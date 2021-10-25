SAW SAY THA
St. Paul Humboldt • soccer
The junior forward has a tendency to be nervous. He is gradually overcoming the issue.
Tha registered back-to-back two-goal games in the Class 1A, Section 3 tournament and set up the lone goal with a perfect pass in a 1-0 triumph over St. Paul Academy in the championship.
"I am a hard-working person who is trying to get a lot better," Tha said.
He added that he was "really nervous at first" as a sophomore on varsity, but "I have improved in that area a little bit."
The Hawks entered section play as the No. 5 seed and shut out top-seeded Trinity 4-0 in the semifinals.
"We are playing really well right now," Tha said.
The Hawks will enter the state tournament with an 11-7-1 record. They play Metro College Prep on Thursday.
Tha had two goals in under five minutes against Minnehaha Academy and two more in the Trinity victory.
"He has had a breakout season," St. Paul Humboldt coach John Pucci said. "He is a lightning fast forward who can finish with both feet."
NICOLE RIDENOUR
Roseville • tennis
Ridenour ran her record to 25-1 on the season by winning the Class 2A, Section 4 individual singles championship. "Nicole is not only one of the top players in the state, but she is an exceptional kid, great teammate and excels in the classroom with a 3.96 GPA," Roseville coach Bruce Hashimoto said.
IAN BURAU
Becker • football
The defensive lineman had eight tackles and three sacks as the Bulldogs completed an unbeaten regular season with a 17-0 shutout of Willmar. "Ian has been a big part of our defense that has only given up 58 points this season," Becker coach Dwight Lundeen said. "He has a nose for the football."
ASHLEY BENNETT
Lakeville North • soccer
"Ashley is a clever player with excellent technical and finishing ability that has gotten hot at the right time," Panthers coach Brian Lehman said. Bennett scored in all three Class 3A, Section 1 tournament games, including twice in the championship.
JACOB MEISSNER
Providence Academy • football
A two-way player, Meissner is the key to the Lions' ground game while also anchoring the defensive line. He had five tackles, four for loss and a sack in a 13-7 victory over St. Paul Academy/Minnehaha Academy/Blake. "He is the heart and soul of our team," Lions coach Colin Rooney said.
NAOMI ROMSLO
Simley • volleyball
The junior has enjoyed an outstanding offensive season, highlighted by a 30-kill performance when the Spartans ralliedfrom a two-game deficit to beat North St. Paul. She concluded the regular season with 264 kills.
DYLAN MAGISTAD
Stillwater • soccer
Magistad accounted for over half of Stillwater's goals (four), added a penalty shot goal in a shootout victory and dished out an assist while helping the Ponies to the Class 3A, Section 4 championship. "He also anchored our defensive efforts," Stillwater coach Jake Smothers said.
