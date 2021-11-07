BALTIMORE — The Vikings face a tough test Sunday in Baltimore. I could list all of the reasons they probably won't win — first time seeing Lamar Jackson, road game in a loud stadium, Harrison Smith out, I could go on — but let's change things up and look at the one area in which the Vikings have a dramatic advantage.

It's not defensive line, not with Danielle Hunter and Michael Pierce out.

It's not the Vikings' linebackers against Jackson, tight end Mark Andrews and the Ravens' random running backs.

It's not the Vikings' secondary, especially without Smith, who was placed on the COVID list on Sunday morning.

It's the Vikings' skill position players. For all of this team's struggles, the Vikings should be able to make big plays against the Ravens' defense with Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen. The Cincinnati Bengals did just that two weeks ago.

The Bengals' offense is similar to the Vikings'. They have an accurate quarterback, dynamic receivers, an excellent all-around back and a questionable offensive line. On Oct. 24, they scored 41 points and won, 41-17, against the Ravens in Baltimore.

Joe Burrow threw for 416 yards and three touchdowns while being sacked just once. Joe Mixon rushed 12 times for 59 yards and a touchdown. He and backup Samaje Perine combined for 111 yards, two touchdowns and 4.8 yards per carry.

Ja'Marr Chase caught eight passes for 201 yards and a touchdown. Tee Higgins caught seven passes for 62 yards. Tight end C.J. Uzomah caught three passes for 91 yards and two scores.

The Bengals' defense allowed the Ravens to gain 393 yards but held them to six conversions on 20 third and fourth downs, limiting them to their lowest point total of the season.

Now, the Vikings have a steeper challenge. The Ravens were coming off a 34-6 thumping of the Chargers and were probably overconfident against Cincinnati. The Bengals see Jackson twice a year and have a feel for how best to contain him. They have also proven to be a good team. They're 5-3 with a plus-58 point differential.

But there is a blueprint for the Vikings to use. It will require Kirk Cousins doing what he didn't do last week — throwing the ball downfield to his receivers, which should produce big plays and pass-interference penalties while stretching a defense that will be dedicated to stopping Dalvin Cook.

The Vikings are 6-point underdogs for a lot of good reasons. But there is a path to winning this game, if their offense can properly feature its best players.