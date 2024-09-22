High Schools

Prep sports results for Saturday, Sept. 21

Scores and results from around the state.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 22, 2024 at 4:29AM
Shadows of Lakeville South football players are cast on a wall as they walk towards the field to warm up on Sep. 13. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Saturday

football

NORTHSTAR • EAST-GOLD

• Apple Valley 30, Tartan 14

NORTHSTAR • TWIN CITIES

• SP High. Park 40, SP Hard./Humb. 18

SKYWAY • RED

• Richfield 34, Mpls. Roosevelt 12

• St. Paul Como Park 38, Mpls. South 16

METROPOLITAN AREA

• St. Paul Central 36, St. Paul Johnson 26

MINNESOTA

• Edgerton 42, Grand Meadow 14

• Waterville-E-M 47, Janesville-W-P 15

soccer • BOYS

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Andover 0, Maple Grove 0, tie

• Armstrong 4, Elk River 3

• Blaine 2, Spring Lake Park 2, tie

• Centennial 2, Coon Rapids 1

• Champlin Park 3, Rogers 0

• Osseo 2, Totino-Grace 1

• Park Center 4, Anoka 2

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Apple Valley 2, St. Charles/L-A 2, tie

• Austin 9, Red Wing 0

• Big Lake 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, tie

• Breck 7, St. Francis 0

• Burnsville 2, Fridley 1

• Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 3, Princeton 0

• Cretin-D.H. 1, St. Thomas Acad. 1, tie

• Delano 1, Orono 1, tie

• Farmington 2, Owatonna 1

• Holy Angels 4, Worthington 0

• Jordan 4, St. Peter 0

• Legacy Christian 4, St. Croix Luth. 1

• Mahtomedi 3, Benilde-St. Marg. 0

• Mankato West 3, Mound Westonka 2

• Minnetonka 5, Stillwater 1

• Mpls. Edison 3, Hiawatha Collegiate 1

• Mpls. Southwest 1, Chaska 0

• Mpls. Washburn 3, Edina 1

• North Lakes Academy 4, Mesabi East 3

• PACT 6, New Life Academy 1

• Prior Lake 4, Chanhassen 1

• Shakopee 2, Park of Cottage Grove 1

• St. Anthony 2, St. Paul Highland Park 1

• St. Cloud Cathedral 6, Providence Academy 0

• St. Croix Prep 6, Duluth Marshall 2

• St. Paul Como Park 9, St. Agnes 1

• St. Paul Humboldt 2, Nova Classical 1

• SW Christian 1, Waconia 1, tie

• Trinity 3, Twin Cities Academy 1

• Two Rivers 3, East Ridge 0

• Wayzata 6, Mpls. South 0

soccer • GIRLS

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Centennial 5, Coon Rapids 1

• Maple Grove 3, Andover 1

• Osseo 1, Totino-Grace 1, tie

• Rogers 3, Champlin Park 0

• Spring Lake Park 6, Blaine 2

SUBURBAN EAST

• Woodbury 3, Stillwater 1

TRI-METRO

• DeLaSalle 2, Armstrong/Cooper 0

METROPOLITN AREA

• Becker 8, Willmar 2

• Blake 3, Orono 0

• Byron 3, St. Anthony 0

• Chaska 2, Two Rivers 0

• Cloquet/Carlton 3, North Branch 0

• Duluth East 4, Zimmerman 0

• Duluth Marshall 3, LILA 3

• Eagan 2, Hill-Murray 0

• Edina 5, Hastings 1

• Farmington 0, Owatonna 0, tie

• Heritage Christian 6, Mounds Park Academy 1

• Holy Angels 1, Cretin-Derham Hall 0

• Hope Academy 3, St. Paul Johnson 0

• Irondale 3, Park Center 1

• Mahtomedi 4, Benilde-St. Marg. 0

• Mpls. Washburn 0, Park of C.G. 0, tie

• New Life Academy 0, PACT 0, tie

• Prior Lake 2, Minnetonka 1

• Providence Academy 3, Esko 1

• South St. Paul 9, Richfield 0

• Spectrum 2, Proctor 0

• St. Agnes 4, United Christian 2

• St. Michael-Albertville 6, Monticello 0

• St. Paul Academy 1, St. Croix Prep 0

• St. Paul Central 4, Simley 1

• SW Christian 4, Waconia 0

• Trinity 3, Twin Cities Academy 1

• Wayzata 5, Mpls. Southwest 1

swimming • GIRLS

MPLS. SOUTHWEST INVITE

• Minnetonka 321, Breck 295, Delano 270.5, St. Michael-Albertville 266.5, Mounds Park Academy 207, Cretin-Derham Hall 180, Sartell-St. Stephen 175, Duluth East 156, Moorhead 133, Austin 120, Hopkins 52.5, Mpls. Southwest 44, Princeton 36, Eagan 27, Hill-Murray 25.5, St. Louis Park 14, St. Paul Highland Park 2

ST. PETER INVITATIONAL

• Waconia 575, Owatonna 293, Bloomington Kennedy 219, St. Peter 197, Tri-City United 104

tennis • girls

METROPOLITAN AREA

• North Branch 7, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

volleyball • GIRLS

APPLE VALLEY INVITE

Championship semifinals

• Apple Valley def. Marshall, 27-25, 25-17

• Champlin Park def. Lakeville South, 23-25, 25-22, 15-12

• East Ridge def. Northfield, 25-19, 26-24

• Lakeville North def. Eagan, 24-26, 25-17, 16-14

Consolation semifinals

• Chaska def. Eden Prairie, 22-25, 25-23, 15-10

• Minnetonka def. Bloomington Jefferson, 25-14, 29-27

• Prior Lake def. Moorhead, 25-12, 25-15

• Wayzata def. Stillwater, 28-26, 25-10

15th place

• Bloomington Jefferson def. Stillwater, 25-17, 30-28

13th place

• Wayzata def. Minnetonka, 25-14, 25-19

11th place

• Eden Prairie def. Moorhead, 19-25, 25-18, 15-12

9th place

• Chaska def. Prior Lake, 25-17, 13-25, 15-13

Seventh place

• Northfield def. Apple Valley, 25-23, 25-17

Fifth place

• East Ridge def. Marshall, 25-21, 20-25, 15-11

Third place

• Lakeville South def. Eagan, 25-20, 25-21

Championship

• Champlin Park def. Lakeville North, 25-20, 16-25, 15-10

AUSTIN TOURNAMENT

• Austin def. Albert Lea, 25-9, 19-25, 15-8

• Austin def. Faribault, 25-14, 25-18

• Austin def. Waseca, 22-25, 25-18, 16-14

• Red Wing def. Albert Lea, 25-11, 22-25, 17-15

• Red Wing def. Austin, 25-23, 25-20

• Red Wing def. Faribault, 25-16, 25-14

• Waseca def. Faribault, 25-15, 25-18

CROOKSTON TOURNAMENT

• Bagley def. Climax-Fisher, 20-25, 25-18, 25-22

• Bagley def. Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke, 25-17, 25-21

• Bagley def. Kelliher-Northome, 25-20, 25-19, 25-12

• Climax-Fisher def. Stephen-Argyle, 22-25, 25-10, 15-13

• Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke def. Crookston, 25-15, 25-8

• Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke def. Stephen-Argyle, 25-16, 25-13

• Kelliher-Northome def. Climax-Fisher, 25-19, 26-28, 25-22

• Kelliher-Northome def. Warroad, 17-25, 25-12, 15-12

• Stephen-Argyle def. Crookston, 25-13, 25-14

• Stephen-Argyle def. Warroad, 25-17, 21-25

• Warroad def. Crookston, 25-13, 25-15

• Warroad def. Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke, 25-16, 15-25

DULUTH EAST TOURNAMENT

• Brainerd def. Cloquet, 25-17, 17-25, 18-16

• Brainerd def. Duluth Denfeld, 25-21, 25-14

• Cloquet def. Deer River, 25-21, 25-7

• Cloquet def. Nevis, 25-19, 26-24

• Deer River def. Nevis, 25-21, 25-23

• Duluth Denfeld def. Deer River, 25-17, 25-20

• Duluth Denfeld def. Hill-Murray, 25-22, 26-24

• Duluth East def. Brainerd, 23-25, 25-11, 15-10

• Duluth East def. Duluth Denfeld, 25-18, 25-22

• Duluth East def. Hill-Murray, 25-15, 25-13

• Hill-Murray def. Brainerd, 25-21, 17-25, 15-9

• Nevis def. Hill-Murray, 26-24, 25-22

• Princeton def. Cloquet, 25-20, 25-9

• Princeton def. Deer River, 25-17, 25-16

• Princeton def. Duluth East, 25-12, 19-25, 17-15

• Princeton def. Nevis, 25-18, 23-25, 15-12

HASTINGS TOURNAMENT

• Anoka def. Bloomington Kennedy, 2-0

• Anoka def. North St Paul, 2-0

• Anoka def. St. Croix Lutheran, 2-1

• Bloomington Kennedy def. Coon Rapids, 2-1

• Chanhassen def. Anoka, 2-0

• Chanhassen def. North St Paul, 2-0

• Coon Rapids def. North St Paul, 2-0

• Hastings def. Bloomington Kennedy, 2-0

• Hastings def. Coon Rapids, 2-1

• Orono def. Bloomington Kennedy, 2-0

• Orono def. Coon Rapids, 2-0

• Orono def. Hastings, 2-1

• St. Croix Lutheran def. Chanhassen, 2-1

• St. Croix Lutheran def. North St Paul, 2-0

HOPKINS TOURNAMENT

• Bemidji def. Hopkins, 10-25, 25-22, 15-10

• Bemidji def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 25-19, 25-22

• Bemidji def. Rochester Mayo, 25-20, 25-9

• Blaine def. Minnehaha Academy, 25-18, 19-25, 15-10

• Detroit Lakes def. Blaine, 25-16, 25-21

• Detroit Lakes def. Minneapolis Washburn, 25-9, 25-22

• Detroit Lakes def. Minnehaha Academy, 25-17, 25-13

• Hopkins def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 20-25, 25-13, 15-11

• Hopkins def. Rochester Mayo, 25-20, 21-25, 16-14

• Maple Grove def. Bemidji, 25-22, 25-16

• Maple Grove def. Hopkins, 25-27, 25-18, 16-14

• Maple Grove def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 25-15, 25-12

• Maple Grove def. Rochester Mayo, 25-20, 24-26, 15-10

• Minneapolis Washburn def. Blaine, 26-24, 15-25, 15-13

• Minneapolis Washburn def. Minnehaha Academy, 25-14, 25-15

• Rochester Mayo def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 25-12, 25-22

• Rogers def. Blaine, 25-12, 25-15

• Rogers def. Detroit Lakes, 25-18, 25-19

• Rogers def. Minneapolis Washburn, 25-9, 25-15

• Rogers def. Minnehaha Academy, 25-5, 25-13

MIDWEST VOLLEYBALL WAREHOUSE INVITE

• Albany def. Redwood Valley, 25-12, 25-14

• Albany def. SW Christian, 25-17, 25-16

• Belle Plaine def. Chatfield, 25-14, 25-23

• Belle Plaine def. Wadena-Deer Creek, 25-11, 25-20

• Bethlehem Academy def. Sebeka, 25-15, 25-27, 17-15

• Bethlehem Academy def. Wabasso, 25-16, 25-19

• Caledonia def. Belle Plaine, 16-25, 26-24, 17-15

• Caledonia def. Hawley, 25-19, 25-21

• Caledonia def. Pequot Lakes, 25-15, 25-20

• Canby def. Kittson Central, 25-22, 16-25, 15-12

• Cannon Falls def. Nova Classical, 25-21, 25-20

• Chatfield def. Hawley, 25-18, 25-15

• Chatfield def. SW Christian, 25-15, 23-25, 15-12

• Cleveland def. Fillmore Central, 25-17, 25-17

• Concordia Academy def. East Grand Forks, 25-20, 25-17

• Concordia Academy def. Pequot Lakes, 25-18, 25-17

• Concordia Academy def. Rush City, 25-19, 25-13

• East Grand Forks def. Nova Classical, 25-21, 14-25, 15-12

• Ely def. Bethlehem Academy, 25-23, 25-21

• Ely def. Fillmore Central, 25-16, 26-28, 15-9

• Hawley def. Albany, 24-26, 25-17, 15-12

• Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Wabasso, 25-14, 25-23

• Legacy Christian def. Cannon Falls, 21-25, 25-14, 15-6

• Legacy Christian def. Rush City, 25-17, 21-25, 15-11

• MACCRAY def. Canby, 25-19, 22-25, 15-12

• MACCRAY def. Minneota, 29-27, 16-25, 17-15

• MACCRAY def. Sebeka, 25-21, 25-10

• Mabel-Canton def. Cleveland, 25-15, 25-19

• Mayer Lutheran def. Kittson Central, 25-16, 24-26, 15-7

• Mayer Lutheran def. Mabel-Canton, 25-23, 25-10

• Minneota def. Kittson Central, 25-19, 18-25, 17-15

• New Life Academy def. Canby, 25-22, 25-14

• New Life Academy def. Mabel-Canton, 14-25, 27-25, 15-11

• Pequot Lakes def. Legacy Christian, 25-15, 17-25, 15-13

• Redwood Valley def. Nova Classical, 27-25, 20-25, 15-8

• Redwood Valley def. Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 19-25, 25-15, 15-12

• Rush City def. Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 25-17, 25-14

• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Mayer Lutheran, 26-24, 12-25, 15-9

• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Minneota, 15-25, 25-21, 15-13

• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. New Life Academy, 25-19, 25-20

• Sebeka def. Kenyon-Wanamingo, 25-20, 15-25, 17-15

• Spring Grove def. Cleveland, 25-20, 28-26

• Spring Grove def. Ely, 25-23, 25-17

• Spring Grove def. Kenyon-Wanamingo, 25-17, 25-22

• SW Christian def. Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 19-25, 25-21, 15-13

• Wabasso def. Fillmore Central, 25-15, 14-25, 15-12

• Wadena-Deer Creek def. Cannon Falls, 25-20, 25-15

• Wadena-Deer Creek def. East Grand Forks, 25-23, 25-20

PARKERS PRAIRIE TOURNAMENT

• Browerville/Eagle Valley def. Northern Freeze, 18-25, 25-16, 15-2

• Browerville/Eagle Valley def. Park Christian, 25-16, 25-20

• Browerville/Eagle Valley def. Parkers Prairie, 25-22, 27-25

• Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley def. Henning, 25-14, 25-21

• Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley def. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 25-21, 26-24

• Henning def. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 29-31, 25-15, 15-9

• Henning def. West Central, 25-9, 25-12

• Park Christian def. Northern Freeze, 25-17, 25-11

• Parkers Prairie def. Northern Freeze, 25-18, 25-17

• Parkers Prairie def. Park Christian, 25-22, 27-25

• West Central def. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, 25-8, 25-21

• West Central def. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 25-12, 25-18

PIERZ TOURNAMENT

• Floodwood def. Holdingford, 25-19, 25-21

• Floodwood def. Little Falls, 25-11, 19-25

• Floodwood def. Zimmerman, 21-25, 25-21, 6-4

• Holdingford def. Little Falls, 25-15, 25-19

• Maple Lake def. Braham, 25-19, 25-17

• Maple Lake def. Pierz, 25-12, 25-11

• Mora def. Braham, 25-22, 18-25

• Mora def. Little Falls, 25-14, 18-25, 16-14

• Mora def. Maple Lake, 25-13, 25-12

• Pierz def. Braham, 25-18, 25-21

• Pierz def. Holdingford, 19-25, 26-24, 15-12

• Pierz def. Mora, 32-30, 25-18

• Zimmerman def. Holdingford, 20-25, 25-19

• Zimmerman def. Little Falls, 25-10, 25-16

SIBLEY EAST TOURNAMENT

Pool A

• Dassel-Cokato def. Sibley East, 15-25, 25-9

• Lester Prairie def. Dassel-Cokato, 25-17, 25-15

• Sibley East def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-22, 22-25

• Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Dassel-Cokato, 25-23, 25-23

• Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Lester Prairie, 25-17, 25-18

• Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Sibley East, 25-18, 25-20

Pool B

• Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop def. Nicollet, 25-17, 25-18

• Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial def. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop, 25-11, 21-25

• Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial def. Nicollet, 25-22, 25-20

• Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial def. Renville County West, 17-25, 25-20

• Renville County West def. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop, 25-15, 25-11

• Renville County West def. Nicollet, 25-8, 25-14

Consolation quarterfinals

• Dassel-Cokato def. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop, 25-16, 25-17

• Sibley East def. Nicollet, 25-19, 25-10

Championship quarterfinals

• Renville County West def. Lester Prairie, 25-19, 26-24

• Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, 25-20, 25-21

Consolation final

• Dassel-Cokato def. Sibley East, 25-23, 25-15

Championship

• Renville County West def. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 25-19, 26-24

ST. JAMES TOURNAMENT

• Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart def. Edgerton, 25-16, 25-17

• Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart def. LeSueur-Henderson, 23-25, 25-16, 15-11

• Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart def. Madelia, 25-15, 23-25, 15-11

• Edgerton def. St. James Area, 25-21, 25-21

• Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton def. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart, 25-20, 25-17

• Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton def. New Ulm Cathedral, 25-14, 17-25, 15-11

• Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton def. Norwood Young America, 25-17, 25-19

• LeSueur-Henderson def. Edgerton, 26-28, 25-20, 15-9

• LeSueur-Henderson def. Madelia, 25-17, 25-12

• LeSueur-Henderson def. New Ulm Cathedral, 25-17, 26-24

• Madelia def. Edgerton, 25-20, 25-14

• Madelia def. Norwood Young America, 25-13, 26-24

• New Ulm Cathedral def. Norwood Young America, 23-25, 25-16, 15-9

• New Ulm Cathedral def. St. James Area, 15-25, 25-13, 15-8

• Norwood Young America def. St. James Area, 25-15, 25-21

• St. James Area def. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 25-18, 25-17

ST. PAUL COMO PARK INVITE

• Minneapolis Edison def. Minneapolis North, 25-23, 25-22

• Minneapolis North def. Minneapolis South, 25-18, 25-13

• Minneapolis South def. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 25-19, 25-17

• Park Center def. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 25-15, 25-7

• Park Center def. Minneapolis South, 25-19, 25-16

• Richfield def. Minneapolis Edison, 25-8, 25-16

• Richfield def. Minneapolis North, 25-10, 25-22

• Simley def. Minneapolis Edison, 25-19, 25-7

• Simley def. Minneapolis North, 25-19, 25-11

• Simley def. Richfield, 25-23, 21-25

• Simley def. St. Paul Como Park, 27-25, 25-18

• St. Paul Como Park def. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 25-12, 25-22

• St. Paul Como Park def. Minneapolis South, 25-14, 25-19

• St. Paul Como Park def. Park Center, 25-12, 25-16

TWO RIVERS INVITE

First round

• Maranatha Christian def. St. Cloud Tech, 25-19, 25-17

• St. Agnes vs. Armstrong, 25-23, 28-30

• Tartan vs. Woodbury, 25-19, 22-25

• Two Rivers def. St. Paul Harding, 25-23, 25-17

Second round

• Armstrong vs. Woodbury, 25-23, 16-25

• Maranatha Christian def. St. Paul Harding, 25-16, 25-18

• Tartan def. St. Agnes, 25-20, 25-18

• Two Rivers vs. St. Cloud Tech, 25-17, 24-26

Third round

• Armstrong def. Tartan, 26-24, 25-23

• Maranatha Christian def. Two Rivers, 25-20, 25-11

• St. Cloud Tech def. St. Paul Harding, 25-18, 25-14

• Woodbury def. St. Agnes, 25-19, 26-24

Championshp bracket

• Maranatha Christian def. Armstrong, 25-18, 25-11

• Woodbury def. Two Rivers, 23-25, 25-21, 24-22

Consolation bracket

• St. Cloud Tech def. St. Agnes, 25-17, 25-22

• Tartan def. St. Paul Harding, 25-19, 25-18

Seventh place

• St. Paul Harding def. St. Agnes, 17-23, 25-23, 15-11

Fifth place

• St. Cloud Tech def. Tartan, 25-22, 23-25, 15-8

Third place

• Two Rivers def. Armstrong, 25-14, 25-22

Championship

• Maranatha Christian def. Woodbury, 25-20, 25-10

UNITED SOUTH CENTRAL INVITE

• Blue Earth Area def. Blooming Prairie, 25-18, 25-23

• Blue Earth Area def. Maple River, 14-24, 25-16

• Blue Earth Area def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 25-20, 25-23

• GHEC def. Blooming Prairie, 25-17, 25-18

• GHEC def. Blue Earth Area, 25-22, 25-18

• GHEC def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 25-15, 25-15

• GHEC def. NRHEG, 26-24, 25-22

• Maple River def. Blooming Prairie, 28-26, 20-25

• Maple River def. GHEC, 25-23, 15-25

• Minnesota Valley Lutheran def. Blooming Prairie, 19-25, 25-22

• Minnesota Valley Lutheran def. Maple River, 25-17, 25-21

• NRHEG def. Blooming Prairie, 25-22, 25-21

• NRHEG def. Blue Earth Area, 25-18, 25-7

• NRHEG def. Maple River, 25-15, 25-12

• NRHEG def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 25-17, 25-13

• NRHEG def. United South Central, 25-20, 25-17

• United South Central def. Blooming Prairie, 25-20, 25-14

• United South Central def. Blue Earth Area, 25-12, 25-13

• United South Central def. GHEC, 28-26, 19-25

• United South Central def. Maple River, 26-24, 25-14

• United South Central def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 25-20, 25-21

