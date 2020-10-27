GRACE HOEPPNER

Holy Angels • soccer

Weather cancellations that condensed last week just made the Holy Angels senior defender’s achievements more impressive.

On Friday afternoon, after Holy Angels’ Class 1A, Section 3 semifinal had been rescheduled twice, Hoeppner, who plays center back, played all 80 minutes in a 3-0 shutout of Simley. The next day she did the same, helping the Stars to a 3-0 victory over archrival Visitation in the section championship game.

“We approached it like it was a state tournament,” Hoeppner said. “We knew it wasn’t that exact thing, but the whole season our motto was ‘Grateful to play.’ ”

The victories capped a dominant 2020 campaign in which the Stars finished 13-0 and outscored their opponents 72-1. “One goal vs. scoring 72 is pretty cool. And 13-0 is amazing,” she said.

What did she do between games? Hoeppner donned a Holy Angels football uniform and went 6-for-6 kicking extra points in the Stars’ 42-14 victory over DeLaSalle on Friday evening.

“I was very nervous before the first one,” said Hoeppner, making her football kicking debut. “But in practice I had been hitting them easy, and I wasn’t nervous after I made the first one.”

The opportunity came about after she was spotted kicking a football after practice.

“All my teammates were excited for me, my [soccer] coach was excited for me. The football players were super supportive,” Hoeppner said. “It was a really cool experience.”

BEN ALSLEBEN

Litchfield • football

The 6-1, 190-pound senior quarterback passed the Dragons to a 62-14 victory over Holy Family. Alsleben completed 13 of 18 passes for 223 yards and threw five touchdowns passes, giving him 11 over his past two games.

ABBY BRANTNER

Wayzata • soccer

A confirmed soccer nut, the senior scored the game’s only goal in a 1-0 victory over Hopkins in the Class 2A, Section 6 semifinals. Then she scored twice as the Trojans ran away from Minneapolis Southwest 6-0 in the championship game.

ANDY DEWITT

Orono • soccer

The junior midfielder showed off his goal-scoring touch in helping the Spartans to the Class 1A, Section 6 title. He scored single goals in each of the first two games, then scored a hat trick in the finals, a 4-0 victory over Waconia.

ABBY HEPPER

Simley • volleyball

The Spartans jumped out to a 4-0 start on the steady play of the senior setter. She notched 68 set assists in two matches last week, including a whopping 50 in a five-set victory at Hill-Murray, their first at that gym since 2008.

TERRANCE KAMARA

Minneapolis North • football

The explosive senior tailback rushed for a season-high 250 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns as the Polars defeated Mound Westonka 47-14. In three games this fall, Kamara has rushed for 585 yards, averaging 11.4 per carry.

GABBY MAUDER

Woodbury • swimming and diving

Veteran coach Rick Light, who has coached many champion divers, calls the Royals freshman the best. During the season, she posted the state’s best six-dive score (288.75) and won the Class 2A, Section 3 title with a score of 445.45 to finish the season undefeated.

JIM PAULSEN

