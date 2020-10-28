President Donald Trump is coming back to Minnesota for a Friday afternoon rally in Rochester.

The Trump campaign announced the stop on Thursday morning. The rally is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the Rochester International Airport. It’s the last stop of the day on a Midwestern swing for Trump on Friday, as he fights to hold onto the presidency but trails in polls against former Vice President Joe Biden.

The Democratic challenger will also be in the Midwest on Friday, with campaign stops scheduled for Iowa and Wisconsin. At least for now, Biden has no further stops scheduled in Minnesota. Trump is also campaigning in Wisconsin and Michigan on Friday.

Trump carried Wisconsin, Michigan and Iowa in 2016 but lost Minnesota narrowly. Biden has led in polls of Minnesota but recent polling has shown him to be competitive in the other three states, as well.