Prep sports results for Thursday, Oct. 31

Scores and results from around the metro.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 1, 2024 at 4:23AM
THURSDAY

football

CLASS 3A

Section 7 • championship

• Pequot Lakes 36, Two Harbors 15

CLASS 2A

Section 7 • championship

• Moose Lake/Willow River 24, Mesabi East 14

CLASS 1A

Section 8 • championship

• Mahnomen/Waubun 36, Red Lake County 8

9-MAN

Section 4 • championship

• Border West 22, Hancock 20

Section 5 • championship

• Cromwell-Wright 20, Nevis 14

Section 6 • championship

• Fertile-Beltrami 52, Fosston 15

Section 8 • championship

• Stephen-Argyle 42, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 14

soccer • BOYS

CLASS 3A STATE TOURNAMENT

Third place

• Mpls. Washburn 4, Andover 2

CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT

Third place

• Blake 1, Orono 0

CLASS 1A STATE TOURNAMENT

Third place

• St. Cloud Cathedral 3, Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 2

volleyball • GIRLS

CLASS 4A

Section 2 • championship

• Minnetoka def. Waconia, 25-22, 23-25, 25-18, 25-15

Section 4 • championship

• Roseville def. Stillwater, 21-25, 24-26, 25-14, 27-25, 15-10

Section 7 • championship

• Anoka def. Centennial, 25-17, 26-28, 21-25, 25-17, 15-13

Section 8 • championship

• St. Micheal-Albertville def. Rogers, 11-25, 25-12, 26-24, 14-25, 15-8

CLASS 3A

Section 3 • championship

• Cretin-Derham Hall def. Visitation, 25-21, 19-25, 25-16, 25-13

Section 7 • championship

• Hermantown def. North Branch, 26-24, 25-14, 24-26, 25-19

Section 8 • championship

• Alexandria def. Rocori, 25-16, 16-25, 25-18, 26-24

CLASS 2A

Section 1 • semifinals

• Chatfield def. Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 25-22, 25-17, 25-13

• Winona Cotter def. Caledonia, 25-18, 19-25, 25-20, 25-23

Section 2 • championship

• SW Christian def. Belle Plaine, 25-12, 25-19, 25-18

Section 3 • semifinals

• New London-Spicer def. Paynesville, 25-22, 25-17, 17-25, 25-13

• Redwood Valley def. Jackson County Central, 25-17, 20-25, 25-13, 25-20

Section 5 • semifinals

• Annandale def. Watertown-Mayer, 17-25, 20-25, 25-22, 25-20, 15-12

• Maple Lake def. Providence Academy, 25-19, 25-21, 14-25, 25-19

Section 6 • championship

• Albany def. Sauk Centre, 16-25, 25-22, 25-14, 16-25, 15-11

CLASS 1A

Section 1 • semifinals

• Fillmore Central def. Goodhue, 25-20, 25-17, 25-19

• Mabel-Canton def. Kenyon-Wanamingo, 18-25, 31-29, 25-13, 25-20

Section 2 • championship

• Mayer Lutheran def. Cleveland, 25-21, 25-10, 25-15

Section 3 • semifinals

• Minneota def. Canby, 25-23, 19-25, 25-19, 25-22

• Westbrook-Walnut Grove def. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, 25-20, 15-25, 25-19, 25-21

Section 5 • championship

• Sebeka def. Pine River-Backus, 25-16, 22-25, 25-12, 25-17

