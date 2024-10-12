Prep sports results for Friday, Oct. 11
Scores from around the state and metro.
SOUTH SUBURBAN
At Eagan
• Rosemount 47, Lakeville North 74, Lakeville South 82, Eagan 112, Shakopee 132, Farmington 158, Apple Valley 184, Prior Lake 194, Burnsville 228, Eastview 239,. Medalist (5k): Owen Stuewe, Shakopee 16:08.2.
Cross country • girls
SOUTH SUBURBAN
At Eagan
• Prior Lake 31, Eastview 75, Eagan 95, Farmington 96, Lakeville South 108, Lakeville North 133, Shakopee 201, Rosemount 228, Burnsville 273, Apple Valley 285. Medalist (5k): Lauren Boerger, Eagan 19:24.1.
Football
NORTHSTAR • EAST-GOLD
• Apple Valley 21, Bloom. Jefferson 12
NORTHSTAR • SOUTH-GOLD
• Chanhassen 21, Chaska 10
NORTHSTAR • WEST-GOLD
• Elk River 54, Cambridge-Isanti 14
SKYWAY • COPPER
• Dassel-Cokato 55, Water.-Mayer 14
• Litchfield 30, Glencoe-Silver Lake 12
SKYWAY • ORANGE
• Holy Family 51, Concordia Academy 9
• St. Agnes 21, St. Croix Lutheran 0
SKYWAY • RED
• Richfield 22, St. Paul Como Park 14
SOUTH CENTRAL • WHITE
• Belle Plaine 36, Tri-City United 0
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Andover 41, Sauk Rapids-Rice 17
• Annandale 26, Foley 0
• Becker 42, Big Lake 6
• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 14, Delano 13
• Columbia Heights 28, Mpls. Camden 12
• East Ridge 41, Lakeville North 17
• Eden Prairie 46, Rochester Mayo 7
• Fall Creek (Wis.) 50, Spectrum 0
• Farmington 50, Burnsville 14
• Forest Lake 7, Eagan 0
• Fridley 24, North St. Paul 18
• Howard Lake-W-W 21, Sauk Centre 0
• Jordan 35, New Ulm 7
• Lakeville South 56, Eastview 14
• Melrose Area 28, Rockford 27
• Minnetonka 40, Buffalo 7
• Mound Westonka 15, Zimmerman 13
• Mounds View 37, Park of C.G. 12
• New Lon.-Spicer 55, St. Cloud Apollo 23
• North Branch 42, Duluth East 16
• Northfield 23, Rochester Century 19
• Princeton 28, Hutchinson 7
• Prior Lake 52, Woodbury 18
• Shakopee 30, Rosemount 9
• Simley 40, DeLaSalle 27
• St. Francis 47, Irondale 19
• Stewartville 71, Red Wing 0
• Totino-Grace 11, Orono 8
• South St. Paul 54, St. Anthony 34
• Waconia 38, New Prague 7
• White Bear Lake 24, Roseville 7
• Willmar 21, Chisago Lakes 14
MINNESOTA
• Albany 21, Minnewaska 0
• Alden-Conger 57, Grand Meadow 6
• BOLD 54, Lakeview 6
• Barnesville 78, Crookston 0
• Barnum 44, Ely 8
• Belgrade-B-E 54, Long Prairie-GE 7
• Bemidji 28, Brainerd 22
• Brandon-Evansville 36, Ortonville 6
• Breckenridge 40, Wadena-Deer Creek 0
• Canby 27, Yellow Medicine East 6
• Cannon Falls 36, Dover-Eyota 20
• Chatfield 48, Lake City 20
• Edgerton 44, HL-O/Fulda 0
• Fairmont 49, Worthington 9
• Fertile-Beltrami 42, Northern 8
• Granada-H-EC 54, Westbrook-WG 6
• Grand Rapids 42, Cloquet 7
• Hawley 57, Warroad 22
• Hills-BC 20, Mtn. Lake Area 8
• Holdingford 66, Paynesville 8
• Houston 56, Lanesboro 16
• Kimball 28, Eden Valley-Watkins 20
• Kingsland 41, Red Rock Central 14
• La Crescent 22, St. Charles 13
• Le Roy-Ostrander 47, Mabel-Canton 14
• Lewiston-Altura 19, Rush.-Peterson 18
• Mahnomen-Waubun 39, LP-Audubon 14
• Mankato West 28, Mankato East 7
• Maple River 47, Sibley East 0
• Marshall 57, St. Peter 0
• McGregor 58, Carlton-Wrenshall 0
• Melrose 28, Rockford 27
• Mille Lacs 58, East Central 0
• Moorhead 36, Alexandria 34
• Mora 35, Hibbing 14
• Morris/C-A 32, Perham 13
• New Ulm Cath. 60, Buffalo Lake-H-S 20
• Osakis 44, Royalton 14
• Owatonna 32, Rochester Marshall 22
• Park Rapids 57, Frazee 23
• Pelican Rapids 48, Roseau 16
• Pequot Lakes 65, Proctor 0
• Pierz 67, Montevideo 34
• Pine Island 42, Plainview-E-M 0
• Pipestone 19, Lake Crystal-WM 7
• Polk County West 30, Menahga 0
• Red Lake Co. Cent. 70, Ada-Borup-West 25
• Renville County West 57, Madelia 6
• Rock Ridge 49, Duluth Denfeld 32
• Sartell-St. Stephen 34, St. Cloud Tech 14
• Spring Grove 31, Southland 22
• St. Cloud Cathedral 44, Maple Lake 8
• Staples-Motley 44, New York Mills 8
• Tracy-M-B 29, St. James Area 20
• Triton 21, Caledonia 20
• Two Harbors 44, Pine City 6
• Upsala-Swanville 46, Benson 0
• Walker-H-A 6, Pine River-Backus 0
• Waseca 45, Albert Lea 3
• West Central 24, Browerville/EV 0
• Win-E-Mac 18, NCE/U-H 8
Soccer • boys
CLASS 3A
Section 7 • semifinals
• Blaine 3, Centennial 2
CLASS 2A
Section 1 • semifinals
• Faribault 3, Byron 0
Soccer • girls
CLASS 3A
Section 5 • semifinals
• Maple Grove 2, Champlin Park 1
Section 7 • semifinals
• Centennial 2, Andover 1
Tennis • girls
CLASS 1A
Section 1 • championship
• Waseca 4, Cannon Falls 3
Volleyball • girls
EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC
• Twin Cities Academy def. Hmong Academy, 20-25, 25-20, 25-20
APPLE VALLEY CLASSIC
• Albert Lea def. Anoka, 26-24, 20-25, 15-11
• Apple Valley def. Grand Meadow, 25-16, 25-11
• Centennial def. Legacy Christian, 16-25, 25-15, 15-10
MILAN MADER INVITATIONAL
• Canby def. Farmington, 27-29, 25-15, 15-10
• Champlin Park def. New Prague, 25-8, 25-17
• Champlin Park def. Rochester Century, 25-14, 25-13
• Eagan def. Caledonia, 25-18, 25-8
• Eagan def. Eden Prairie, 25-19, 25-20
• East Ridge def. Minneota, 25-19, 25-18
• East Ridge def. Rochester Mayo, 25-15, 25-9
• Lakeville North def. Jackson County Central, 25-9, 25-4
• Lakeville North def. Moorhead, 20-25, 25-22, 15-8
• Lakeville South def. Minneota, 25-20, 25-16
• Lakeville South def. Rochester Mayo, 25-17, 25-14
• Marshall def. Eden Prairie, 25-17, 25-17
• Northfield def. New Prague, 25-11, 25-11
• Northfield def. Rochester Century, 25-5, 25-7
• Prior Lake def. Jackson County Central, 25-15, 25-8
• Prior Lake def. Moorhead, 25-19, 25-21