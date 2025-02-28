Preserving humanity in the AI era

Advancements in AI are transforming our world and posing unprecedented challenges, such as massive job displacement. In my undergraduate class on AI, I ask my students: “If one day work becomes optional, how many of you would still choose to work?” The response is typically split between half of the class choosing to work and the other half choosing a different path. In the process, there are often amusing exchanges of looks that seem to ask “What would you do with your time if you don’t work?” or “Don’t you have better things to do with your life?”