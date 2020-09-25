President Donald Trump will visit Minnesota once again next week, making a campaign appearance in Duluth.
The president has made multiple campaign stops in the state this summer. Both Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden made appearances on the same day in northern Minnesota last week.
Trump will speak at the Duluth International Airport next Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 5 p.m.
175 COVID-19 cases linked to U's Twin Cities campus this month, Minn. health officials say
