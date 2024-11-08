High Schools

Prep sports results for Thursday, Nov. 7

Scores and results from around the metro.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 8, 2024 at 5:31AM
FOOTBALL

CLASS 6A

Quarterfinals

• Maple Grove 42, Edina 12

• Minnetonka 28, Blaine 0

CLASS 4A

Quarterfinals

• Becker 35, Holy Angels 15

• Marshall 21, Byron 0

• Orono 49, Hermantown 21

• Totino-Grace 24, Hill-Murray 0

CLASS 2A

Quarterfinals

• Chatfield 23, Triton 22

• Staples-Motley 46, Barnesville 44

CLASS 1A

Quarterfinals

• Parkers Prairie 33, Upsala/Swanville 0

• Springfield 20, Goodhue 14

9-MAN

Quarterfinals

• Fertile-Beltrami 48, Cromwell-Wright 7

• Hills-Beaver Creek 34, Border West 14

• Mtn. Iron-Buhl 38, Stephen-Argyle 6

HOCKEY • GIRLS

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Mound Westonka/SW Christian 5, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 0

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Andover 1, Holy Angels 0

• Apple Valley 3, Park of C.G. 2

• Benilde-St. Marg. 9, Minneapolis 0

• Blaine 4, East Ridge 0

• Buffalo 1, Brainerd/Little Falls 0

• Hutchinson 4, Waconia 1

• Orono 5, Eden Prairie 2

• Pine City 5, Chisago Lakes 3

• Prior Lake 8, Bloomington Jefferson 1

• Simley 4, Hopkins/St. Louis Park 1

• Wayzata 4, Eastview 2

MINNESOTA

• Albert Lea 3, Rochester Mayo 0

• Grand Rapids/Green. 4, Cloquet/E/C 1

• Luverne 13, Austin 0

• Mankato East 4, Minnesota River 1

• Marshall 3, Willmar 0

VOLLEYBALL

CLASS 4A

Consolation semifinals

• Minnetonka def. Anoka, 25-20, 25-16, 17-25, 25-21

• St. Michael-Albertville def. Apple Valley, 28-26, 25-21, 25-16

Semifinals

• Champlin Park def. East Ridge, 25-16, 20-25, 18-25, 25-23, 15-12

• Lakeville South def. Roseville, 25-17, 25-23, 25-11

CLASS 2A

Quarterfinals

• Albany def. New London-Spicer, 25-12, 24-26, 29-27, 26-24

• Chatfield def. Rush City, 25-20, 24-26, 25-12, 25-16

• Hawley def. St. Croix Lutheran, 19-25, 25-23, 20-25, 25-17, 15-13

• SW Christian def. Annandale, 25-19, 25-20, 25-20

CLASS 1A

Quarterfinals

• Fillmore Central def. New Life Academy, 25-20, 25-18, 27-29, 20-25, 15-7

• Mayer Lutheran def. Sebeka, 25-15, 25-16, 25-19

• Minneota def. Ely, 25-17, 25-20, 25-16

• West Central def. Kittson Co. Central, 19-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-14

