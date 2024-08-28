SOCCER • BOYS
Prep sports results for Tuesday, Aug. 27
Scores and results from around the metro, plus a look at some rankings.
INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC
• Minnehaha Acad. 5, Mounds Park Acad. 1
• St. Paul Academy 1, Providence Academy 0
LAKE
• Buffalo 4, Eden Prairie 1
• Edina 0, Wayzata 0, tie
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Apple Valley 3, Chaska 2
• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 2, Moorhead 0
• Big Lake 3, Hutchinson/G-SL 0
• Blake 1, Hill-Murray 0
• Chesterton Acad. 6, Liberty Classical 5
• Delano 1, Princeton 1, tie
• Duluth Denfeld 3, North Branch 0
• Eagan 2, Bloomington Jefferson 1
• Faribault 2, St. Anthony 2, tie
• Jordan 3, South St. Paul 1
• Hiawatha Collegiate 1, Trinity 0
• Holy Angels 2, Orono 1
• Hudson (Wis.) 3, Mpls. Southwest 2
• Lakeville North 0, Rochester Mayo 0, tie
• Legacy Christian 4, Maranatha Chr. 0
• New Prague 1, Mankato West 0
• North St. Paul 2, River Falls (Wis.) 2, tie
• Nova Classical 2, Avail Academy 1
• Park of C.G. 4, Burnsville 0
• Pine Island/Z-M 1, Simley 0
• Rochester Century 1, Farmington 0
• Rosemount 2, Waconia 0
• Shakopee 3, Holy Family 0
• St. Francis 4, Little Falls 1
• St. Michael-Albertville 3, Bemidji 2
• St. Paul Central 2, Two Rivers 2, tie
• St. Paul Harding 8, Hmong Academy 0
• St. Paul Humboldt 4, Mpla. South 1
• St. Paul Johnson 7, Eagle Ridge/ISM 0
• Stillwater 2, Eastview 1
• Tartan 4, Cooper 2
MINNESOTA
• Tri-City United 7, St. James/W/M 1
soccer • GIRLS
INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC
• Providence Acad. 4, St. Paul Academy 0
LAKE
• Buffalo 1, Eden Prairie 1, tie
• Edina 2, Wayzata 1
• Minnetonka 3, Hopkins 0
WRIGHT COUNTY
• SW Christian 4, Delano 0
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Blake 1, Simley 1, tie
• Breck 4, Heritage Christian 1
• Cambridge-Isanti 4, Irondale 4, tie
• Chanhassen 4, Lakeville South 1
• Eagan 4, Bloomington Jefferson 1
• Farmington 2, Roch. Century 2, tie
• Forest Lake 2, North Branch 2, tie
• Lakeville North 4, Rochester Mayo 1
• Monticello 1, Mound Westonka 0
• Northfield 2, Byron 1
• Orono 2, Mpls. Roosevelt 1
• PACT 6, Nova Classical 1
• Park of C.G. 10, Burnsville 0
• Prior Lake 4, Owatonna 1
• Rosemount 9, Waconia 1
• Shakopee 5, Hastings 2
• St. Anthony 2, St. Paul Highland Park 1
• St. Francis 4, Legacy Christian 0
• St. Louis Park 5, Richfield 0
• St. Michael-Albertville 3, Bemidji 1
• St. Paul Central 1, Visitation 0
• St. Paul Humboldt 2, Maranatha/WL 2
• Stillwater 3, Centennial 0
• Tartan 4, Armstrong/Cooper 1
• Trinity 11, Brooklyn Center 0
• Watertown-Mayer 3, Spectrum 0
• White Bear Lake 2, Mahtomedi 1
• Zimmerman 2, Alexandria 0
MINNESOTA
• Tri-City United 6, St. James/W/M 1
SWIMMING • GIRLS
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Waconia 113, Watertown-Mayer 45
tennis • girls
LAKE
• Minnetonka 5, Eden Prairie 2
METRO WEST
• Bloom. Jefferson 7, St. Louis Park 0
• Chaska 5, Waconia 2
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Blaine 6, Armstrong 1
• Maple Grove 7, Rogers 0
• Totino-Grace 7, Anoka 0
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Shakopee 5, Rosemount 2
ST. PAUL CITY
• Humboldt 7, Washington 0
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Cretin-D.H. 6, St. Paul Central 1
• DeLaSalle 7, St. Paul Johnson 0
• Lakeville South 5, Mpls. Roosevelt 1
• South St. Paul 5, St. Paul Academy 2
volleyball • GIRLS
LAKE
• Wayzata def. Edina, 25-22, 25-21, 18-25, 27-25
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Belle Plaine def. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 25-10, 25-13, 25-13
• Bloomington Jefferson def. Rochester Mayo, 25-23, 25-19, 25-16
• Burnsville def. Osseo, 25-14, 25-15, 23-25, 25-21
• Chanhassen def. Shakopee, 25-18, 25-21, 25-21
• Concordia Academy def. Woodbury, 23-25, 18-25, 25-18, 25-8, 15-13
• Eagan def. Northfield, 25-15, 25-20, 20-25, 27-25
• Eastview def. Holy Angels, 25-20, 27-25, 25-23
• Farmington def. Rochester Century, 25-19, 25-19, 25-16
• Forest Lake def. Blaine, 25-19, 20-25, 25-19, 25-19
• Grand Rapids def. North Branch, 25-19, 25-19, 25-19
• Holdingford def. Rockford, 25-16, 25-21, 25-14
• Holy Family def. Blake, 22-25, 25-16, 25-16, 26-24
• Lakeville South def. Stillwater, 25-18, 26-24, 25-19
• Legacy Christian def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 25-19, 25-16, 23-25, 25-19
• Maple Lake def. Dassel-Cokato, 25-17, 25-12, 19-25, 25-14
• Minnehaha Academy def. St. Croix Prep, 25-21, 19-25, 25-22, 22-25, 15-10
• Mounds Park Academy def. Heritage Christian, 25-19, 31-29, 22-25, 26-24
• Nova Classical def. DeLaSalle, 25-21, 23-25, 25-17, 26-24
• Park of Cottage Grove def. Apple Valley, 25-22, 25-23, 25-22
• Princeton def. Rock Ridge, 25-13, 25-10, 25-18
• Prior Lake def. Chaska, 22-25, 25-14, 25-11, 25-14
• Rogers def. Monticello, 25-18, 25-20, 25-14
• Sauk Rapids-Rice def. Becker, 25-21, 25-20, 25-10
• St. Croix Lutheran def. Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 25-16, 25-19, 25-17
• St. Louis Park def. Bloomington Kennedy, 25-12, 25-15, 25-12
• St. Michael-Albertville def. Elk River, 25-19, 25-15, 26-24
• St. Paul Central def. Mpls. Washburn, 25-22, 19-25, 25-22, 25-23
• Totino-Grace def. St. Anthony, 25-16, 25-22, 25-21
• White Bear Lake def. Hutchinson, 23-25, 25-22, 25-15, 25-16
MINNESOTA
• Ada-Borup-West def. Barnesville, 25-20, 25-18, 25-18
• Alden-Conger def. NRHEG, 25-20, 25-22, 25-14
• BGMR def. Stephen-Argyle, 25-7, 25-13, 25-15
• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Pine River-Backus, 25-18, 25-23, 25-22
• Canby def. Pipestone, 25-9, 25-13, 25-17
• Chatfield def. Winona Cotter, 25-16, 25-18, 26-28, 25-21
• Ely def. Greenway, 25-18, 25-18, 25-17
• Fertile-Beltrami def. Lake of the Woods, 21-25, 25-14, 18-25, 25-17, 15-9
• Hill City def. McGregor, 25-12, 25-18, 25-18
• Lanesboro def. Kingsland, 25-9, 25-8, 25-19
• Mabel-Canton def. Grand Meadow, 25-18, 25-19, 25-19
• Wabasso def. Lakeview, 25-11, 25-19, 25-20
• Waseca def. Randolph, 25-17, 25-17, 23-25, 26-24
RANKINGS
Cross Country • BOYS
BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION
CLASS 3A
• Team: 1. Edina; 2. Wayzata; 3. Minnetonka; 4. Mounds View; 5. Bloomington Jefferson; 6. Stillwater; 7. Rosemount; 8. Eden Prairie; 9. White Bear Lake; 10. Buffalo.
• Individual: 1. Robert Mechura, Roseville; 2. Will Weber, Wayzata; 3. Sean Fries, Minnetonka; 4. Jace Haerter, Edina; 5. Owen Stuewe, Shakopee; 6. EJ Donaldson, Eden Prairie; 7. Casey Poppler, Mounds View; 8. Dylan Riniker, Stillwater; 9. Tyler Flippen, Andover; 10. Vaughn Larson, White Bear Lake.
CLASS 2A
• Team: 1. Marshall; 2. Mankato East; 3. Perham; 4. Orono; 5. Winona; 6. Becker; 7. Belle Plaine; 8. Fergus Falls; 9. Northfield; 10. Big Lake.
• Individual: 1. Bjorn Anderson, Perham; 2. Sal Wirth, Annandale; 3. Jack Leuer, Big Lake; 4. Sully Anez, Willmar; 5. David Obst, Kasson-Mantorville; 6. Fanuel Wolday, Worthington; 7. Ephraim Staley, Mankato West; 8. Owen Chapman, Orono; 9. Josh Leibfried, Marshall; 10. Henry Lemke, Eden Valley-Watkins.
CLASS 1A
• Team: 1. Redwood Valley; 2. Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin; 3. Winona Cotter; 4. Sauk Centre; 5. Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson/Houston; 6. Luverne; 7. South Ridge; 8. Mountain Lake Area; 9. Hawley; 10. Park Rapids Area.
• Individual: 1. Eddie Snider, Mounds Park Academy; 2. Will Ahrens, Redwood Valley; 3. Mark Swanson, Northwest Nighthawks; 4. Lev Dougherty, Heritage Christian; 5. Eric Semling, Winona Cotter; 6. Kilen Cilek, Redwood Valley; 7. Owen Janiszeski, Luverne; 8. Owen Winter, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton; 9. Jacob Pfotenhauer, Heritage Christian; 10. Liam Caldwell, Math & Science.
CROSS COUNTRY • GIRLS
BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION
CLASS 3A
• Team: 1. Wayzata; 2. Prior Lake; 3. Minnetonka; 4. Mounds View; 5. Duluth East; 6. Farmington; 7. Eagan; 8. Centennial; 9. Brainerd; 10. St. Michael-Albertville.
• Individual: 1. Norah Hushagen, Forest Lake; 2. Evie Malec, Minnetonka; 3. Sydney Drevlow, Hopkins; 4. Linnea Ousdigian, Mounds View; 5. Carly Lamotte, Burnsville; 6. Jazleen Malerek-Osorio, Wayzata; 7. Anna VanAcker, Forest Lake; 8. Avery Marasco-Johnson, Minnetonka; 9. Miley Clark, Wayzata; 10. Kiley Nelson, Centennial.
CLASS 2A
• Team: 1. Alexandria; 2. Perham; 3. Northfield; 4. St. Paul Highland Park; 5. Willmar; 6. Belle Plaine; 7. Orono; 8. Marshall; 9. Blake; 10. Chisago Lakes.
• Individual: 1. Isabel Mahoney, Monticello; 2. Macy Hanson, Fairmont; 3. Annika Hall, Chisago Lakes; 4. Lauren Eilers, Willmar; 5. Citori Halbi, Alexandria; 6. Keira Freidrich, St. Peter; 7. Kaia Osmundson, Chisago Lakes; 8. Grace Lewis-Mosher, St. Paul Highland Park; 9. Mya Warner, Delano; 10. Nora Hanson, Winona.
CLASS 1A
• Team: 1. St. Cloud Cathedral; 2. Redwood Valley; 3. Winona Cotter; 4. Hawley; 5. Staples-Motley; 6. Northwest Nighthawks; 7. United North Central; 8. Rochester Lourdes; 9. Carlton/Wrenshall; 10. Nova Classical.
• Individual: 1. Audrey Brownell, Staples-Motley; 2. Isabel Pass, Nova Classical; 3. Anjalie Aho, United North Central; 4. Sonja Semling, Winona Cotter; 5. Kendra Swanson, Northwest Nighthawks; 6. Louise Ruzanic, St. John’s Prep; 7. Valerie Quast, Mankato Loyola/Cleveland; 8. Olivia Yotter, Lake City; 9. Olivia Pascuzzi, Chisholm; 10. Megan Snider, Mounds Park Academy.
TENNIS • GIRLS
BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION
CLASS 2A
• Team: 1. Rochester Mayo; 2. Edina; 3. Mounds View; 4. Elk River; 5. Maple Grove; 6. Minnetonka; 7. Prior Lake; 8. Lakeville North; 9. Eden Prairie; 10. Rock Ridge.
• Individual: 1. Claire Loftus, Rochester Mayo; 2. Cassandra Li, Eagan; 3. Aoife Loftus, Rochester Mayo; 4. Ava Nelson, Elk River; 5. Rashi Singh, Edina; 6. Kiera Kelly, Lakeville North; 7. Malea Diehn, Rochester Mayo; 8. Rory Wahlstrand, Mounds View; 9. Astrid Kerrman, Edina; 10. (tie) Molly Miller, Bloomington Kennedy; Rayo Hou, Edina; Olivia McDonald, Mpls. Washburn.
CLASS 1A
• Team: 1. Blake; 2. Litchfield; 3. Pine City; 4. Staples-Motley; 5. Osakis; 6. St. James; 7. Minnewaska; 8. Thief River Falls; 9. Perham; 10. Crookston.
• Individual: 1. Fatema Yang, Blake; 2. Leah Maddock, Osakis; 3. Casey Cronin, Holy Family; 4. Chloe Alley, Minnehaha Academy; 5. Nellie Larson, St. Paul Academy; 6. Isla Dille, Litchfield; 7. Brooke Boland, Pine City; 8. Ronnie Noska, Staples-Motley; 9. Anna Sievert, Glencoe-Silver Lake; 10. Sienna Szerda, Blake.
