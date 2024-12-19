A man with a lengthy criminal history is back in the Hennepin County jail Thursday after being released a week earlier due to an apparent clerical error hours after he was sentenced to prison.
Prison-bound man set free week ago on apparent clerical error is back in Hennepin County jail
Timothy Wayne Wilson, 60, of Minneapolis, was booked into custody at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the jail log.
Timothy Wayne Wilson, 60, of Minneapolis, was booked into custody at 1:30 p.m., according to the jail log.
Wilson was arrested by Minneapolis police. Officials have yet to explain how he may have spent his time of temporary freedom.
Court documents show that Hennepin County District Judge Marta Chou sentenced Wilson on Dec. 12 after he pleaded guilty to second-degree drug possession and illegal possession of a gun. He was ordered to report to the state Department of Corrections at 10:30 a.m. that morning to begin serving his sentence of 5⅔ years.
While there are no official court documents, a jail document shows that approximately 90 minutes later Chou ordered Wilson’s release. The jail processed that request, and Wilson was released that evening. How it happened remains murky.
A statement from the Sheriff’s Office, which operates the county jail, said it followed Fourth Judicial District policy in releasing Wilson. The policy dictates that the jail will use an electronic court tab application “to determine if a defendant is to remain in custody or to be released.”
The Sheriff’s Office also said it has no access to edit the electronic court tab and the judicial order is transmitted via court staff to the jail.
The Star Tribune obtained a copy of the “Hennepin County Jail Court Tab Report.” Under the “judicial order” label it shows Chou ordered Wilson’s release.
A statement from the Hennepin County District Court said, “Judge Chou confirms that she sentenced the defendant to 68 months in prison, that she expected execution of the sentence to occur immediately, and that she did not order the defendant’s release.” They said an investigation into how the order was issued and Wilson was released is ongoing.
Wilson was given an opportunity to reappear in court on Tuesday. He did not and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
The case stemmed from an arrest of Wilson in 2021 after a criminal informant told Minneapolis police Wilson was driving a tan Cadillac and selling drugs out of a south Minneapolis home. Police executed a traffic stop on Wilson where they found “61 baggies of cocaine.” While searching his home, police found a 9mm handgun and more than $2,000 in cash. He was charged in 2023 with felony first-degree sale and second-degree possession of cocaine along with illegal possession of a firearm.
Wilson pleaded the second-degree drug possession charge down from more than 25 grams of cocaine to more than 10 grams and admitted to the gun charge. His plea deal called for 68 months in prison. Under Minnesota sentencing guidelines and with credit for time served, Wilson would likely have been released from prison in about three years followed by supervised release.
He has a lengthy criminal record in Minnesota, dating back to 1990, that includes felony convictions for selling and possessing drugs, aggravated robbery, burglary, theft and illegal possession of a firearm.
The display, just off the main rotunda, was briefly removed Wednesday after someone apparently knocked it over.