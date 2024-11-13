A Minnesota sports drink brand is hitting social media influencer Logan Paul’s beverage company, Prime, with a trademark infringement lawsuit.
Minnesota company sues Logan Paul’s Prime brand for trademark infringement
X Hydration says the Prime X Hydration drinks are causing “consumer confusion.”
X Hydration, based in Rosemount, says its trademarks predate the new Prime X Hydration varieties launched over the summer and is asking a judge to step in to stop Prime from using the mark.
The Prime X drinks are available in pink and blue varieties, just like X Hydration’s, which is causing “irreparable harm” to the Minnesota brand, the company states in a federal lawsuit filed Friday in Minneapolis.
“X Hydration has been alerted to instances of actual consumer confusion,” the lawsuit says. “The sports drink products sold by both X Hydration and defendant are relatively low-cost consumer goods, and thus customers are unlikely to exercise a high degree of care in purchasing decisions of such products.”
Founded in 2021, X Hydration is sold nationwide online and now available at Fresh Thyme stores in Minnesota.
The company sent a cease-and-desist letter to Prime in July. Prime responded it “would not comply,” according to the lawsuit.
X Hydration is seeking unspecified damages for trademark infringement, deceptive trade practices and other claims.
Paul co-founded Prime with fellow influencer KSI and launched the first bottles of the hydration drink in 2022. The company has faced other federal lawsuits over caffeine content and alleged PFAS contamination.
In response to the caffeine suit, Paul said in a since-deleted TikTok this spring that “anyone can sue anyone at any time, that does not make the lawsuit true,” according to the Louisville Courier Journal.
Paul’s brother, Jake Paul, is scheduled to box Mike Tyson on Friday.
