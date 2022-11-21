Tap the bookmark to save this article.

FINN BRINK, MAPLE GROVE

Senior forward

Sparked the Crimson's postseason run with six goals and six assists in six games. Finished with 29-31 overall.

College commitment: Wisconsin

CHASE CHESLOCK, ROGERS

Senior defenseman

Undisputed leader of the Royals. Contributed 10 goals and 29 assists.

College commitment: St. Thomas

WILL INGEMANN, WAYZATA

Senior goaltender

Third-year starter. Won 16 games, allowed 1.74 goals per game and blanked six opponents.

College commitment: undecided

SAM RANALLO, ROGERS

Senior forward

Sparked the Royals' breakout season with 28 goals and 34 assists. Likely Mr. Hockey candidate.

College commitment: undecided

GAVYN THORESON, ANDOVER

Senior forward

Led the Class 2A champion Huskies with 29 goals. He and Cayden Casey form the state's best 1-2 punch.

College commitment: St. Cloud State

BRADLEY WALKER, ORONO

Senior forward

Physical and skilled. Posted 26 goals and 22 assists for the Spartans last winter.

College commitment: undecided