High Schools

Prep sports results for Monday, Oct. 14

Scores and rankings from around the state and metro.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 15, 2024 at 3:41AM
A volleyball. (Jeff Wheeler)

Soccer • boys

CLASS 1A

Section 3 • semifinals

• Minnehaha Academy 3, Trinity 0

• St. Paul Academy 1, Hiawatha Coll. 0

Soccer • girls

CLASS 1A

Section 3 • semifinals

• St. Paul Academy 1, St. Croix Lutheran 0

• Visitation 3, Trinity 0

Swimming • girls

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Spring Lake Park 98, Andover 86

Tennis • girls

CLASS 2A

Section 4

Singles

Semifinals

• Karina Fischer, Stillwater, def. McKenna Foley, Hill-Murray, 6-1, 6-1.

• Maddie Bergerson, Hill-Murray, def. Martina Chocarro, White Bear Lake, 6-2, 7-6.

Third place

• Foley def. Chocarro, 7-5, 4-6, 6-1.

True second

• Bergerson def. Foley, 6-2, 6-0.

Championhip

• Fischer def. Bergerson, 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles

Semifinals

• Rory Wahlstrand/Reese Wahlstrand, Mounds View, def. Melanie Gravdahl/Sophia Dang, Roseville, 6-1, 6-0.

• Avery Schifsky/Shae Crockarel, Mounds View, def. Ellia Groneberg/Tally Domschot, White Bear Lake, 7-6, 6-4.

Third place

• Gravdahl/Dang def. Groneberg/Domschot, 3-6, 7-6, 6-1.

True second

• Schifsky/Crockarell def. Gravdahl/Dang, 6-3, 7-5.

Championship

• Wahlstrand/Wahlstrand def. Schifsky/Crockarell, 6-0, 6-1.

Volleyball • girls

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Lakeville South def. Shakopee, 25-14, 25-11, 25-9

ST. PAUL CITY

• Harding def. Humboldt, 25-20, 25-17, 25-9

SUBURBAN EAST

• Cretin-Derham Hall def. Woodbury, 25-17, 25-21, 25-22

• East Ridge def. Irondale, 25-8, 25-20, 25-18

• Forest Lake def. White Bear Lake, 26-24, 25-19, 25-16

• Roseville def. Mounds View, 25-23, 25-16, 25-18

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Norwood Young America def. Rockford, 25-18, 25-13, 21-25, 25-23

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Armstrong def. Hopkins, 25-18, 27-25, 25-23

• Belle Plaine def. Mankato West, 25-13, 23-25, 25-21, 25-8

• Brooklyn Center def. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 22-25, 25-14, 16-25, 25-14, 15-11

• Chaska def. SW Christian, 25-21, 20-25, 17-25, 25-19, 15-12

• Eden Valley-Watkins def. Litchfield, 25-19, 25-18, 25-16

• Edina def. Mpls. Southwest, 25-21, 25-23, 22-25, 29-27

• Holy Angels def. Orono, 25-21, 25-12, 25-11

• Hutchinson def. New Ulm, 25-15, 20-25, 25-18, 25-12

• Mayer Lutheran def. Eastview, 25-23, 25-15, 25-17

• PACT def. Chesterton Academy, 25-21, 25-17, 25-18

• Park Center def. St. Paul Como Park, 25-19, 10-25, 25-22, 25-21

• St. Croix Lutheran def. Cannon Falls, 25-17, 25-18, 25-17

• Two Rivers def. Richfield, 26-24, 25-18, 14-25, 26-28, 15-10

• Visitation def. Simley, 25-17, 25-13, 23-25, 25-13

MINNESOTA

• Browerville/Eagle Valley def. Verndale, 25-16, 25-15, 25-18

• Canby def. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, 25-21, 25-15, 20-25, 25-22

• Chisholm def. International Falls, 25-17, 25-13, 25-18

• East Central def. McGregor, 25-16, 25-13, 25-15

• Ely def. Cook County, 25-5, 25-8, 25-3

• Fergus Falls def. Perham, 26-24, 25-16, 23-25, 25-22

• Fertile-Beltrami def. Red Lake County Central, 25-15, 25-11, 25-18

• Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke def. Stephen-Argyle, 23-25, 26-24, 25-21, 25-14

• Grand Meadow def. Lanesboro, 22-25, 29-27, 25-13, 25-21

• Jackson County Central def. Fairmont, 25-14, 25-11, 25-18

• Kittson Central def. Lake of the Woods, 28-26, 25-12, 25-23

• Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial def. Blue Earth Area, 25-8, 25-16, 25-18

• Lake Park-Audubon def. Rothsay, 25-8, 25-18, 20-25, 25-17

• Le Roy-Ostrander def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-17, 25-13, 25-18

• Mabel-Canton def. Southland, 25-5, 25-14, 25-21

• Madelia def. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop, 25-15, 25-11, 20-25, 25-16

• Martin County West def. Sleepy Eye, 25-14, 25-21, 26-24

• Medford def. Blooming Prairie, 25-11, 25-15, 25-13

• North Woods def. Fond du Lac, 25-7, 25-15, 25-15

• Owatonna def. Kasson-Mantorville, 25-17, 26-24, 25-18

• Park Christian def. Hancock, 25-11, 21-25, 25-12, 25-21

• Pequot Lakes def. St. Cloud Cathedral, 25-15, 20-25, 25-20, 25-15

• Pine River-Backus def. Upsala, 27-25, 25-14, 25-15

• Plainview-Elgin-Millville def. Lake City, 25-21, 25-14, 25-10

• Redwood Valley def. Paynesville, 20-25, 25-12, 23-25, 25-13, 15-7

• Rush City def. Braham, 25-10, 25-23, 25-11

• Spring Grove def. Lyle-Pacelli, 25-6, 25-10, 25-14

• St. Cloud Tech def. Little Falls, 25-15, 25-11, 25-14

• St. James Area def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 25-21, 22-25, 13-25, 26-24, 18-16

• SW Minn. Christian def. Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda, 25-19, 25-15, 25-10

• Thief River Falls def. Fosston, 25-16, 25-14, 25-22

• Warroad def. Bagley, 17-25, 25-20, 18-25, 25-20, 15-11

• Westbrook-Walnut Grove def. Hills-Beaver Creek, 25-4, 25-16, 25-11

• Windom def. Springfield, 25-17, 25-17, 25-19

• Winona Cotter def. Pine Island, 12-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-17

• Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Kenyon-Wanamingo, 25-21, 19-25, 28-26, 20-25, 15-8

RANKINGS

Volleyball • girls

BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION

Class 4A

• 1. Lakeville South; 2. Champlin Park; 3. Lakeville North; 4. Eagan; 5. East Ridge; 6. Rogers; 7. Prior Lake; 8. Wayzata; 9. Waconia; 10. Chaska.

Class 3A

• 1. Delano; 2. Marshall; 3. Northfield; 4. Willmar; 5. Byron; 6. Alexandria; 7. North Branch; 8. Holy Angels; 9. Benilde-St. Margaret’s; 10. Mahtomedi.

Class 2A

• 1. Belle Plaine; 2. Albany; 3. Chatfield; 4. Hawley; 5. Caledonia; 6. (tie) Sauk Centre and Southwest Christian; 8. Annandale; 9. Concordia Academy; 10. St. Croix Lutheran.

Class 1A

• 1. Mayer Lutheran; 2. Mabel-Canton; 3. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton; 4. Minneota; 5. Canby; 6. New Life Academy; 7. MACCRAY; 8. West Central Area; 9. Kittson County Central; 10. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa.

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See More

More from High Schools

See More
High Schools

Prep sports results for Monday, Oct. 14

card image

Scores and rankings from around the state and metro.

High Schools

The Minnesota Top 20: Maple Grove remains No. 1 in high school football. Here's why.

card image
High Schools

Prep sports results for Saturday, Oct. 12

card image