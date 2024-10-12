High Schools

Prep sports results for Friday, Oct. 11

Scores from around the state and metro.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 12, 2024 at 5:14AM
Forest Lake specialists walk onto the field to warmup before playing Eagan on Friday night. ALEX KORMANN • alex.kormann@startribune.com (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Cross-country • boys

SOUTH SUBURBAN

At Eagan

• Rosemount 47, Lakeville North 74, Lakeville South 82, Eagan 112, Shakopee 132, Farmington 158, Apple Valley 184, Prior Lake 194, Burnsville 228, Eastview 239,. Medalist (5k): Owen Stuewe, Shakopee 16:08.2.

Cross country • girls

SOUTH SUBURBAN

At Eagan

• Prior Lake 31, Eastview 75, Eagan 95, Farmington 96, Lakeville South 108, Lakeville North 133, Shakopee 201, Rosemount 228, Burnsville 273, Apple Valley 285. Medalist (5k): Lauren Boerger, Eagan 19:24.1.

Football

NORTHSTAR • EAST-GOLD

• Apple Valley 21, Bloom. Jefferson 12

NORTHSTAR • SOUTH-GOLD

• Chanhassen 21, Chaska 10

NORTHSTAR • WEST-GOLD

• Elk River 54, Cambridge-Isanti 14

SKYWAY • COPPER

• Dassel-Cokato 55, Water.-Mayer 14

• Litchfield 30, Glencoe-Silver Lake 12

SKYWAY • ORANGE

• Holy Family 51, Concordia Academy 9

• St. Agnes 21, St. Croix Lutheran 0

SKYWAY • RED

• Richfield 22, St. Paul Como Park 14

SOUTH CENTRAL • WHITE

• Belle Plaine 36, Tri-City United 0

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Andover 41, Sauk Rapids-Rice 17

• Annandale 26, Foley 0

• Becker 42, Big Lake 6

• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 14, Delano 13

• Columbia Heights 28, Mpls. Camden 12

• East Ridge 41, Lakeville North 17

• Eden Prairie 46, Rochester Mayo 7

• Fall Creek (Wis.) 50, Spectrum 0

• Farmington 50, Burnsville 14

• Forest Lake 7, Eagan 0

• Fridley 24, North St. Paul 18

• Howard Lake-W-W 21, Sauk Centre 0

• Jordan 35, New Ulm 7

• Lakeville South 56, Eastview 14

• Melrose Area 28, Rockford 27

• Minnetonka 40, Buffalo 7

• Mound Westonka 15, Zimmerman 13

• Mounds View 37, Park of C.G. 12

• New Lon.-Spicer 55, St. Cloud Apollo 23

• North Branch 42, Duluth East 16

• Northfield 23, Rochester Century 19

• Princeton 28, Hutchinson 7

• Prior Lake 52, Woodbury 18

• Shakopee 30, Rosemount 9

• Simley 40, DeLaSalle 27

• St. Francis 47, Irondale 19

• Stewartville 71, Red Wing 0

• Totino-Grace 11, Orono 8

• South St. Paul 54, St. Anthony 34

• Waconia 38, New Prague 7

• White Bear Lake 24, Roseville 7

• Willmar 21, Chisago Lakes 14

MINNESOTA

• Albany 21, Minnewaska 0

• Alden-Conger 57, Grand Meadow 6

• BOLD 54, Lakeview 6

• Barnesville 78, Crookston 0

• Barnum 44, Ely 8

• Belgrade-B-E 54, Long Prairie-GE 7

• Bemidji 28, Brainerd 22

• Brandon-Evansville 36, Ortonville 6

• Breckenridge 40, Wadena-Deer Creek 0

• Canby 27, Yellow Medicine East 6

• Cannon Falls 36, Dover-Eyota 20

• Chatfield 48, Lake City 20

• Edgerton 44, HL-O/Fulda 0

• Fairmont 49, Worthington 9

• Fertile-Beltrami 42, Northern 8

• Granada-H-EC 54, Westbrook-WG 6

• Grand Rapids 42, Cloquet 7

• Hawley 57, Warroad 22

• Hills-BC 20, Mtn. Lake Area 8

• Holdingford 66, Paynesville 8

• Houston 56, Lanesboro 16

• Kimball 28, Eden Valley-Watkins 20

• Kingsland 41, Red Rock Central 14

• La Crescent 22, St. Charles 13

• Le Roy-Ostrander 47, Mabel-Canton 14

• Lewiston-Altura 19, Rush.-Peterson 18

• Mahnomen-Waubun 39, LP-Audubon 14

• Mankato West 28, Mankato East 7

• Maple River 47, Sibley East 0

• Marshall 57, St. Peter 0

• McGregor 58, Carlton-Wrenshall 0

• Melrose 28, Rockford 27

• Mille Lacs 58, East Central 0

• Moorhead 36, Alexandria 34

• Mora 35, Hibbing 14

• Morris/C-A 32, Perham 13

• New Ulm Cath. 60, Buffalo Lake-H-S 20

• Osakis 44, Royalton 14

• Owatonna 32, Rochester Marshall 22

• Park Rapids 57, Frazee 23

• Pelican Rapids 48, Roseau 16

• Pequot Lakes 65, Proctor 0

• Pierz 67, Montevideo 34

• Pine Island 42, Plainview-E-M 0

• Pipestone 19, Lake Crystal-WM 7

• Polk County West 30, Menahga 0

• Red Lake Co. Cent. 70, Ada-Borup-West 25

• Renville County West 57, Madelia 6

• Rock Ridge 49, Duluth Denfeld 32

• Sartell-St. Stephen 34, St. Cloud Tech 14

• Spring Grove 31, Southland 22

• St. Cloud Cathedral 44, Maple Lake 8

• Staples-Motley 44, New York Mills 8

• Tracy-M-B 29, St. James Area 20

• Triton 21, Caledonia 20

• Two Harbors 44, Pine City 6

• Upsala-Swanville 46, Benson 0

• Walker-H-A 6, Pine River-Backus 0

• Waseca 45, Albert Lea 3

• West Central 24, Browerville/EV 0

• Win-E-Mac 18, NCE/U-H 8

Soccer • boys

CLASS 3A

Section 7 • semifinals

• Blaine 3, Centennial 2

CLASS 2A

Section 1 • semifinals

• Faribault 3, Byron 0

Soccer • girls

CLASS 3A

Section 5 • semifinals

• Maple Grove 2, Champlin Park 1

Section 7 • semifinals

• Centennial 2, Andover 1

Tennis • girls

CLASS 1A

Section 1 • championship

• Waseca 4, Cannon Falls 3

Volleyball • girls

EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC

• Twin Cities Academy def. Hmong Academy, 20-25, 25-20, 25-20

APPLE VALLEY CLASSIC

• Albert Lea def. Anoka, 26-24, 20-25, 15-11

• Apple Valley def. Grand Meadow, 25-16, 25-11

• Centennial def. Legacy Christian, 16-25, 25-15, 15-10

MILAN MADER INVITATIONAL

• Canby def. Farmington, 27-29, 25-15, 15-10

• Champlin Park def. New Prague, 25-8, 25-17

• Champlin Park def. Rochester Century, 25-14, 25-13

• Eagan def. Caledonia, 25-18, 25-8

• Eagan def. Eden Prairie, 25-19, 25-20

• East Ridge def. Minneota, 25-19, 25-18

• East Ridge def. Rochester Mayo, 25-15, 25-9

• Lakeville North def. Jackson County Central, 25-9, 25-4

• Lakeville North def. Moorhead, 20-25, 25-22, 15-8

• Lakeville South def. Minneota, 25-20, 25-16

• Lakeville South def. Rochester Mayo, 25-17, 25-14

• Marshall def. Eden Prairie, 25-17, 25-17

• Northfield def. New Prague, 25-11, 25-11

• Northfield def. Rochester Century, 25-5, 25-7

• Prior Lake def. Jackson County Central, 25-15, 25-8

• Prior Lake def. Moorhead, 25-19, 25-21

