Wayzata guard Mara Braun

MARA BRAUN

Wayzata, basketball

The 6-foot junior was at home Sunday afternoon, watching Paige Bueckers and the UConn women's basketball team. The game was of special interest to Braun, who competed head-to-head against Bueckers in high school.

Her father, Chris, asked her what it felt like to be watching a player on television she had played and done well against.

"It's pretty cool to say I had played against her and held my own," Braun said.

It won't be long before Braun is the one whom young players will be idolizing. The high-energy, always-attacking guard is one of three Minnesota juniors to commit to the Gophers, along with Nia Holloway of Eden Prairie and Mallory Heyer of Chaska.

"I said to my dad, even when I was young, that if Lindsay Whalen was going to be the coach there, you could expect me to want to go there," Braun said.

But first, she has high school and AAU priorities. Last week she scored her, 1,000th career point in the midst of a career-high 31 points in an 80-74 loss to Eden Prairie. She added 25 points in a 63-58 victory over Cooper and 23 in a 98-43 rout of Moorhead. She added 14 steals, 14 assists and 10 rebounds while shooting 63% from the field (31-of-49).

"My job is to fill the stat sheet," Braun said.

SYDNEY DREVLOW

Hopkins, Nordic skiing

Already a blossoming star in the endurance sports after a successful cross-country season, the eighth-grader set herself apart from the rest of the skiers in the Section 6 meet at Wirth Park, winning the pursuit title with a combined time of 19:36.1

JOEY KOTTKE

St. Paul Highland Park, basketball

The senior point guard had his fingerprints all over the Scots' three victories last week. He had 63 points — 30 in a victory over Humboldt — with 14 three-pointers on 58 percent shooting, to go with 13 assists.

GAVIN LAYTON

Coon Rapids, wrestling

The senior heavyweight has won 75 of his past 76 matches, losing only in the Class 3A finals last season. He was 5-0 last week, including victories over highly ranked Jagger Schack of Osseo and Tyler Neblung of Anoka, to improve to 26-0.

ANNIKA LEE

Park Center, gymnastics

Lee helped the Pirates to a victory over Rogers with a clutch floor exercise performance, scoring a 9.55 and giving Park Center a half-point victory. She won every event and scored a season-high 37.8 in the all-around.

MAGNUS O'CONNOR

Prior Lake, Nordic skiing

The senior was firmly in control at the Section 1 meet at Hyland Recreation Area. He dominated both the classic and skate-style races, winning both comfortably, to take first place in the pursuit standings with a combined time of 20:03.4.

JORDAN PARENT

Forest Lake, Nordic skiing

Parent, a sophomore, led a contingent of Rangers skiers who took three of the top four spots in the Section 4 meet at Hyland Lake. Her winning pursuit time of 30 minutes, 35 seconds helped Forest Lake place first in the team competition.

JIM PAULSEN

Nominate an athlete: Send an e-mail with supporting information to preps@startribune.com. Include a photo and a link to video of the athlete in action (if possible).