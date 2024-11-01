THURSDAY
Prep sports results for Thursday, Oct. 31
Scores and results from around the metro.
football
CLASS 3A
Section 7 • championship
• Pequot Lakes 36, Two Harbors 15
CLASS 2A
Section 7 • championship
• Moose Lake/Willow River 24, Mesabi East 14
CLASS 1A
Section 8 • championship
• Mahnomen/Waubun 36, Red Lake County 8
9-MAN
Section 4 • championship
• Border West 22, Hancock 20
Section 5 • championship
• Cromwell-Wright 20, Nevis 14
Section 6 • championship
• Fertile-Beltrami 52, Fosston 15
Section 8 • championship
• Stephen-Argyle 42, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 14
soccer • BOYS
CLASS 3A STATE TOURNAMENT
Third place
• Mpls. Washburn 4, Andover 2
CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT
Third place
• Blake 1, Orono 0
CLASS 1A STATE TOURNAMENT
Third place
• St. Cloud Cathedral 3, Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 2
volleyball • GIRLS
CLASS 4A
Section 2 • championship
• Minnetoka def. Waconia, 25-22, 23-25, 25-18, 25-15
Section 4 • championship
• Roseville def. Stillwater, 21-25, 24-26, 25-14, 27-25, 15-10
Section 7 • championship
• Anoka def. Centennial, 25-17, 26-28, 21-25, 25-17, 15-13
Section 8 • championship
• St. Micheal-Albertville def. Rogers, 11-25, 25-12, 26-24, 14-25, 15-8
CLASS 3A
Section 3 • championship
• Cretin-Derham Hall def. Visitation, 25-21, 19-25, 25-16, 25-13
Section 7 • championship
• Hermantown def. North Branch, 26-24, 25-14, 24-26, 25-19
Section 8 • championship
• Alexandria def. Rocori, 25-16, 16-25, 25-18, 26-24
CLASS 2A
Section 1 • semifinals
• Chatfield def. Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 25-22, 25-17, 25-13
• Winona Cotter def. Caledonia, 25-18, 19-25, 25-20, 25-23
Section 2 • championship
• SW Christian def. Belle Plaine, 25-12, 25-19, 25-18
Section 3 • semifinals
• New London-Spicer def. Paynesville, 25-22, 25-17, 17-25, 25-13
• Redwood Valley def. Jackson County Central, 25-17, 20-25, 25-13, 25-20
Section 5 • semifinals
• Annandale def. Watertown-Mayer, 17-25, 20-25, 25-22, 25-20, 15-12
• Maple Lake def. Providence Academy, 25-19, 25-21, 14-25, 25-19
Section 6 • championship
• Albany def. Sauk Centre, 16-25, 25-22, 25-14, 16-25, 15-11
CLASS 1A
Section 1 • semifinals
• Fillmore Central def. Goodhue, 25-20, 25-17, 25-19
• Mabel-Canton def. Kenyon-Wanamingo, 18-25, 31-29, 25-13, 25-20
Section 2 • championship
• Mayer Lutheran def. Cleveland, 25-21, 25-10, 25-15
Section 3 • semifinals
• Minneota def. Canby, 25-23, 19-25, 25-19, 25-22
• Westbrook-Walnut Grove def. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, 25-20, 15-25, 25-19, 25-21
Section 5 • championship
• Sebeka def. Pine River-Backus, 25-16, 22-25, 25-12, 25-17
Seniors Cecilia Emery and Aynslea Ulschmid each score to give the Zephyrs a lead they would not relinquish.