CARTER BJERKE

Wayzata • basketball

A 6-9 senior forward, Bjerke knows exactly what it takes to be successful — hard work, determination and teamwork. He epitomizes Wayzata's program.

"I will do whatever it takes for us to be successful," Bjerke said. "It doesn't matter to me if I have to score 15 points, 10 points, five points or 20 points."

The St. Thomas recruit had 26 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots in the Trojans' 77-55 victory over Minneapolis South in the Class 4A, Section 6 championship game. He is averaging a double-double (17.9 points, 10 rebounds) this season.

"He was very aggressive in the section finals and played one of the best games of his career," Wayzata coach Bryan Schnettler said. "Carter is one of the best shooters in the state."

Bjerke and his teammates now have an opportunity to defend their Class 4A championship.

"All of our seniors feel the pressure," Bjerke said. "We have a target on our back. The next game could be our last, so we have to play our butts off."

LIV McGILL

Hopkins • basketball

McGill has been an underrated member of the Royals squad. The sophomore guard had 25 points, four assists and four steals in the 72-56 victory over St. Michael-Albertville for the Class 4A championship. She shot 11-for-13 from the field, including 3-for-3 from three-point range.

CHIDDI OBIAZOR

Eden Prairie • basketball

"His performance might be the best individual performance I have seen in playoffs in my 16 years," Eagles coach David Flom said. The 6-5 junior forward had 29 points on 9-for-12 shooting, 15 rebounds and six blocked shots in a 75-60 victory in the Class 4A, Section 2 final.

GRACE COUNTS

Providence Academy • basketball

The junior was a model of consistency for the Lions in the Class 2A tournament. She had 17 points, six rebounds and six assists as Providence Academy edged Fergus Falls 55-53 in the final. Counts averaged 16 points per game in the tournament.

INDIGO JAWORSKI

Dakota United • adapted floor hockey

Jaworski was called upon for double duty in the adapted floor hockey PI division championship. The senior scored a hat trick while playing forward and was also in goal at times during Dakota United's 5-2 victory over Brainerd in the final. It avenged a 3-1 setback during the regular season.

LEAH DENGERUD

Totino-Grace • basketball

The Eagles needed a second scoring option in the Class 3A championship, and Dengerud provided it. She scored 11 of her 13 points in the second half as Totino-Grace beat No. 1-ranked Becker 60-51. The senior guard also grabbed 10 rebounds.

SAM MUSUNGU

Andover • basketball

The junior guard has played a big role in helping the Huskies return to the Class 4A tournament. Musungu has averaged 24.1 points per game over the past 10 contests, with two of his three 30-point performances during that span. He scored a career-high 42 points earlier in the year.

Nominate an athlete: Send an e-mail with information to preps@startribune.com. Include a photo and a link, if available, to video.