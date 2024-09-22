Saturday
Prep sports results for Saturday, Sept. 21
Scores and results from around the state.
football
NORTHSTAR • EAST-GOLD
• Apple Valley 30, Tartan 14
NORTHSTAR • TWIN CITIES
• SP High. Park 40, SP Hard./Humb. 18
SKYWAY • RED
• Richfield 34, Mpls. Roosevelt 12
• St. Paul Como Park 38, Mpls. South 16
METROPOLITAN AREA
• St. Paul Central 36, St. Paul Johnson 26
MINNESOTA
• Edgerton 42, Grand Meadow 14
• Waterville-E-M 47, Janesville-W-P 15
soccer • BOYS
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Andover 0, Maple Grove 0, tie
• Armstrong 4, Elk River 3
• Blaine 2, Spring Lake Park 2, tie
• Centennial 2, Coon Rapids 1
• Champlin Park 3, Rogers 0
• Osseo 2, Totino-Grace 1
• Park Center 4, Anoka 2
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Apple Valley 2, St. Charles/L-A 2, tie
• Austin 9, Red Wing 0
• Big Lake 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, tie
• Breck 7, St. Francis 0
• Burnsville 2, Fridley 1
• Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 3, Princeton 0
• Cretin-D.H. 1, St. Thomas Acad. 1, tie
• Delano 1, Orono 1, tie
• Farmington 2, Owatonna 1
• Holy Angels 4, Worthington 0
• Jordan 4, St. Peter 0
• Legacy Christian 4, St. Croix Luth. 1
• Mahtomedi 3, Benilde-St. Marg. 0
• Mankato West 3, Mound Westonka 2
• Minnetonka 5, Stillwater 1
• Mpls. Edison 3, Hiawatha Collegiate 1
• Mpls. Southwest 1, Chaska 0
• Mpls. Washburn 3, Edina 1
• North Lakes Academy 4, Mesabi East 3
• PACT 6, New Life Academy 1
• Prior Lake 4, Chanhassen 1
• Shakopee 2, Park of Cottage Grove 1
• St. Anthony 2, St. Paul Highland Park 1
• St. Cloud Cathedral 6, Providence Academy 0
• St. Croix Prep 6, Duluth Marshall 2
• St. Paul Como Park 9, St. Agnes 1
• St. Paul Humboldt 2, Nova Classical 1
• SW Christian 1, Waconia 1, tie
• Trinity 3, Twin Cities Academy 1
• Two Rivers 3, East Ridge 0
• Wayzata 6, Mpls. South 0
soccer • GIRLS
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Centennial 5, Coon Rapids 1
• Maple Grove 3, Andover 1
• Osseo 1, Totino-Grace 1, tie
• Rogers 3, Champlin Park 0
• Spring Lake Park 6, Blaine 2
SUBURBAN EAST
• Woodbury 3, Stillwater 1
TRI-METRO
• DeLaSalle 2, Armstrong/Cooper 0
METROPOLITN AREA
• Becker 8, Willmar 2
• Blake 3, Orono 0
• Byron 3, St. Anthony 0
• Chaska 2, Two Rivers 0
• Cloquet/Carlton 3, North Branch 0
• Duluth East 4, Zimmerman 0
• Duluth Marshall 3, LILA 3
• Eagan 2, Hill-Murray 0
• Edina 5, Hastings 1
• Farmington 0, Owatonna 0, tie
• Heritage Christian 6, Mounds Park Academy 1
• Holy Angels 1, Cretin-Derham Hall 0
• Hope Academy 3, St. Paul Johnson 0
• Irondale 3, Park Center 1
• Mahtomedi 4, Benilde-St. Marg. 0
• Mpls. Washburn 0, Park of C.G. 0, tie
• New Life Academy 0, PACT 0, tie
• Prior Lake 2, Minnetonka 1
• Providence Academy 3, Esko 1
• South St. Paul 9, Richfield 0
• Spectrum 2, Proctor 0
• St. Agnes 4, United Christian 2
• St. Michael-Albertville 6, Monticello 0
• St. Paul Academy 1, St. Croix Prep 0
• St. Paul Central 4, Simley 1
• SW Christian 4, Waconia 0
• Trinity 3, Twin Cities Academy 1
• Wayzata 5, Mpls. Southwest 1
swimming • GIRLS
MPLS. SOUTHWEST INVITE
• Minnetonka 321, Breck 295, Delano 270.5, St. Michael-Albertville 266.5, Mounds Park Academy 207, Cretin-Derham Hall 180, Sartell-St. Stephen 175, Duluth East 156, Moorhead 133, Austin 120, Hopkins 52.5, Mpls. Southwest 44, Princeton 36, Eagan 27, Hill-Murray 25.5, St. Louis Park 14, St. Paul Highland Park 2
ST. PETER INVITATIONAL
• Waconia 575, Owatonna 293, Bloomington Kennedy 219, St. Peter 197, Tri-City United 104
tennis • girls
METROPOLITAN AREA
• North Branch 7, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
volleyball • GIRLS
APPLE VALLEY INVITE
Championship semifinals
• Apple Valley def. Marshall, 27-25, 25-17
• Champlin Park def. Lakeville South, 23-25, 25-22, 15-12
• East Ridge def. Northfield, 25-19, 26-24
• Lakeville North def. Eagan, 24-26, 25-17, 16-14
Consolation semifinals
• Chaska def. Eden Prairie, 22-25, 25-23, 15-10
• Minnetonka def. Bloomington Jefferson, 25-14, 29-27
• Prior Lake def. Moorhead, 25-12, 25-15
• Wayzata def. Stillwater, 28-26, 25-10
15th place
• Bloomington Jefferson def. Stillwater, 25-17, 30-28
13th place
• Wayzata def. Minnetonka, 25-14, 25-19
11th place
• Eden Prairie def. Moorhead, 19-25, 25-18, 15-12
9th place
• Chaska def. Prior Lake, 25-17, 13-25, 15-13
Seventh place
• Northfield def. Apple Valley, 25-23, 25-17
Fifth place
• East Ridge def. Marshall, 25-21, 20-25, 15-11
Third place
• Lakeville South def. Eagan, 25-20, 25-21
Championship
• Champlin Park def. Lakeville North, 25-20, 16-25, 15-10
AUSTIN TOURNAMENT
• Austin def. Albert Lea, 25-9, 19-25, 15-8
• Austin def. Faribault, 25-14, 25-18
• Austin def. Waseca, 22-25, 25-18, 16-14
• Red Wing def. Albert Lea, 25-11, 22-25, 17-15
• Red Wing def. Austin, 25-23, 25-20
• Red Wing def. Faribault, 25-16, 25-14
• Waseca def. Faribault, 25-15, 25-18
CROOKSTON TOURNAMENT
• Bagley def. Climax-Fisher, 20-25, 25-18, 25-22
• Bagley def. Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke, 25-17, 25-21
• Bagley def. Kelliher-Northome, 25-20, 25-19, 25-12
• Climax-Fisher def. Stephen-Argyle, 22-25, 25-10, 15-13
• Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke def. Crookston, 25-15, 25-8
• Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke def. Stephen-Argyle, 25-16, 25-13
• Kelliher-Northome def. Climax-Fisher, 25-19, 26-28, 25-22
• Kelliher-Northome def. Warroad, 17-25, 25-12, 15-12
• Stephen-Argyle def. Crookston, 25-13, 25-14
• Stephen-Argyle def. Warroad, 25-17, 21-25
• Warroad def. Crookston, 25-13, 25-15
• Warroad def. Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke, 25-16, 15-25
DULUTH EAST TOURNAMENT
• Brainerd def. Cloquet, 25-17, 17-25, 18-16
• Brainerd def. Duluth Denfeld, 25-21, 25-14
• Cloquet def. Deer River, 25-21, 25-7
• Cloquet def. Nevis, 25-19, 26-24
• Deer River def. Nevis, 25-21, 25-23
• Duluth Denfeld def. Deer River, 25-17, 25-20
• Duluth Denfeld def. Hill-Murray, 25-22, 26-24
• Duluth East def. Brainerd, 23-25, 25-11, 15-10
• Duluth East def. Duluth Denfeld, 25-18, 25-22
• Duluth East def. Hill-Murray, 25-15, 25-13
• Hill-Murray def. Brainerd, 25-21, 17-25, 15-9
• Nevis def. Hill-Murray, 26-24, 25-22
• Princeton def. Cloquet, 25-20, 25-9
• Princeton def. Deer River, 25-17, 25-16
• Princeton def. Duluth East, 25-12, 19-25, 17-15
• Princeton def. Nevis, 25-18, 23-25, 15-12
HASTINGS TOURNAMENT
• Anoka def. Bloomington Kennedy, 2-0
• Anoka def. North St Paul, 2-0
• Anoka def. St. Croix Lutheran, 2-1
• Bloomington Kennedy def. Coon Rapids, 2-1
• Chanhassen def. Anoka, 2-0
• Chanhassen def. North St Paul, 2-0
• Coon Rapids def. North St Paul, 2-0
• Hastings def. Bloomington Kennedy, 2-0
• Hastings def. Coon Rapids, 2-1
• Orono def. Bloomington Kennedy, 2-0
• Orono def. Coon Rapids, 2-0
• Orono def. Hastings, 2-1
• St. Croix Lutheran def. Chanhassen, 2-1
• St. Croix Lutheran def. North St Paul, 2-0
HOPKINS TOURNAMENT
• Bemidji def. Hopkins, 10-25, 25-22, 15-10
• Bemidji def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 25-19, 25-22
• Bemidji def. Rochester Mayo, 25-20, 25-9
• Blaine def. Minnehaha Academy, 25-18, 19-25, 15-10
• Detroit Lakes def. Blaine, 25-16, 25-21
• Detroit Lakes def. Minneapolis Washburn, 25-9, 25-22
• Detroit Lakes def. Minnehaha Academy, 25-17, 25-13
• Hopkins def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 20-25, 25-13, 15-11
• Hopkins def. Rochester Mayo, 25-20, 21-25, 16-14
• Maple Grove def. Bemidji, 25-22, 25-16
• Maple Grove def. Hopkins, 25-27, 25-18, 16-14
• Maple Grove def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 25-15, 25-12
• Maple Grove def. Rochester Mayo, 25-20, 24-26, 15-10
• Minneapolis Washburn def. Blaine, 26-24, 15-25, 15-13
• Minneapolis Washburn def. Minnehaha Academy, 25-14, 25-15
• Rochester Mayo def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 25-12, 25-22
• Rogers def. Blaine, 25-12, 25-15
• Rogers def. Detroit Lakes, 25-18, 25-19
• Rogers def. Minneapolis Washburn, 25-9, 25-15
• Rogers def. Minnehaha Academy, 25-5, 25-13
MIDWEST VOLLEYBALL WAREHOUSE INVITE
• Albany def. Redwood Valley, 25-12, 25-14
• Albany def. SW Christian, 25-17, 25-16
• Belle Plaine def. Chatfield, 25-14, 25-23
• Belle Plaine def. Wadena-Deer Creek, 25-11, 25-20
• Bethlehem Academy def. Sebeka, 25-15, 25-27, 17-15
• Bethlehem Academy def. Wabasso, 25-16, 25-19
• Caledonia def. Belle Plaine, 16-25, 26-24, 17-15
• Caledonia def. Hawley, 25-19, 25-21
• Caledonia def. Pequot Lakes, 25-15, 25-20
• Canby def. Kittson Central, 25-22, 16-25, 15-12
• Cannon Falls def. Nova Classical, 25-21, 25-20
• Chatfield def. Hawley, 25-18, 25-15
• Chatfield def. SW Christian, 25-15, 23-25, 15-12
• Cleveland def. Fillmore Central, 25-17, 25-17
• Concordia Academy def. East Grand Forks, 25-20, 25-17
• Concordia Academy def. Pequot Lakes, 25-18, 25-17
• Concordia Academy def. Rush City, 25-19, 25-13
• East Grand Forks def. Nova Classical, 25-21, 14-25, 15-12
• Ely def. Bethlehem Academy, 25-23, 25-21
• Ely def. Fillmore Central, 25-16, 26-28, 15-9
• Hawley def. Albany, 24-26, 25-17, 15-12
• Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Wabasso, 25-14, 25-23
• Legacy Christian def. Cannon Falls, 21-25, 25-14, 15-6
• Legacy Christian def. Rush City, 25-17, 21-25, 15-11
• MACCRAY def. Canby, 25-19, 22-25, 15-12
• MACCRAY def. Minneota, 29-27, 16-25, 17-15
• MACCRAY def. Sebeka, 25-21, 25-10
• Mabel-Canton def. Cleveland, 25-15, 25-19
• Mayer Lutheran def. Kittson Central, 25-16, 24-26, 15-7
• Mayer Lutheran def. Mabel-Canton, 25-23, 25-10
• Minneota def. Kittson Central, 25-19, 18-25, 17-15
• New Life Academy def. Canby, 25-22, 25-14
• New Life Academy def. Mabel-Canton, 14-25, 27-25, 15-11
• Pequot Lakes def. Legacy Christian, 25-15, 17-25, 15-13
• Redwood Valley def. Nova Classical, 27-25, 20-25, 15-8
• Redwood Valley def. Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 19-25, 25-15, 15-12
• Rush City def. Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 25-17, 25-14
• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Mayer Lutheran, 26-24, 12-25, 15-9
• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Minneota, 15-25, 25-21, 15-13
• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. New Life Academy, 25-19, 25-20
• Sebeka def. Kenyon-Wanamingo, 25-20, 15-25, 17-15
• Spring Grove def. Cleveland, 25-20, 28-26
• Spring Grove def. Ely, 25-23, 25-17
• Spring Grove def. Kenyon-Wanamingo, 25-17, 25-22
• SW Christian def. Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 19-25, 25-21, 15-13
• Wabasso def. Fillmore Central, 25-15, 14-25, 15-12
• Wadena-Deer Creek def. Cannon Falls, 25-20, 25-15
• Wadena-Deer Creek def. East Grand Forks, 25-23, 25-20
PARKERS PRAIRIE TOURNAMENT
• Browerville/Eagle Valley def. Northern Freeze, 18-25, 25-16, 15-2
• Browerville/Eagle Valley def. Park Christian, 25-16, 25-20
• Browerville/Eagle Valley def. Parkers Prairie, 25-22, 27-25
• Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley def. Henning, 25-14, 25-21
• Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley def. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 25-21, 26-24
• Henning def. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 29-31, 25-15, 15-9
• Henning def. West Central, 25-9, 25-12
• Park Christian def. Northern Freeze, 25-17, 25-11
• Parkers Prairie def. Northern Freeze, 25-18, 25-17
• Parkers Prairie def. Park Christian, 25-22, 27-25
• West Central def. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, 25-8, 25-21
• West Central def. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 25-12, 25-18
PIERZ TOURNAMENT
• Floodwood def. Holdingford, 25-19, 25-21
• Floodwood def. Little Falls, 25-11, 19-25
• Floodwood def. Zimmerman, 21-25, 25-21, 6-4
• Holdingford def. Little Falls, 25-15, 25-19
• Maple Lake def. Braham, 25-19, 25-17
• Maple Lake def. Pierz, 25-12, 25-11
• Mora def. Braham, 25-22, 18-25
• Mora def. Little Falls, 25-14, 18-25, 16-14
• Mora def. Maple Lake, 25-13, 25-12
• Pierz def. Braham, 25-18, 25-21
• Pierz def. Holdingford, 19-25, 26-24, 15-12
• Pierz def. Mora, 32-30, 25-18
• Zimmerman def. Holdingford, 20-25, 25-19
• Zimmerman def. Little Falls, 25-10, 25-16
SIBLEY EAST TOURNAMENT
Pool A
• Dassel-Cokato def. Sibley East, 15-25, 25-9
• Lester Prairie def. Dassel-Cokato, 25-17, 25-15
• Sibley East def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-22, 22-25
• Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Dassel-Cokato, 25-23, 25-23
• Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Lester Prairie, 25-17, 25-18
• Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Sibley East, 25-18, 25-20
Pool B
• Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop def. Nicollet, 25-17, 25-18
• Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial def. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop, 25-11, 21-25
• Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial def. Nicollet, 25-22, 25-20
• Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial def. Renville County West, 17-25, 25-20
• Renville County West def. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop, 25-15, 25-11
• Renville County West def. Nicollet, 25-8, 25-14
Consolation quarterfinals
• Dassel-Cokato def. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop, 25-16, 25-17
• Sibley East def. Nicollet, 25-19, 25-10
Championship quarterfinals
• Renville County West def. Lester Prairie, 25-19, 26-24
• Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, 25-20, 25-21
Consolation final
• Dassel-Cokato def. Sibley East, 25-23, 25-15
Championship
• Renville County West def. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 25-19, 26-24
ST. JAMES TOURNAMENT
• Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart def. Edgerton, 25-16, 25-17
• Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart def. LeSueur-Henderson, 23-25, 25-16, 15-11
• Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart def. Madelia, 25-15, 23-25, 15-11
• Edgerton def. St. James Area, 25-21, 25-21
• Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton def. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart, 25-20, 25-17
• Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton def. New Ulm Cathedral, 25-14, 17-25, 15-11
• Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton def. Norwood Young America, 25-17, 25-19
• LeSueur-Henderson def. Edgerton, 26-28, 25-20, 15-9
• LeSueur-Henderson def. Madelia, 25-17, 25-12
• LeSueur-Henderson def. New Ulm Cathedral, 25-17, 26-24
• Madelia def. Edgerton, 25-20, 25-14
• Madelia def. Norwood Young America, 25-13, 26-24
• New Ulm Cathedral def. Norwood Young America, 23-25, 25-16, 15-9
• New Ulm Cathedral def. St. James Area, 15-25, 25-13, 15-8
• Norwood Young America def. St. James Area, 25-15, 25-21
• St. James Area def. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 25-18, 25-17
ST. PAUL COMO PARK INVITE
• Minneapolis Edison def. Minneapolis North, 25-23, 25-22
• Minneapolis North def. Minneapolis South, 25-18, 25-13
• Minneapolis South def. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 25-19, 25-17
• Park Center def. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 25-15, 25-7
• Park Center def. Minneapolis South, 25-19, 25-16
• Richfield def. Minneapolis Edison, 25-8, 25-16
• Richfield def. Minneapolis North, 25-10, 25-22
• Simley def. Minneapolis Edison, 25-19, 25-7
• Simley def. Minneapolis North, 25-19, 25-11
• Simley def. Richfield, 25-23, 21-25
• Simley def. St. Paul Como Park, 27-25, 25-18
• St. Paul Como Park def. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 25-12, 25-22
• St. Paul Como Park def. Minneapolis South, 25-14, 25-19
• St. Paul Como Park def. Park Center, 25-12, 25-16
TWO RIVERS INVITE
First round
• Maranatha Christian def. St. Cloud Tech, 25-19, 25-17
• St. Agnes vs. Armstrong, 25-23, 28-30
• Tartan vs. Woodbury, 25-19, 22-25
• Two Rivers def. St. Paul Harding, 25-23, 25-17
Second round
• Armstrong vs. Woodbury, 25-23, 16-25
• Maranatha Christian def. St. Paul Harding, 25-16, 25-18
• Tartan def. St. Agnes, 25-20, 25-18
• Two Rivers vs. St. Cloud Tech, 25-17, 24-26
Third round
• Armstrong def. Tartan, 26-24, 25-23
• Maranatha Christian def. Two Rivers, 25-20, 25-11
• St. Cloud Tech def. St. Paul Harding, 25-18, 25-14
• Woodbury def. St. Agnes, 25-19, 26-24
Championshp bracket
• Maranatha Christian def. Armstrong, 25-18, 25-11
• Woodbury def. Two Rivers, 23-25, 25-21, 24-22
Consolation bracket
• St. Cloud Tech def. St. Agnes, 25-17, 25-22
• Tartan def. St. Paul Harding, 25-19, 25-18
Seventh place
• St. Paul Harding def. St. Agnes, 17-23, 25-23, 15-11
Fifth place
• St. Cloud Tech def. Tartan, 25-22, 23-25, 15-8
Third place
• Two Rivers def. Armstrong, 25-14, 25-22
Championship
• Maranatha Christian def. Woodbury, 25-20, 25-10
UNITED SOUTH CENTRAL INVITE
• Blue Earth Area def. Blooming Prairie, 25-18, 25-23
• Blue Earth Area def. Maple River, 14-24, 25-16
• Blue Earth Area def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 25-20, 25-23
• GHEC def. Blooming Prairie, 25-17, 25-18
• GHEC def. Blue Earth Area, 25-22, 25-18
• GHEC def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 25-15, 25-15
• GHEC def. NRHEG, 26-24, 25-22
• Maple River def. Blooming Prairie, 28-26, 20-25
• Maple River def. GHEC, 25-23, 15-25
• Minnesota Valley Lutheran def. Blooming Prairie, 19-25, 25-22
• Minnesota Valley Lutheran def. Maple River, 25-17, 25-21
• NRHEG def. Blooming Prairie, 25-22, 25-21
• NRHEG def. Blue Earth Area, 25-18, 25-7
• NRHEG def. Maple River, 25-15, 25-12
• NRHEG def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 25-17, 25-13
• NRHEG def. United South Central, 25-20, 25-17
• United South Central def. Blooming Prairie, 25-20, 25-14
• United South Central def. Blue Earth Area, 25-12, 25-13
• United South Central def. GHEC, 28-26, 19-25
• United South Central def. Maple River, 26-24, 25-14
• United South Central def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 25-20, 25-21