapolis Star Tribune ORG XMIT: MIN2014090416181999
Chuck Foreman (44) bursts through a hole during a Vikings' game against the Packers at Met Stadium on Dec. 6, 1976. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Former Vikings players Jim Marshall and Chuck Foreman survived a second round of cuts as the Pro Football Hall of Fame selection process trimmed the list of senior candidates being considered for the Class of 2025 from 60 to 31, the Hall announced today.

Members of the Hall’s “Seniors Blue-Ribbon Committee” voted for 25 players among the 60 who were presented by the “Seniors Screening Committee” three weeks ago. The top 25, including ties (31), advanced. The list will be cut to nine in about three weeks and then down to the three who will be voted on by the full 50-member Hall of Fame selection committee in January. Those three finalists will then need 80% yes votes for enshrinement.

The 31 players — 20 offensive and 11 defensive — are eligible as seniors because they last appeared in a professional game in the 1999 season.

Marshall, 86, defined the term “NFL ironman” during a 20-year career (1960-79) in which he played the final 19 as an original member of the Vikings. The defensive end’s 289 consecutive games started, including playoffs, is second all-time behind Brett Favre’s 321. Marshall’s 301 consecutive games played, including playoffs, is third behind punter Jeff Feagles (363) and Favre (323).

Foreman, 73, was NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 1973 and a dual-threat running back who was ahead of his time. Foreman played seven seasons with the Vikings and a final year in New England. He led the NFL in receptions in 1975 (73), touchdowns from scrimmage in 1974 (15) and 1976 (14) and total touchdowns from 1974-76 (51).

Here are the 31 players still being considered:

QUARTERBACKS (3): Ken Anderson, Charlie Conerly, Jim Plunkett.

RUNNING BACKS (5): Ottis Anderson, Roger Craig, Chuck Foreman, Cecil Isbell, Paul “Tank” Younger.

WIDE RECEIVERS (5): Billy “White Shoes” Johnson, Stanley Morgan, Art Powell, Sterling Sharpe, Otis Taylor.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (7): Ox Emerson, Joe Jacoby, Mike Kenn, Bob Kuechenberg, George Kunz, Jim Tyrer, Al Wistert.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (2): Jim Marshall, Harvey Martin.

Related Coverage

Colleges

Football Across Minnesota: Twice as many defenders? Not a problem for this freshman

Vikings

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell refines offense ahead of first game against old friend Sean McVay

Vikings

Vikings-Colts game on Nov. 3 at U.S. Bank Stadium flexed to ‘Sunday Night Football’

LINEBACKERS (5): Carl Banks, Maxie Baughan, Larry Grantham, Clay Matthews Jr., Tommy Nobis.

DEFENSIVE BACKS (4): Lester Hayes, Albert Lewis, Eddie Meador, Everson Walls.

about the writer

Mark Craig

Sports reporter

Mark Craig has covered the NFL nearly every year since Brett Favre was a rookie back in 1991. A sports writer since 1987, he is covering his 30th NFL season out of 37 years with the Canton (Ohio) Repository (1987-99) and the Star Tribune (1999-present).

See More

More from Vikings

See More
Vikings

Analysis: Trouble before the snap plagues the NFL, and hardly anybody’s worse than the Vikings

Staff headshot
Mark Craig
card image

They stand third in the league in presnap penalties, in a season when teams are making such mistakes at the highest rate in charted history.

Vikings

Podcast: Previewing Kevin O’Connell’s return to L.A., Vikings-Rams, and short-week sloppiness

card image
Vikings

Former Vikings Foreman, Marshall clear another hurdle for Pro Football Hall of Fame

December 6, 1976 Chuck Foreman, second from right, buildozed through a hole Sunday amid the snow at Metropolitan Stadium. September 13, 1981 Scenes like this - Chuck Foreman racing through the Packers and the snow at Metropolitan Stadium on December 5, 1976- will not be repeated after the Vikings move into the Metrodome next season. December 5, 1976 John Croft, Minneapolis Star Tribune ORG XMIT: MIN2014090416181999