Prep sports results for Monday, Oct. 14
Scores and rankings from around the state and metro.
CLASS 1A
Section 3 • semifinals
• Minnehaha Academy 3, Trinity 0
• St. Paul Academy 1, Hiawatha Coll. 0
Soccer • girls
CLASS 1A
Section 3 • semifinals
• St. Paul Academy 1, St. Croix Lutheran 0
• Visitation 3, Trinity 0
Swimming • girls
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Spring Lake Park 98, Andover 86
Tennis • girls
CLASS 2A
Section 4
Singles
Semifinals
• Karina Fischer, Stillwater, def. McKenna Foley, Hill-Murray, 6-1, 6-1.
• Maddie Bergerson, Hill-Murray, def. Martina Chocarro, White Bear Lake, 6-2, 7-6.
Third place
• Foley def. Chocarro, 7-5, 4-6, 6-1.
True second
• Bergerson def. Foley, 6-2, 6-0.
Championhip
• Fischer def. Bergerson, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
Semifinals
• Rory Wahlstrand/Reese Wahlstrand, Mounds View, def. Melanie Gravdahl/Sophia Dang, Roseville, 6-1, 6-0.
• Avery Schifsky/Shae Crockarel, Mounds View, def. Ellia Groneberg/Tally Domschot, White Bear Lake, 7-6, 6-4.
Third place
• Gravdahl/Dang def. Groneberg/Domschot, 3-6, 7-6, 6-1.
True second
• Schifsky/Crockarell def. Gravdahl/Dang, 6-3, 7-5.
Championship
• Wahlstrand/Wahlstrand def. Schifsky/Crockarell, 6-0, 6-1.
Volleyball • girls
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Lakeville South def. Shakopee, 25-14, 25-11, 25-9
ST. PAUL CITY
• Harding def. Humboldt, 25-20, 25-17, 25-9
SUBURBAN EAST
• Cretin-Derham Hall def. Woodbury, 25-17, 25-21, 25-22
• East Ridge def. Irondale, 25-8, 25-20, 25-18
• Forest Lake def. White Bear Lake, 26-24, 25-19, 25-16
• Roseville def. Mounds View, 25-23, 25-16, 25-18
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Norwood Young America def. Rockford, 25-18, 25-13, 21-25, 25-23
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Armstrong def. Hopkins, 25-18, 27-25, 25-23
• Belle Plaine def. Mankato West, 25-13, 23-25, 25-21, 25-8
• Brooklyn Center def. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 22-25, 25-14, 16-25, 25-14, 15-11
• Chaska def. SW Christian, 25-21, 20-25, 17-25, 25-19, 15-12
• Eden Valley-Watkins def. Litchfield, 25-19, 25-18, 25-16
• Edina def. Mpls. Southwest, 25-21, 25-23, 22-25, 29-27
• Holy Angels def. Orono, 25-21, 25-12, 25-11
• Hutchinson def. New Ulm, 25-15, 20-25, 25-18, 25-12
• Mayer Lutheran def. Eastview, 25-23, 25-15, 25-17
• PACT def. Chesterton Academy, 25-21, 25-17, 25-18
• Park Center def. St. Paul Como Park, 25-19, 10-25, 25-22, 25-21
• St. Croix Lutheran def. Cannon Falls, 25-17, 25-18, 25-17
• Two Rivers def. Richfield, 26-24, 25-18, 14-25, 26-28, 15-10
• Visitation def. Simley, 25-17, 25-13, 23-25, 25-13
MINNESOTA
• Browerville/Eagle Valley def. Verndale, 25-16, 25-15, 25-18
• Canby def. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, 25-21, 25-15, 20-25, 25-22
• Chisholm def. International Falls, 25-17, 25-13, 25-18
• East Central def. McGregor, 25-16, 25-13, 25-15
• Ely def. Cook County, 25-5, 25-8, 25-3
• Fergus Falls def. Perham, 26-24, 25-16, 23-25, 25-22
• Fertile-Beltrami def. Red Lake County Central, 25-15, 25-11, 25-18
• Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke def. Stephen-Argyle, 23-25, 26-24, 25-21, 25-14
• Grand Meadow def. Lanesboro, 22-25, 29-27, 25-13, 25-21
• Jackson County Central def. Fairmont, 25-14, 25-11, 25-18
• Kittson Central def. Lake of the Woods, 28-26, 25-12, 25-23
• Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial def. Blue Earth Area, 25-8, 25-16, 25-18
• Lake Park-Audubon def. Rothsay, 25-8, 25-18, 20-25, 25-17
• Le Roy-Ostrander def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-17, 25-13, 25-18
• Mabel-Canton def. Southland, 25-5, 25-14, 25-21
• Madelia def. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop, 25-15, 25-11, 20-25, 25-16
• Martin County West def. Sleepy Eye, 25-14, 25-21, 26-24
• Medford def. Blooming Prairie, 25-11, 25-15, 25-13
• North Woods def. Fond du Lac, 25-7, 25-15, 25-15
• Owatonna def. Kasson-Mantorville, 25-17, 26-24, 25-18
• Park Christian def. Hancock, 25-11, 21-25, 25-12, 25-21
• Pequot Lakes def. St. Cloud Cathedral, 25-15, 20-25, 25-20, 25-15
• Pine River-Backus def. Upsala, 27-25, 25-14, 25-15
• Plainview-Elgin-Millville def. Lake City, 25-21, 25-14, 25-10
• Redwood Valley def. Paynesville, 20-25, 25-12, 23-25, 25-13, 15-7
• Rush City def. Braham, 25-10, 25-23, 25-11
• Spring Grove def. Lyle-Pacelli, 25-6, 25-10, 25-14
• St. Cloud Tech def. Little Falls, 25-15, 25-11, 25-14
• St. James Area def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 25-21, 22-25, 13-25, 26-24, 18-16
• SW Minn. Christian def. Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda, 25-19, 25-15, 25-10
• Thief River Falls def. Fosston, 25-16, 25-14, 25-22
• Warroad def. Bagley, 17-25, 25-20, 18-25, 25-20, 15-11
• Westbrook-Walnut Grove def. Hills-Beaver Creek, 25-4, 25-16, 25-11
• Windom def. Springfield, 25-17, 25-17, 25-19
• Winona Cotter def. Pine Island, 12-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-17
• Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Kenyon-Wanamingo, 25-21, 19-25, 28-26, 20-25, 15-8
RANKINGS
Volleyball • girls
BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION
Class 4A
• 1. Lakeville South; 2. Champlin Park; 3. Lakeville North; 4. Eagan; 5. East Ridge; 6. Rogers; 7. Prior Lake; 8. Wayzata; 9. Waconia; 10. Chaska.
Class 3A
• 1. Delano; 2. Marshall; 3. Northfield; 4. Willmar; 5. Byron; 6. Alexandria; 7. North Branch; 8. Holy Angels; 9. Benilde-St. Margaret’s; 10. Mahtomedi.
Class 2A
• 1. Belle Plaine; 2. Albany; 3. Chatfield; 4. Hawley; 5. Caledonia; 6. (tie) Sauk Centre and Southwest Christian; 8. Annandale; 9. Concordia Academy; 10. St. Croix Lutheran.
Class 1A
• 1. Mayer Lutheran; 2. Mabel-Canton; 3. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton; 4. Minneota; 5. Canby; 6. New Life Academy; 7. MACCRAY; 8. West Central Area; 9. Kittson County Central; 10. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa.
