Prep sports results for Saturday, Oct. 12

Scores from around the state and metro.

By Star Tribune staff

October 13, 2024 at 4:36AM
Football

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Milaca 22, Brooklyn Center 18

Soccer • boys

CLASS 3A

Section 4 • semifinals

• Two Rivers 4, St. Paul Central 1

• Woodbury 4, Stillwater 0

CLASS 2A

Section 3 • semifinals

• Hill-Murray 2, Simley 1

• Holy Angels 1, St. Thomas Academy 0

CLASS 1A

Section 1 • semifinals

• Rochester Lourdes 3, Stewartville 0

• Winona Cotter 2, St. Charles/L-A 1

Section 2 • semifinals

• Pine Island/Z-M 3, SW Minn. Chr. 0

• Tri-City United 3, St. Peter 0

Section 8 • semifinals

• Fergus Falls 3, Hillcrest Lutheran 0

• St. Cloud Cathedral 4, Melrose 0

Soccer • girls

CLASS 3A

Section 4 • semifinals

• East Ridge 2, Woodbury 1

• White Bear Lake 3, Stillwater 0

Section 8 • semifinals

• Buffalo 3, Brainerd 1

• St. Michael-Albertville 2, Bemidji 0

CLASS 2A

Section 3 • semifinals

• Hill-Murray 2, South St. Paul 1

• Holy Angels 3, Cretin-Derham Hall 0

Section 8 • semifinals

• Alexandria 7, Little Falls 0

• St. Cloud Tech 9, Rocori 1

CLASS 1A

Section 1 • semifinals

• Dover-Eyota 1, Rochester Lourdes 0

• St. Charles 4, La Crescent-Hokah 2

Section 2 • semifinals

• Fairmont 2, Cannon Falls 1

• Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 4, Albert Lea 0

Section 8 • semifinals

• East Grand Forks 6, Pelican Rapids 2

• St. Cloud Cathedral 4, Albany 0

Swimming • girls

CLASS 2A TRUE TEAM

Section 6

• Armstrong 1064, Mpls. Southwest 995, St. Louis Park 935, Mpls. South/Roosevelt 706

CLASS 1A TRUE TEAM

Section 1

• Northfield 1591, Mankato East 1427, Austin 1350, Winona/Winona Cotter 1216, Mankato West 1192.5, St. Peter 846.5, Faribault 739.5, Albert Lea 575

Section 2

• Breck 999, Blake 927, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 850, St. Anthony 747, Bloomington Kennedy 476, Fridley 280

Section 3

• Orono 2010, Delano 1868, Mound Westonka/Holy Family 1795.5, Hutchinson 1497, Dassel-Cokato 1053.5, Willmar 940, Marshall 918, Watertown-Mayer 701, Litchfield 637, Montevideo 512

Section 4

• Visitation 873, Mahtomedia 819, Cretin-Derham Hall 633.5, Mounds Park Academy 406, Simley 302.5

Section 5A

• Monticello 1701, Chisago Lakes 1236, Becker 1227, Foley 1177, Princeton 835, Big Lake 666, LILA 331, Ogilvie/Mora 309

Section 6

• Melrose 1539, Rocori 1152, Sauk Centre 1128, St. Cloud Tech 967, St. Cloud Apollo 956, Albany 680.5, Little Falls 667.6, Holdingford 602

Section 7

• Grand Rapids 2147, Mesabi East 1880, Proctor 1828, Hibbing 1665.5, Rock Ridge 1634, Two Harbors 1554, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 1348, Stella Maris Academy 1066.5, International Falls 1007.5, NE Range/Ely 899, Duluth Denfeld 786, Chisholm 562

Section 8

• Fergus Falls 1573, Park Rapids 1504, Detroit Lakes 1364, Alexandria 1260.5, Morris/Minnewaska 1147, Perham/New York Mills 931.5, Thief River Falls 862, Fosston/Bagley 589, Warroad/Roseau/Greenbush 385

Volleyball • girls

APPLE VALLEY TOURNAMENT

Consolation

• Anoka def. Blaine, 25-15, 26-24

• Farmington def. Lewiston-Altura, 25-18, 25-17

• Stewartville def. Grand Meadow, 25-20, 25-12

• Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Winona, 25-17, 25-18

• Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Albert Lea, 25-23, 25-20

Semifinals

• Centennial def. Apple Valley, 14-25, 25-19, 16-14

• Minneapolis Southwest def. Canby, 25-16, 22-25, 16-14

15th Place

• Lewiston-Altura def. Winona, 25-11, 25-19

13th Place

• Farmington def. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 25-19, 25-18

11th Place

• Legacy Christian def. Blaine, 25-18, 25-12

Seventh Place

• Albert Lea def. Grand Meadow, 19-25, 25-19, 16-14

Ninth Place

• Anoka def. Legacy Christian, 25-22, 10-25, 16-14

Fifth Place

• Stewartville def. Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 25-9, 25-23

Third Place

• Canby def. Apple Valley, 26-24, 23-25, 15-8

Championship

• Minneapolis Southwest def. Centennial, 25-16, 25-23

BENILDE-ST. MARGARET’S TOURNEY

• Benilde-St Margaret’s def. Hutchinson, 25-19, 25-12

• Benilde-St Margaret’s def. Mahtomedi, 25-20, 16-25, 15-8

• Benilde-St Margaret’s def. New Life, 22-25, 25-22, 15-8

• Benilde-St Margaret’s def. St. Paul Highland Park, 25-7, 25-19

• DeLaSalle def. Holy Family, 25-23, 22-25, 15-8

• DeLaSalle def. St. Cloud Cathedral, 27-25, 25-22

• Hutchinson def. DeLaSalle, 25-21, 25-21

• Hutchinson def. New Life, 20-25, 25-23, 15-13

• Hutchinson def. St. Paul Highland Park, 25-14, 25-22

• Mahtomedi def. DeLaSalle, 25-16, 25-21

• Mahtomedi def. Holy Family, 22-25, 25-20, 15-10

• Mahtomedi def. St. Cloud Cathedral, 25-12, 25-27, 15-10

• New Life def. St. Paul Highland Park, 25-17, 25-14

• St. Cloud Cathedral def. Holy Family, 19-25, 25-21, 17-15

• St. Cloud Cathedral def. New Life, 25-19, 23-25, 16-14

BLOOMINGTON JEFFERSON TOURNAMENT

• Bloomington Jefferson def. Providence Academy, 25-16, 25-9

• Park of Cottage Grove def. Andover, 25-18, 25-18

BYRON TOURNAMENT

• Byron def. Kasson-Mantorville, 26-24, 25-23

• Byron def. Lanesboro, 25-12, 25-20

• Byron def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-11, 25-17

• Byron def. Randolph, 25-11, 25-19

• Byron def. Rogers, 25-17, 26-28, 17-15

• Kasson-Mantorville def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-15, 25-21

• Kasson-Mantorville def. Watertown-Mayer, 25-22, 25-20

• Kasson-Mantorville def. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 17-25, 25-18, 15-9

• Lanesboro def. Randolph, 25-22, 25-20

• LeSueur-Henderson def. Lanesboro, 25-20, 21-25, 15-8

• LeSueur-Henderson def. Randolph, 16-25, 25-17, 15-3

• Randolph def. Lanesboro, 15-25, 25-8, 16-14

• Rogers def. Kasson-Mantorville, 25-20, 25-16

• Rogers def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-16, 25-17

• Rogers def. Watertown-Mayer, 25-19, 17-25, 15-12

• Rogers def. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 26-24, 25-11

• Watertown-Mayer def. Lanesboro, 25-17, 21-25, 15-5

• Watertown-Mayer def. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 25-19, 25-21

• Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Randolph, 25-20, 25-21

CHANHASSEN TOURNAMENT

• Chanhassen def. Edina, 25-19, 25-16

• Chanhassen def. Rosemount, 25-11, 25-12

• Minnetonka def. Chanhassen, 25-20, 20-25, 15-8

• Minnetonka def. Rochester Marshall, 25-22, 25-15

• Rosemount def. Edina, 25-20, 25-15

• Rosemount def. Rochester Marshall, 25-16, 25-13

• Waconia def. Minnetonka, 25-21, 19-25, 15-7

GOODHUE INVITATIONAL

• Alden-Conger def. Goodhue, 25-14, 23-25, 17-15

• Alden-Conger def. Hayfield, 25-10, 25-22

• Alden-Conger def. Medford, 25-16, 25-13

• Cleveland def. Goodhue, 26-24, 25-17

• Cleveland def. Le Roy-Ostrander, 25-11, 25-14

• Cleveland def. Spring Grove, 26-28, 25-22, 15-11

• Goodhue def. Le Roy-Ostrander, 25-22, 25-20

• Goodhue def. Rushford-Peterson, 25-16, 25-21

• Hayfield def. Le Roy-Ostrander, 10-25, 25-15, 15-11

• Medford def. Hayfield, 25-13, 25-23

• Medford def. Rushford-Peterson, 25-21, 25-21

• Rushford-Peterson def. Cleveland, 15-25, 26-24

• Rushford-Peterson def. Le Roy-Ostrander, 25-14, 25-15

• Spring Grove def. Alden-Conger, 25-20, 25-20

• Spring Grove def. Hayfield, 25-15, 25-18

• Spring Grove def. Medford, 25-20, 25-22

IRONDALE TOURNAMENT

• Brainerd def. Irondale, 25-16, 17-25

• Brainerd def. Minnehaha Academy, 25-17, 25-19

• Hermantown def. Brainerd, 25-22, 23-25

• Hermantown def. Irondale, 25-15, 25-16

• Hermantown def. Mankato East, 25-17, 19-25

• Irondale def. Minnehaha Academy, 25-21, 25-20

• Mankato East def. Brainerd, 25-22, 25-23

• Mankato East def. Irondale, 25-15, 21-25

• Mankato East def. Minnehaha Academy, 25-15, 25-14

• Minnehaha Academy def. Hermantown, 25-10, 24-26

• St. Croix Lutheran def. Brainerd, 24-26, 25-7

• St. Croix Lutheran def. Hermantown, 25-21, 25-13

• St. Croix Lutheran def. Irondale, 25-19, 25-13

• St. Croix Lutheran def. Mankato East, 25-16, 25-16

• St. Croix Lutheran def. Minnehaha Academy, 25-15, 25-10

LA CROSSE (WIS.) LOGAN INVITE

• Columbus (Wis.) def. Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 25-10, 25-22

• Winona Cotter def. Athens (Wis.), 25-19, 25-13

• Winona Cotter def. Mondovi (Wis.), 25-13, 25-15

• Winona Cotter def. West Salem (Wis.), 25-10, 25-18

Semifinal

• Winona Cotter def. Columbus Catholic (Wis.), 27-25, 25-22

Championship

• Wisconsin Dells (Wis.) def. Winona Cotter, 25-22, 25-22

MILAN MADER INVITE

At Lakeville North

• Caledonia def. Jackson County Central, 25-15, 25-17

• Champlin Park def. Northfield, 27-25, 25-23

• Eagan def. Marshall, 23-25, 25-19, 17-15

• Eden Prairie def. Caledonia, 25-17, 25-8

• Lakeville North def. Prior Lake, 26-24, 22-25, 15-7

• Lakeville South def. East Ridge, 25-17, 25-21

• Minneota def. Rochester Mayo, 25-20, 25-15

• Moorhead def. Jackson County Central, 25-15, 25-9

• New Prague def. Minneota, 25-23, 25-22

• New Prague def. Rochester Century, 25-20, 25-11

• Prior Lake def. Marshall, 25-19, 23-25, 15-8

MOUNDS VIEW TOURNAMENT

• Buffalo def. Hastings, 10-25, 25-20, 15-13

• Buffalo def. Richfield, 25-12, 25-13

• Hopkins def. Buffalo, 20-25, 25-16, 15-13

• Hopkins def. Litchfield, 25-22, 16-25, 15-12

• Hopkins def. Richfield, 25-12, 25-13

• Litchfield def. Buffalo, 25-27, 25-23, 15-8

• Litchfield def. Richfield, 25-13, 23-25, 15-8

• Mounds View def. Hastings, 25-15, 19-25, 15-8

• Mounds View def. Hopkins, 25-21, 25-10

• Mounds View def. Norwood Young America, 25-7, 25-21

• Mounds View def. St. Paul Central, 25-21, 25-20

• Norwood Young America def. Hastings, 18-25, 25-23, 15-13

• Norwood Young America def. Richfield, 28-19, 29-27

• St. Paul Central def. Hastings, 18-25, 25-23, 15-13

• St. Paul Central def. Litchfield, 16-25, 25-18, 15-13

• St. Paul Central def. Norwood Young America, 25-23, 21-25, 15-5

STEPHEN-ARGYLE TOURNAMENT

• BGMR def. Northern, 25-14, 25-17

• BGMR def. Red Lake County Central, 25-18, 25-17

• BGMR def. Red Lake Falls, 25-19, 25-19

• Fertile-Beltrami def. Red Lake Falls, 25-22, 25-13

• Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke def. Northern, 18-25, 25-22

• Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke def. Stephen-Argyle, 23-25, 25-22

• Northern def. Stephen-Argyle, 25-23, 25-17

• Red Lake Falls def. Red Lake County Central, 25-19, 25-17

