Prep sports results for Saturday, Oct. 12
Scores from around the state and metro.
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Milaca 22, Brooklyn Center 18
Soccer • boys
CLASS 3A
Section 4 • semifinals
• Two Rivers 4, St. Paul Central 1
• Woodbury 4, Stillwater 0
CLASS 2A
Section 3 • semifinals
• Hill-Murray 2, Simley 1
• Holy Angels 1, St. Thomas Academy 0
CLASS 1A
Section 1 • semifinals
• Rochester Lourdes 3, Stewartville 0
• Winona Cotter 2, St. Charles/L-A 1
Section 2 • semifinals
• Pine Island/Z-M 3, SW Minn. Chr. 0
• Tri-City United 3, St. Peter 0
Section 8 • semifinals
• Fergus Falls 3, Hillcrest Lutheran 0
• St. Cloud Cathedral 4, Melrose 0
Soccer • girls
CLASS 3A
Section 4 • semifinals
• East Ridge 2, Woodbury 1
• White Bear Lake 3, Stillwater 0
Section 8 • semifinals
• Buffalo 3, Brainerd 1
• St. Michael-Albertville 2, Bemidji 0
CLASS 2A
Section 3 • semifinals
• Hill-Murray 2, South St. Paul 1
• Holy Angels 3, Cretin-Derham Hall 0
Section 8 • semifinals
• Alexandria 7, Little Falls 0
• St. Cloud Tech 9, Rocori 1
CLASS 1A
Section 1 • semifinals
• Dover-Eyota 1, Rochester Lourdes 0
• St. Charles 4, La Crescent-Hokah 2
Section 2 • semifinals
• Fairmont 2, Cannon Falls 1
• Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 4, Albert Lea 0
Section 8 • semifinals
• East Grand Forks 6, Pelican Rapids 2
• St. Cloud Cathedral 4, Albany 0
Swimming • girls
CLASS 2A TRUE TEAM
Section 6
• Armstrong 1064, Mpls. Southwest 995, St. Louis Park 935, Mpls. South/Roosevelt 706
CLASS 1A TRUE TEAM
Section 1
• Northfield 1591, Mankato East 1427, Austin 1350, Winona/Winona Cotter 1216, Mankato West 1192.5, St. Peter 846.5, Faribault 739.5, Albert Lea 575
Section 2
• Breck 999, Blake 927, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 850, St. Anthony 747, Bloomington Kennedy 476, Fridley 280
Section 3
• Orono 2010, Delano 1868, Mound Westonka/Holy Family 1795.5, Hutchinson 1497, Dassel-Cokato 1053.5, Willmar 940, Marshall 918, Watertown-Mayer 701, Litchfield 637, Montevideo 512
Section 4
• Visitation 873, Mahtomedia 819, Cretin-Derham Hall 633.5, Mounds Park Academy 406, Simley 302.5
Section 5A
• Monticello 1701, Chisago Lakes 1236, Becker 1227, Foley 1177, Princeton 835, Big Lake 666, LILA 331, Ogilvie/Mora 309
Section 6
• Melrose 1539, Rocori 1152, Sauk Centre 1128, St. Cloud Tech 967, St. Cloud Apollo 956, Albany 680.5, Little Falls 667.6, Holdingford 602
Section 7
• Grand Rapids 2147, Mesabi East 1880, Proctor 1828, Hibbing 1665.5, Rock Ridge 1634, Two Harbors 1554, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 1348, Stella Maris Academy 1066.5, International Falls 1007.5, NE Range/Ely 899, Duluth Denfeld 786, Chisholm 562
Section 8
• Fergus Falls 1573, Park Rapids 1504, Detroit Lakes 1364, Alexandria 1260.5, Morris/Minnewaska 1147, Perham/New York Mills 931.5, Thief River Falls 862, Fosston/Bagley 589, Warroad/Roseau/Greenbush 385
Volleyball • girls
APPLE VALLEY TOURNAMENT
Consolation
• Anoka def. Blaine, 25-15, 26-24
• Farmington def. Lewiston-Altura, 25-18, 25-17
• Stewartville def. Grand Meadow, 25-20, 25-12
• Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Winona, 25-17, 25-18
• Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Albert Lea, 25-23, 25-20
Semifinals
• Centennial def. Apple Valley, 14-25, 25-19, 16-14
• Minneapolis Southwest def. Canby, 25-16, 22-25, 16-14
15th Place
• Lewiston-Altura def. Winona, 25-11, 25-19
13th Place
• Farmington def. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 25-19, 25-18
11th Place
• Legacy Christian def. Blaine, 25-18, 25-12
Seventh Place
• Albert Lea def. Grand Meadow, 19-25, 25-19, 16-14
Ninth Place
• Anoka def. Legacy Christian, 25-22, 10-25, 16-14
Fifth Place
• Stewartville def. Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 25-9, 25-23
Third Place
• Canby def. Apple Valley, 26-24, 23-25, 15-8
Championship
• Minneapolis Southwest def. Centennial, 25-16, 25-23
BENILDE-ST. MARGARET’S TOURNEY
• Benilde-St Margaret’s def. Hutchinson, 25-19, 25-12
• Benilde-St Margaret’s def. Mahtomedi, 25-20, 16-25, 15-8
• Benilde-St Margaret’s def. New Life, 22-25, 25-22, 15-8
• Benilde-St Margaret’s def. St. Paul Highland Park, 25-7, 25-19
• DeLaSalle def. Holy Family, 25-23, 22-25, 15-8
• DeLaSalle def. St. Cloud Cathedral, 27-25, 25-22
• Hutchinson def. DeLaSalle, 25-21, 25-21
• Hutchinson def. New Life, 20-25, 25-23, 15-13
• Hutchinson def. St. Paul Highland Park, 25-14, 25-22
• Mahtomedi def. DeLaSalle, 25-16, 25-21
• Mahtomedi def. Holy Family, 22-25, 25-20, 15-10
• Mahtomedi def. St. Cloud Cathedral, 25-12, 25-27, 15-10
• New Life def. St. Paul Highland Park, 25-17, 25-14
• St. Cloud Cathedral def. Holy Family, 19-25, 25-21, 17-15
• St. Cloud Cathedral def. New Life, 25-19, 23-25, 16-14
BLOOMINGTON JEFFERSON TOURNAMENT
• Bloomington Jefferson def. Providence Academy, 25-16, 25-9
• Park of Cottage Grove def. Andover, 25-18, 25-18
BYRON TOURNAMENT
• Byron def. Kasson-Mantorville, 26-24, 25-23
• Byron def. Lanesboro, 25-12, 25-20
• Byron def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-11, 25-17
• Byron def. Randolph, 25-11, 25-19
• Byron def. Rogers, 25-17, 26-28, 17-15
• Kasson-Mantorville def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-15, 25-21
• Kasson-Mantorville def. Watertown-Mayer, 25-22, 25-20
• Kasson-Mantorville def. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 17-25, 25-18, 15-9
• Lanesboro def. Randolph, 25-22, 25-20
• LeSueur-Henderson def. Lanesboro, 25-20, 21-25, 15-8
• LeSueur-Henderson def. Randolph, 16-25, 25-17, 15-3
• Randolph def. Lanesboro, 15-25, 25-8, 16-14
• Rogers def. Kasson-Mantorville, 25-20, 25-16
• Rogers def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-16, 25-17
• Rogers def. Watertown-Mayer, 25-19, 17-25, 15-12
• Rogers def. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 26-24, 25-11
• Watertown-Mayer def. Lanesboro, 25-17, 21-25, 15-5
• Watertown-Mayer def. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 25-19, 25-21
• Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Randolph, 25-20, 25-21
CHANHASSEN TOURNAMENT
• Chanhassen def. Edina, 25-19, 25-16
• Chanhassen def. Rosemount, 25-11, 25-12
• Minnetonka def. Chanhassen, 25-20, 20-25, 15-8
• Minnetonka def. Rochester Marshall, 25-22, 25-15
• Rosemount def. Edina, 25-20, 25-15
• Rosemount def. Rochester Marshall, 25-16, 25-13
• Waconia def. Minnetonka, 25-21, 19-25, 15-7
GOODHUE INVITATIONAL
• Alden-Conger def. Goodhue, 25-14, 23-25, 17-15
• Alden-Conger def. Hayfield, 25-10, 25-22
• Alden-Conger def. Medford, 25-16, 25-13
• Cleveland def. Goodhue, 26-24, 25-17
• Cleveland def. Le Roy-Ostrander, 25-11, 25-14
• Cleveland def. Spring Grove, 26-28, 25-22, 15-11
• Goodhue def. Le Roy-Ostrander, 25-22, 25-20
• Goodhue def. Rushford-Peterson, 25-16, 25-21
• Hayfield def. Le Roy-Ostrander, 10-25, 25-15, 15-11
• Medford def. Hayfield, 25-13, 25-23
• Medford def. Rushford-Peterson, 25-21, 25-21
• Rushford-Peterson def. Cleveland, 15-25, 26-24
• Rushford-Peterson def. Le Roy-Ostrander, 25-14, 25-15
• Spring Grove def. Alden-Conger, 25-20, 25-20
• Spring Grove def. Hayfield, 25-15, 25-18
• Spring Grove def. Medford, 25-20, 25-22
IRONDALE TOURNAMENT
• Brainerd def. Irondale, 25-16, 17-25
• Brainerd def. Minnehaha Academy, 25-17, 25-19
• Hermantown def. Brainerd, 25-22, 23-25
• Hermantown def. Irondale, 25-15, 25-16
• Hermantown def. Mankato East, 25-17, 19-25
• Irondale def. Minnehaha Academy, 25-21, 25-20
• Mankato East def. Brainerd, 25-22, 25-23
• Mankato East def. Irondale, 25-15, 21-25
• Mankato East def. Minnehaha Academy, 25-15, 25-14
• Minnehaha Academy def. Hermantown, 25-10, 24-26
• St. Croix Lutheran def. Brainerd, 24-26, 25-7
• St. Croix Lutheran def. Hermantown, 25-21, 25-13
• St. Croix Lutheran def. Irondale, 25-19, 25-13
• St. Croix Lutheran def. Mankato East, 25-16, 25-16
• St. Croix Lutheran def. Minnehaha Academy, 25-15, 25-10
LA CROSSE (WIS.) LOGAN INVITE
• Columbus (Wis.) def. Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 25-10, 25-22
• Winona Cotter def. Athens (Wis.), 25-19, 25-13
• Winona Cotter def. Mondovi (Wis.), 25-13, 25-15
• Winona Cotter def. West Salem (Wis.), 25-10, 25-18
Semifinal
• Winona Cotter def. Columbus Catholic (Wis.), 27-25, 25-22
Championship
• Wisconsin Dells (Wis.) def. Winona Cotter, 25-22, 25-22
MILAN MADER INVITE
At Lakeville North
• Caledonia def. Jackson County Central, 25-15, 25-17
• Champlin Park def. Northfield, 27-25, 25-23
• Eagan def. Marshall, 23-25, 25-19, 17-15
• Eden Prairie def. Caledonia, 25-17, 25-8
• Lakeville North def. Prior Lake, 26-24, 22-25, 15-7
• Lakeville South def. East Ridge, 25-17, 25-21
• Minneota def. Rochester Mayo, 25-20, 25-15
• Moorhead def. Jackson County Central, 25-15, 25-9
• New Prague def. Minneota, 25-23, 25-22
• New Prague def. Rochester Century, 25-20, 25-11
• Prior Lake def. Marshall, 25-19, 23-25, 15-8
MOUNDS VIEW TOURNAMENT
• Buffalo def. Hastings, 10-25, 25-20, 15-13
• Buffalo def. Richfield, 25-12, 25-13
• Hopkins def. Buffalo, 20-25, 25-16, 15-13
• Hopkins def. Litchfield, 25-22, 16-25, 15-12
• Hopkins def. Richfield, 25-12, 25-13
• Litchfield def. Buffalo, 25-27, 25-23, 15-8
• Litchfield def. Richfield, 25-13, 23-25, 15-8
• Mounds View def. Hastings, 25-15, 19-25, 15-8
• Mounds View def. Hopkins, 25-21, 25-10
• Mounds View def. Norwood Young America, 25-7, 25-21
• Mounds View def. St. Paul Central, 25-21, 25-20
• Norwood Young America def. Hastings, 18-25, 25-23, 15-13
• Norwood Young America def. Richfield, 28-19, 29-27
• St. Paul Central def. Hastings, 18-25, 25-23, 15-13
• St. Paul Central def. Litchfield, 16-25, 25-18, 15-13
• St. Paul Central def. Norwood Young America, 25-23, 21-25, 15-5
STEPHEN-ARGYLE TOURNAMENT
• BGMR def. Northern, 25-14, 25-17
• BGMR def. Red Lake County Central, 25-18, 25-17
• BGMR def. Red Lake Falls, 25-19, 25-19
• Fertile-Beltrami def. Red Lake Falls, 25-22, 25-13
• Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke def. Northern, 18-25, 25-22
• Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke def. Stephen-Argyle, 23-25, 25-22
• Northern def. Stephen-Argyle, 25-23, 25-17
• Red Lake Falls def. Red Lake County Central, 25-19, 25-17