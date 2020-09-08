KENDALL STADDEN

Blaine • soccer

Blaine girls’ soccer coach Scott Zachmann marveled as sophomore standout Kendall Stadden took part in warmups before the Bengals’ Aug. 31 game. “Her shots were harder than we’ve ever seen from her,” Zachmann said. “I told my assistant coach, ‘She’s going to get a couple goals tonight.’ ”

Scoring twice, Stadden made good on Zachmlann’s prediction by halftime. But she wasn’t done. A 6-1 rout of Anoka featured five Stadden goals, one shy of the school single-game record of six, set by Britney Monteon in 2012.

She followed by scoring both goals in a 2-2 draw with rival Andover.

“She’s really grown as a player,” Zachmann said. “It will be fun to watch as she keeps getting better.”

DAVID LA VAQUE

NICK KARAM

Eastview • soccer

The sophomore forward has a knack for scoring in big moments, and goals came in bunches for him last week. In a span of eight days, he notched a hat trick in the second half of a 4-3 victory over Burnsville, scored twice in a 2-0 shutout of Farmington and had another three-goal effort in 5-0 victory over Farmington in an end-of-the-week rematch.

MEGAN SCHULTZE

Coon Rapids • swimming

In the opening meet of the season, Schultze, a senior who has committed to swim at Rice University, broke school and Northwest Suburban Conference records in the 200 freestyle (1:52.66) and 500 freestyle (5:03.80). She also led off the winning 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay teams. In her next meet, she set a school-record in the 200 individual medley by 3 seconds with a time of 2:07.23.

ZACHARY SUSEE

Shakopee • soccer

An All-State first-team selection as a junior, the senior forward picked up where he left off with eight goals and seven assists in the Sabers’ first three games. He had a hat trick and two assists in a 5-1 victory over Eagan and scored the team’s lone goal in 5-1 loss to Eagan in a rematch. He also had four goals and four assists in a 10-0 rout of Apple Valley.

JIM PAULSEN

