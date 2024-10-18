High Schools

Prep sports results for Oct. 17

Scores and results from around the metro

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 18, 2024 at 3:49AM
Lakeville North quarterback Riley Grossman throws from his own end zone on Sep. 13. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Thursday

football

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Centennial 21, Rosemount 7

• Eagan 34, Eastview 7

• East Ridge 21, Rochester Mayo 14

• Eden Prairie 42, Woodbury 13

• Farmington 48, Coon Rapids 6

• Forest Lake 42, Roseville 7

• Lakeville North 42, Burnsville 0

• Lakeville South 20, Champlin Park 13

• Maple Grove 31, Minnetonka 21

• Mounds View 37, St. Michael-Albertville 0

• Prior Lake 23, Buffalo 0

• Shakopee 29, Blaine 20

• Stillwater 45, Park of Cottage Grove 17

• White Bear Lake 21, Osseo 17

soccer • BOYS

CLASS 3A

Section 2 • championship

• Minnetonka 1, Edina 0

Section 6 • championship

• Mpls. Washburn 4, Hopkins 0

Section 8 • championship

• Bemidji 1, Buffalo 0

CLASS 2A

Section 5 • championship

• Blake 1, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 0

Section 8 • championship

• St. Cloud Tech 3, Willmar 0

CLASS 1A

Section 2 • championship

• Pine Island/Z-M 5, Tri-City United 0

soccer • GIRLS

CLASS 3A

Section 2 • championship

• Edina 3, Minnetonka 1

Section 6 • championship

• Wayzata 4, Mpls. Washburn 1

CLASS 2A

Section 5 • championship

• Orono 1, Blake 0

CLASS 1A

Section 2 • championship

• Pine Island/Z-M 4, Fairmont 0

volleyball • GIRLS

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Eagan def. Eden Prairie, 14-25, 25-14, 25-22, 12-25, 15-12

CLASS 2A

Section 2 • first round

• Maple River def. Minn. Valley Lutheran, 25-18, 25-23, 25-16

• Sibley East def. Blue Earth Area, 25-18, 25-15, 15-25, 25-18

CLASS 1A

Section 2 • first round

• Mankato Loyola def. Springfied, 25-20, 25-10, 32-30

• Mt. Lake Area/Comfrey def. Nicollet, 25-20, 26-24, 25-18

MINNESOTA

• Garretson (S.D.) def. Hills-Beaver Creek, 26-24, 25-13, 25-13

• Richland (N.D.) def. Rothsay, 25-17, 25-13, 15-25, 25-18

• Westbrook-Walnut Grove def. Central Minn. Christian, 25-22, 25-16, 25-12

FERGUS FALLS TOURNEY

• Detroit Lakes def. Breckenridge, 25-22, 25-20

• Detroit Lakes def. Minnewaska, 25-21, 13-25, 15-11

• Hawley def. Lake of the Woods, 25-17, 25-14

• Hawley def. Sauk Centre, 27-29, 27-25, 15-10

• Hawley def. West Central, 22-25, 25-14, 15-9

• Hawley def. Win-E-Mac, 25-9, 25-11

• Hillcrest Lutheran def. Sauk Centre, 25-9, 25-15

• Sauk Centre def. Park Rapids, 25-13, 25-10

• West Central def. Detroit Lakes, 24-26, 28-26, 15-11

UNDERWOOD TOURNAMENT

• Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley def. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross, 25-16, 25-18

• Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg def. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, 16-25, 25-16, 15-9

• Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg def. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross, 25-10, 25-20

• New York Mills def. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, 25-23, 25-18

• New York Mills def. Verndale

• Roseau def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 25-15, 14-25, 18-16

• Roseau def. New York Mills, 25-20, 19-25, 16-14

• Roseau def. Verndale, 25-20, 25-17

• Sebeka def. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, 22-25, 27-25, 15-13

• Sebeka def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 25-11, 25-17

• Sebeka def. Underwood, 25-16, 25-21

• Sebeka def. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross, 25-19, 26-24

• Underwood def. New York Mills, 25-22, 25-20

• Underwood def. Roseau, 25-12, 25-12

• Underwood def. Verndale, 25-11, 25-12

• Wheaton/Herman-Norcross def. Verndale, 18-25, 25-23, 15-13

UPSALA TOURNAMENT

• Ashby def. Ogilvie, 21-25, 25-13, 15-13

• Bertha-Hewitt def. Brandon-Evansville, 25-17, 25-18

• Bertha-Hewitt def. Milaca, 25-22, 22-25, 15-10

• Bertha-Hewitt def. Mille Lacs, 18-25, 25-11, 15-8

• Bertha-Hewitt def. Ogilvie, 25-17, 25-15

• Brandon-Evansville def. Ashby, 25-17, 25-8

• Brandon-Evansville def. Upsala-Swanville, 25-15, 26-24

• Holdingford def. Ashby, 25-10, 25-9

• Holdingford def. Ogilvie, 25-11, 25-11

• Milaca def. Brandon-Evansville, 25-16, 25-17

• Milaca def. Holdingford, 18-25, 25-16, 15-9

• Milaca def. Osakis, 25-20, 27-25

• Mille Lacs def. Ogilvie, 25-10, 25-10

• Mille Lacs def. Upsala, 18-25, 25-23, 15-5

• Osakis def. Holdingford, 25-23, 18-25, 16-14

• Upsala def. Ashby, 25-18, 25-16

