Prep sports results for Tuesday, Oct. 15
Scores and rankings from around the state and metro.
• St. Paul Johnson 7, North St. Paul/Tartan 3
Cross country • boys
BIG 9
At Brooktree G.C.
• Mankato East 48, Winona 64, Mankato West 91, Owatonna 96, Rochester John Marshall 122, Northfield 135, Red Wing 221, Rochester Century 222, Rochester Mayo 247, Albert Lea, Faribault and Austin 290. Medalist (5k): Audi Thom, Mankato East, 15:47.4.
METRO EAST
At St. Croix Bluffs Regional Park
• Two Rivers 19, Hastings 66, Mahtomedi 84, Simley 116, St. Thomas Academy 120, Tartan 163, South St. Paul 171, Hill-Murray 192. Medalist (5k): Niah Fernandes, Two Rivers, 16:07.5.
METRO WEST
At Hyland Greens G.C.
• Bloomington Jefferson 44, Orono 61, Chanhassen 63, Waconia 126, St. Louis Park 128, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 148, Chaska 155, New Prague 167. Medalist (5k): Owen Chapman, Orono, 15:33.2.
ST. PAUL CITY
At Highland Park Nine-Hole G.C.
• Como Park 24, Highland Park 39, Central 67, Humboldt 120, Washington 143, Johnson 156, Harding 209. Medalist (5k): Charlie Loth, Como Park, 15:59.2.
WRIGHT COUNTY
At Little Crow G.C.
• Rockford 37, Annandale 65, Dassel-Cokato 72, Litchfield 85, New London-Spicer 121, Glencoe-Silver Lake 130, Norwood Young America 206, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 229. Medalist (5k): Sal Wirth, Annandale, 16:12.5.
Cross country • girls
BIG 9
At Brooktree G.C.
• Northfield 52, Faribault 119, Rochester Century 125, Owatonna 126, Mankato East 131, Mankato West 143, Austin 164, Winona 180, Rochester John Marshall 227, Red Wing 239, Rochester Mayo 262, Albert Lea 282. Medalist (5k): Abigail Tri, Rochester Mayo, 18:18.1.
METRO EAST
At St. Croix Bluffs Regional Park
• Two Rivers 27, Hastings 75, Mahtomedi 81, Hill-Murray 101, Simley 134, Tartan 139, South St. Paul 175. Medalist (5k): Linnea Ronning, Hastings, 18:53.9.
METRO WEST
At Hyland Greens G.C.
• Waconia 41, Chaska 58, New Prague 95, Bloomington Jefferson 101, Orono 113, St. Louis Park 138, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 175, Chanhassen 186. Medalist (5k): Jocie Hallen, Orono, 18:56.8.
ST. PAUL CITY
At Highland Park Nine-Hole G.C.
• Highland Park 18, Central 43, Como Park 83, Humboldt 108, Johnson 145. Medalist (5k): Grace Lewis-Mosher, Highland Park, 17:57.
WRIGHT COUNTY
At Little Crow G.C.
• New London-Spicer 30, Annandale 47, Dassel-Cokato 78, Litchfield 107, Glencoe-Silver Lake 134, Norwood Young America 171, Watertown-Mayer 181. Medalist (5k): Kyla Vick, New London-Spicer, 19:17.8.
Football
MINNESOTA
• Goodrige/Grygla-Gatzke 39, Northern Freeze 14
• Kittson Co. Central 33, Win-E-Mac 0
• Murray Co. Central 49, Wabasso 0
• Stephen-Argyle 59, Park Christian 30
• Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 37, Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 30
Soccer • boys
CLASS 3A
Section 1 • championship
• Rochester Mayo 2, Lakeville North 1
Section 2 • semifinals
• Edina 6, Prior Lake 0
• Minnetonka 2, Shakopee 1
Section 3 • championship
• Eagan 2, Rosemount 1
Section 4 • championship
• Woodbury 4, Two Rivers 1
Section 5 • championship
• Maple Grove 2, Champlin Park 1, OT
Section 6 • semifinals
• Hopkins 2, Wayzata 1, SO
• Mpls. Washburn 1, Bloomington Kennedy 0, OT
Section 7 • championship
• Andover 1, Blaine 0
Section 8 • semifinals
• Bemidji 4, Moorhead 2
• Buffalo 3, Elk River 1
CLASS 2A
Section 1 • championship
• Northfield 1, Faribault 0
Section 2 • championship
• Mankato East 1, Marshall 0
Section 3 • championship
• Holy Angels 2, Hill-Murray 0
Section 4 • championship
• Totino-Grace 5, St. Paul Como Park 1
Section 5 • semifinals
• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 3, Mpls. Edison 2
• Blake 2, DeLaSalle 0
Section 6 • championship
• Orono 4, Delano 2
Section 7 • championship
• Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 3, Hermantown 2
Section 8 • semifinals
• St. Cloud Tech 1, St. Cloud Apollo 0
• Willmar 1, Alexandria 0
CLASS 1A
Section 1 • championship
• Rochester Lourdes 5, Winona Cotter 1
Section 4 • championship
• St. Croix Prep 2, St. Paul Washington 0
Section 5 • championship
• Fridley 2, Maranatha Christian 0
Section 6 • championship
• Breck 1, SW Christian 0
Section 7 • championship
• Duluth Marshall 1, Legacy Christian 0, OT
Section 8 • championship
• St. Cloud Cathedral 5, Fergus Falls 0
Soccer • girls
CLASS 3A
Section 1 • championship
• Lakeville North 3, Owatonna 0
Section 2 • semifinals
• Edina 4, Chanhassen 0
• Minnetonka 2, Eden Prairie 0
Section 3 • championship
• Eagan 3, Rosemount 2
Section 4 • championship
• East Ridge 3, White Bear Lake 2
Section 5 • championship
• Maple Grove 4, Spring Lake Park 2
Section 6 • semifinals
• Mpls. Washburn 1, Mpls. Southwest 0
• Wayzata 6, Rogers 0
Section 7 • championship
• Duluth East 1, Centennial 0
Section 8 • championship
• St. Michael-Albertville 1, Buffalo 0
CLASS 2A
Section 1 • championship
• Byron 1, Winona 0
Section 2 • championship
• Mankato East 3, Mankato West 0
Section 3 • championship
• Holy Angels 2, Hill-Murray 1
Section 4 • championship
• Mahtomedi 2, Totino-Grace 0
Section 5 • semifinals
• Blake 6, Minneapolis Roosevelt 0
• Orono 2, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 0
Section 6 • championship
• St. Francis 2, Zimmerman 1
Section 7 • championship
• Cloquet/Carlton 1, Hermantown 0
Section 8 • championship
• St. Cloud Tech 2, Alexandria 1
CLASS 1A
Section 1 • championship
• St. Charles 3, Dover-Eyota 1
Section 4 • championship
• Concordia Academy 2, St. Croix Prep 0
Section 5 • championship
• Providence Academy 1, Breck 0
Section 6 • championship
• SW Christian 1, Watertown-Mayer 0, OT
Section 7 • championship
• Esko 1, Duluth Marshall 0, OT
Section 8 • championship
• St. Cloud Cathedral 4, East Grand Forks 0
Swimming • girls
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Farmington 94, Eagan 87
• Lakeville South 93, Apple Valley 90
• Rosemount 102, Burnsville 75
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Waconia 94, Bloomington Jefferson 71
Volleyball • girls
LAKE
• Wayzata def. Minnetonka, 25-17, 25-22, 29-31, 26-24
METRO EAST
• Hastings def. South St. Paul, 25-21, 22-25, 25-18, 27-25
• Mahtomedi def. Hill-Murray, 25-16, 25-19, 25-16
METRO WEST
• Chaska def. Chanhassen, 26-24, 18-25, 25-11, 25-20
• New Prague def. Orono, 25-16, 25-13, 25-14
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Blaine def. Armstrong, 17-25, 25-18, 25-20, 20-25, 15-12
• Champlin Park def. Rogers, 25-19, 23-25, 25-23, 25-14
SKYLINE
• Concordia Academy def. New Life Academy, 25-22, 25-18, 25-14
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Eagan def. Rosemount, 25-21, 22-25, 25-13, 25-18
• Farmington def. Eastview, 23-25, 25-20, 25-22, 27-29, 19-17
• Lakeville North def. Prior Lake, 26-24, 25-17, 25-11
ST. PAUL CITY
• Harding def. Como Park, 26-24, 25-21, 19-25, 25-9
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Delano def. Annandale, 25-20, 17-25, 25-15, 25-19
• Glencoe-Silver Lake def. Holy Family, 25-19, 25-13, 22-25, 18-25, 15-9
• Norwood Young America def. Dassel-Cokato, 25-19, 18-25, 27-25, 25-15
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Brooklyn Center def. North Lakes Academy, 25-20, 22-25, 26-24, 25-17
• Buffalo def. Zimmerman, 25-19, 25-12, 25-15
• Chesterton Academy def. Twin Cities Academy, 27-25, 25-18, 25-19
• Liberty Classical def. Heritage Christian , 25-21, 15-25, 24-26, 25-21, 15-11
• Marshall def. Belle Plaine, 26-24, 25-13, 25-23
• Mayer Lutheran def. Bethlehem Academy, 25-13, 25-14, 25-15
• Northfield def. Faribault, 25-9, 25-14, 25-13
• Nova Classical def. Legacy Christian, 25-20, 25-21, 25-27, 32-30
• PACT def. Math & Science, 25-13, 25-22, 25-16
• Richfield def. Minneapolis South, 25-17, 25-19, 25-13
• St. Agnes def. Avail Academy, 25-18, 25-14, 25-12
• St. Croix Prep def. Mounds Park Academy, 25-16, 25-19, 25-22
• St. Francis def. St. Anthony, 25-23, 25-19, 25-21
• St. Michael-Albertville def. Monticello, 25-18, 25-21, 25-13
• Willmar def. New London-Spicer, 25-18, 25-14, 25-13
MINNESOTA
• Alden-Conger def. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart, 25-23, 25-22, 25-21
• Alexandria def. Detroit Lakes, 25-12, 25-21, 25-21
• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Paynesville, 22-25, 25-20, 25-17, 25-15
• Dawson-Boyd def. Ortonville, 25-10, 25-18, 25-18
• Fillmore Central def. Rushford-Peterson, 25-20, 25-23, 25-10
• Grand Rapids def. Hibbing, 25-10, 25-8, 25-15
• Henning def. Pillager, 25-18, 25-22, 25-21
• Holdingford def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 25-15, 25-23, 25-19
• Lake Park-Audubon def. Win-E-Mac, 25-7, 25-18, 25-22
• Mabel-Canton def. Grand Meadow, 25-18, 25-20, 25-20
• Marshall def. Belle Plaine, 26-24, 25-13, 25-23
• Minneota def. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 25-18, 25-12, 25-11
• Minnewaska def. Benson, 25-11, 25-15, 25-13
• Roseau def. Crookston, 25-12, 25-10, 25-12
• Sebeka def. Bertha-Hewitt, 25-16, 25-8, 25-11
• Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s def. Nicollet, 25-13, 25-16, 25-18
• Swanville def. Ashby, 25-10, 25-11, 25-8
• Wadena-Deer Creek def. New York Mills, 25-20, 25-20, 25-18
• Winona Cotter def. La Crescent, 25-13, 25-19, 25-23
RANKINGS
Cross country • boys
BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION
Class 3A
• Team: 1. Minnetonka; 2. Edina; 3. Rosemount; 4. Wayzata; 5. Stillwater; 6. Mounds View; 7. Two Rivers; 8. Bloomington Jefferson; 9. Buffalo; 10. Blaine.
• Individual: 1. Robert Mechura, Roseville; 2. Sean Fries, Minnetonka; 3. Jace Haerter, Edina; 4. Elijah Donaldson, Eden Prairie; 5. Zachary Danielson, Edina; 6. Caleb Dickel, Minneapolis Washburn; 7. Nate Meyer, Minneapolis Southwest; 8. Tyler Flippen, Andover; 9. Owen Stuewe, Shakopee; 10. Dylan Riniker, Stillwater.
Class 2A
• Team: 1. Marshall; 2. Perham; 3. Mankato East; 4. Blake; 5. St. Paul Como Park; 6. Orono; 7. Big Lake; 8. Rockford; 9. Winona; 10. Fergus Falls.
• Individual: 1. Sal Wirth, Annandale; 2. Bjorn Anderson, Perham; 3. Sully Anez, Willmar; 4. Owen Chapman, Orono; 5. Audi Thom, Mankato East; 6. Samuel Deutz, Marshall; 7. Jack Leuer, Big Lake; 8. David Obst, Kasson-Mantorville; 9. Dayton Clobes, Mankato East; 10. Kendrick Boucek, Winona.
Class 1A
• Team: 1. Redwood Valley; 2. Heritage Christian; 3. Winona Cotter; 4. Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson/Houston; 5. Luverne; 6. Northwest Nighthawks; 7. Nova Classical; 8. Sauk Centre; 9. Mounds Park Academy; 10. Hawley.
• Individual: 1. Will Ahrens, Redwood Valley; 2. Lev Dougherty, Heritage Christian; 3. Kilen Cilek, Redwood Valley; 4. Eric Semling, Winona Cotter; 5. Owen Janiszeski, Luverne; 6. Jacob Pfotenhauer, Heritage Christian; 7. Eddie Snider, Mounds Park Academy; 8. Mark Swanson, Northwest Nighthawks; 9. Soren Kelly, Mankato Loyola/Cleveland; 10. Jacob Drevlow, Sauk Centre.
Cross country • girls
BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION
Class 3A
• Team: 1. Wayzata; 2. Prior Lake; 3. Forest Lake; 4. St. Michael-Albertville; 5. Hopkins; 6. Edina; 7. Mounds View; 8. Minnetonka; 9. Duluth East; 10. Brainerd.
• Individual: 1. Norah Hushagen, Forest Lake; 2. Linnea Ousdigian, Mounds View; 3. Maddie Gullickson, Wayzata; 4. Abigail Tri, Rochester John Marshall; 5. Sydney Drevlow, Hopkins; 6. Anna VanAcker, Forest Lake; 7. Lila Golomb, Wayzata; 8. Avery Marasco-Johnson, Minnetonka; 9. Lauran Boerger, Eagan; 10. Carly Lamotte, Burnsville.
Class 2A
• Team: 1. St. Paul Highland Park; 2. Perham; 3. Alexandria; 4. Northfield; 5. Mankato West; 6. Delano; 7. New London-Spicer; 8. Little Falls; 9. Willmar; 10. Marshall.
• Individual: 1. Isabel Mahoney, Monticello; 2. Cassie Wellman, Fergus Falls; 3. Claire Vukovics, St. Paul Highland Park; 4. Grace Lewis-Mosher, St. Paul Highland Park; 5. Macy Hanson, Fairmont; 6. Annika Hall, Chisago Lakes; 7. Hanna Boese, Spectrum; 8. Lauren Eilers, Willmar; 9. Tara Hertling, Hibbing; 10. Keira Friedrich, St. Peter.
Class 1A
• Team: 1. St. Cloud Cathedral; 2. Redwood Valley; 3. Winona Cotter; 4. St. John’s Prep; 5. Hawley; 6. United North Central; 7. Minnewaska Area; 8. Rochester Lourdes; 9. Heritage Christian; 10. Canby.
• Individual: 1. Audrey Brownell, Staples-Motley; 2. Charolette Meyer, Mankato Loyola/Cleveland; 3. Sonja Semling, Winona Cotter; 4. Addie Thomes, Redwood Valley; 5. Autumn Rakosnik, Lanesboro/Fillmore Central; 6. Anjalie Aho, United North Central; 7. Katelyn Waldoch, St. Cloud Cathedral; 8. Louise Ruzanic, St. John’s Prep; 9. Olivia Pascuzzi, Chisholm; 10. Anna Peikert, Rochester Lourdes.
