FOUR-GAME SERIES AT GUARANTEED RATE FIELD

All games on BSN, 830-AM

Monday, 4:10 p.m.: RHP Griffin Jax (1-1, 8.66 ERA) vs. RHP Lance Lynn (9-3, 1.99)

Monday (Game 2): RHP Jose Berrios (7-3, 3.48)vs. TBA

Tuesday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Bailey Ober (1-1, 5.45) vs. LHP Dallas Keuchel (7-3, 4.25)

Wednesday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Michael Pineda (3-5, 4.11) vs. RHP Dylan Cease (7-5, 4.15)

TWINS UPDATE

The Twins (39-53) are 2-10 vs. the White Sox and 0-6 at Chicago this season. In the 12 games, the Twins have been outscored 91-47 by the White Sox, who have clinched the season series for the first time since 2016. ... Both Twins victories have come when Ober has started. Ober has made three of his eight career starts vs. the White Sox. ... Sunday's 7-0 loss at Detroit dropped the Twins to 20-26 against AL Central teams. ... One of the Twins' two victories was against Cease, who gave up six runs in the Twins' 8-5 victory on July 5. ... Jax will make his second career start. His first start was on July 3 at Kansas City.

WHITE SOX UPDATE

The AL Central-leading White Sox (56-36) moved 20 games over .500 Sunday with a 4-0 home victory over Houston. It's the first time since Aug. 26, 2008, that they are 20 games over .500. The White Sox are 12-4 since June 27. They are also 33-15 at home. ... Lynn will be making his first start since agreeing to a two-year, $38 million extension. The former Twins righthander pitched a scoreless second inning in Tuesday's All-Star Game. ... SS Tim Anderson homered Sunday to extend his hitting streak to 15 games. He is hitting 27-for-67 (.403) during the streak. ... 3B Yoan Moncada has reached base safely in 20 of his past 21 games.