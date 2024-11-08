FOOTBALL
Prep sports results for Thursday, Nov. 7
Scores and results from around the metro.
CLASS 6A
Quarterfinals
• Maple Grove 42, Edina 12
• Minnetonka 28, Blaine 0
CLASS 4A
Quarterfinals
• Becker 35, Holy Angels 15
• Marshall 21, Byron 0
• Orono 49, Hermantown 21
• Totino-Grace 24, Hill-Murray 0
CLASS 2A
Quarterfinals
• Chatfield 23, Triton 22
• Staples-Motley 46, Barnesville 44
CLASS 1A
Quarterfinals
• Parkers Prairie 33, Upsala/Swanville 0
• Springfield 20, Goodhue 14
9-MAN
Quarterfinals
• Fertile-Beltrami 48, Cromwell-Wright 7
• Hills-Beaver Creek 34, Border West 14
• Mtn. Iron-Buhl 38, Stephen-Argyle 6
HOCKEY • GIRLS
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Mound Westonka/SW Christian 5, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 0
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Andover 1, Holy Angels 0
• Apple Valley 3, Park of C.G. 2
• Benilde-St. Marg. 9, Minneapolis 0
• Blaine 4, East Ridge 0
• Buffalo 1, Brainerd/Little Falls 0
• Hutchinson 4, Waconia 1
• Orono 5, Eden Prairie 2
• Pine City 5, Chisago Lakes 3
• Prior Lake 8, Bloomington Jefferson 1
• Simley 4, Hopkins/St. Louis Park 1
• Wayzata 4, Eastview 2
MINNESOTA
• Albert Lea 3, Rochester Mayo 0
• Grand Rapids/Green. 4, Cloquet/E/C 1
• Luverne 13, Austin 0
• Mankato East 4, Minnesota River 1
• Marshall 3, Willmar 0
VOLLEYBALL
CLASS 4A
Consolation semifinals
• Minnetonka def. Anoka, 25-20, 25-16, 17-25, 25-21
• St. Michael-Albertville def. Apple Valley, 28-26, 25-21, 25-16
Semifinals
• Champlin Park def. East Ridge, 25-16, 20-25, 18-25, 25-23, 15-12
• Lakeville South def. Roseville, 25-17, 25-23, 25-11
CLASS 2A
Quarterfinals
• Albany def. New London-Spicer, 25-12, 24-26, 29-27, 26-24
• Chatfield def. Rush City, 25-20, 24-26, 25-12, 25-16
• Hawley def. St. Croix Lutheran, 19-25, 25-23, 20-25, 25-17, 15-13
• SW Christian def. Annandale, 25-19, 25-20, 25-20
CLASS 1A
Quarterfinals
• Fillmore Central def. New Life Academy, 25-20, 25-18, 27-29, 20-25, 15-7
• Mayer Lutheran def. Sebeka, 25-15, 25-16, 25-19
• Minneota def. Ely, 25-17, 25-20, 25-16
• West Central def. Kittson Co. Central, 19-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-14
