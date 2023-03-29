WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is set to visit the Minneapolis area next week, the White House announced.

The visit is scheduled for Monday, but the White House has yet to release additional details about the location or time of the event.

The Democratic president and other leaders in his administration have been spending time traveling for what the White House is calling an "Investing in America" tour.

"President Biden will tout the fact that private companies have committed to invest over $2 billion in Minnesota since he took office," Haris Talwar, a regional communications director for the White House, said in a statement.

The visit will mark Biden's first time back in Minnesota since speaking last year at a memorial service for former Democratic Vice President Walter Mondale.

Biden has yet to officially say whether he is running for re-election in 2024.