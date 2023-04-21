Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

"Be ready."

That's what Prince told Linda Green, owner of the Art of Dance, when his charity helped fund her Brooklyn Park studio.

She shared that story Friday morning at Paisley Park in Chanhassen during a short program to honor Prince on the seventh anniversary of his death.

Green's troupe had to be ready to wing it when the sound system in Studio B wasn't loud enough. Imagine that — not loud enough in Paisley Park. The seven young dancers executed the hip-hop styled "The OG Crew" with precision despite the remarkably diminished volume.

The program was organized by Sharon Nelson, Prince's oldest sister. Standing next to a bouquet of purple and lavender flowers, she spoke briefly, encouraging about a dozen invited guests — her cousins, a couple of Prince's friends and some Purple Army fans from out of town — "to spread love, unity, peace, justice, mercy, tolerance and harmony."

Nelson also introduced Kalpulli KetzalCoatlicue, a Native dance troupe. She explained that her family had Iroquois blood. Dressed in feathered headdresses, beads and ankle rattles, the seven dancers offered "The Dove" and "The Deer in the Sky" accompanied by two drummers, including group leader Susana De León.

After the half-hour program, the Art of Dance got ready to do "The OG Crew" once again — in Paisley Park's NPG Club with a sound system at full hip-hop volume.

At 4:21 p.m. today — as in April 21 — Paisley Park will have a moment of reflection by inviting Prince fans to light a candle. The ceremony, which is open to the public with no tickets required, will be livestreamed on Paisley social media.