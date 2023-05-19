The Triple Crown series is a grueling test for the equine athletes and for those wagering on these majestic animals. Two weeks after the Kentucky Derby, with the bankroll replenished and confidence restored, the Preakness Stakes offers another opportunity for a financial windfall.

Historically, a handful of runners exiting the Derby will head to Pimlico in Baltimore in the quest for the second jewel. However, this year only the Derby winner is headed east and he'll be greeted by six new faces eager to knock him off his throne.

Do any of the newcomers have a chance? Let's take a closer look.

Winner: MAGE (3) triumphed over 17 rivals at Churchill Downs two weeks ago and will be favored. Horses exiting the Derby have generally performed well in the Preakness and we could see another top effort from this lightly raced colt. With only four races under his belt, he still has room for improvement and that potential should scare his competitors. Unlike the Derby, jockey Javier Castellano might use Mage's athleticism to be closer to the pace, sitting right behind the front runners before powering by the tiring speed in the stretch. Simply put, if Mage runs his race, he will be very tough to beat.

Preakness entrant Perform coukd come in at a good price.

Contender: PERFORM (6) has really come into his own since turning three-years-old and stretching out to two-turns. His conditioner, Shug McGaughey, is known for his patience and the steady improvement of his runners. In his last start, the Federico Tesio Stakes at Laurel Park, Perform stumbled out of the gate and then lacked room in the stretch before making an eye-catching move late to get up just in time. If he can take another step forward, he could be in the mix at a juicy price.

Blazing Sevens worked out on Tuesday at Pimlico.

Potential: BLAZING SEVENS (7) has been somewhat off form in 2023 but has danced every dance, having run in four grade-one races in his six career starts. Chad Brown is a top trainer and conditioned the 2022 Preakness winner (Early Voting) after bypassing the Derby. As result, he knows the winning formula. Jockey Irad Ortiz will have to time his move perfectly to capitalize on Blazing Sevens grinding style. RED ROUTE ONE (5) is pace dependent and needs quick early fractions in front of him to utilize his patented late kick. In his last four races, Red Route One has been in last place down the backstretch before making his move. If the race melts down in front of him, he could pick up the pieces late. NATIONAL TREASURE (1) comes from the powerful Bob Baffert barn who is always dangerous but lethal in Triple Crown races. Breaking from the rail and blessed with tactical speed, John Velazquez should be able to manage a good trip by either going to the lead or sitting behind the speed. The real question is, does he like to pass horses?

$100 Wagering Strategy

$70 Exacta First, Mage (3); Second, Perform (6) ($70 total)

$10 Trifecta First, Mage (3); Second, Perform (6); Third, National Treasure (1), Red Route One (5), Blazing Sevens (7) ($30 total)