Prep sports results for Oct. 17
Scores and results from around the metro
football
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Centennial 21, Rosemount 7
• Eagan 34, Eastview 7
• East Ridge 21, Rochester Mayo 14
• Eden Prairie 42, Woodbury 13
• Farmington 48, Coon Rapids 6
• Forest Lake 42, Roseville 7
• Lakeville North 42, Burnsville 0
• Lakeville South 20, Champlin Park 13
• Maple Grove 31, Minnetonka 21
• Mounds View 37, St. Michael-Albertville 0
• Prior Lake 23, Buffalo 0
• Shakopee 29, Blaine 20
• Stillwater 45, Park of Cottage Grove 17
• White Bear Lake 21, Osseo 17
soccer • BOYS
CLASS 3A
Section 2 • championship
• Minnetonka 1, Edina 0
Section 6 • championship
• Mpls. Washburn 4, Hopkins 0
Section 8 • championship
• Bemidji 1, Buffalo 0
CLASS 2A
Section 5 • championship
• Blake 1, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 0
Section 8 • championship
• St. Cloud Tech 3, Willmar 0
CLASS 1A
Section 2 • championship
• Pine Island/Z-M 5, Tri-City United 0
soccer • GIRLS
CLASS 3A
Section 2 • championship
• Edina 3, Minnetonka 1
Section 6 • championship
• Wayzata 4, Mpls. Washburn 1
CLASS 2A
Section 5 • championship
• Orono 1, Blake 0
CLASS 1A
Section 2 • championship
• Pine Island/Z-M 4, Fairmont 0
volleyball • GIRLS
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Eagan def. Eden Prairie, 14-25, 25-14, 25-22, 12-25, 15-12
CLASS 2A
Section 2 • first round
• Maple River def. Minn. Valley Lutheran, 25-18, 25-23, 25-16
• Sibley East def. Blue Earth Area, 25-18, 25-15, 15-25, 25-18
CLASS 1A
Section 2 • first round
• Mankato Loyola def. Springfied, 25-20, 25-10, 32-30
• Mt. Lake Area/Comfrey def. Nicollet, 25-20, 26-24, 25-18
MINNESOTA
• Garretson (S.D.) def. Hills-Beaver Creek, 26-24, 25-13, 25-13
• Richland (N.D.) def. Rothsay, 25-17, 25-13, 15-25, 25-18
• Westbrook-Walnut Grove def. Central Minn. Christian, 25-22, 25-16, 25-12
FERGUS FALLS TOURNEY
• Detroit Lakes def. Breckenridge, 25-22, 25-20
• Detroit Lakes def. Minnewaska, 25-21, 13-25, 15-11
• Hawley def. Lake of the Woods, 25-17, 25-14
• Hawley def. Sauk Centre, 27-29, 27-25, 15-10
• Hawley def. West Central, 22-25, 25-14, 15-9
• Hawley def. Win-E-Mac, 25-9, 25-11
• Hillcrest Lutheran def. Sauk Centre, 25-9, 25-15
• Sauk Centre def. Park Rapids, 25-13, 25-10
• West Central def. Detroit Lakes, 24-26, 28-26, 15-11
UNDERWOOD TOURNAMENT
• Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley def. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross, 25-16, 25-18
• Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg def. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, 16-25, 25-16, 15-9
• Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg def. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross, 25-10, 25-20
• New York Mills def. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, 25-23, 25-18
• New York Mills def. Verndale
• Roseau def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 25-15, 14-25, 18-16
• Roseau def. New York Mills, 25-20, 19-25, 16-14
• Roseau def. Verndale, 25-20, 25-17
• Sebeka def. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, 22-25, 27-25, 15-13
• Sebeka def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 25-11, 25-17
• Sebeka def. Underwood, 25-16, 25-21
• Sebeka def. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross, 25-19, 26-24
• Underwood def. New York Mills, 25-22, 25-20
• Underwood def. Roseau, 25-12, 25-12
• Underwood def. Verndale, 25-11, 25-12
• Wheaton/Herman-Norcross def. Verndale, 18-25, 25-23, 15-13
UPSALA TOURNAMENT
• Ashby def. Ogilvie, 21-25, 25-13, 15-13
• Bertha-Hewitt def. Brandon-Evansville, 25-17, 25-18
• Bertha-Hewitt def. Milaca, 25-22, 22-25, 15-10
• Bertha-Hewitt def. Mille Lacs, 18-25, 25-11, 15-8
• Bertha-Hewitt def. Ogilvie, 25-17, 25-15
• Brandon-Evansville def. Ashby, 25-17, 25-8
• Brandon-Evansville def. Upsala-Swanville, 25-15, 26-24
• Holdingford def. Ashby, 25-10, 25-9
• Holdingford def. Ogilvie, 25-11, 25-11
• Milaca def. Brandon-Evansville, 25-16, 25-17
• Milaca def. Holdingford, 18-25, 25-16, 15-9
• Milaca def. Osakis, 25-20, 27-25
• Mille Lacs def. Ogilvie, 25-10, 25-10
• Mille Lacs def. Upsala, 18-25, 25-23, 15-5
• Osakis def. Holdingford, 25-23, 18-25, 16-14
• Upsala def. Ashby, 25-18, 25-16