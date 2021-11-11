COVID-19 cases linked to pre-K-12 schools appear to have peaked in Minnesota, though recent preliminary data suggest they could be rising again amid a lingering pandemic wave.

More than 3,000 students had coronavirus infections while in their school buildings in the week ending Oct. 2, but the weekly count of school-linked cases dropped to a preliminary total of 751 in the last week of October. They have since increased, though, to a preliminary total of 996 in the first week in November.

State health officials said all of these numbers remain elevated and urged parents to take advantage of COVID-19 vaccine incentives for their teenagers and the new opportunity to provide shots to children 5-11.

While the state reports that more than 74% of Minnesotans 12 and older have received at least a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, that rate drops below 65% in the 12-17 age group. More than 18,000 children 5-11 have received pediatric doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Minnesota in this first week doses became available.

Children are at lower risk of severe illness but can spread the virus that has caused 836,787 infections and 8,968 COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota. The pandemic totals include 5,123 infections newly reported on Thursday along with 43 more COVID-19 deaths.

While 27 of those deaths were in seniors — who have accounted for 86% of the state's overall COVID-19 deaths — the toll included a Douglas County resident in the 30-34 age range.

Overall pandemic numbers have surged in November after showing brief signs of declining in late October. State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said people need to take steps to protect themselves because the winter and holiday gatherings will increase the risks for indoor viral transmission.

"The power to change this is in Minnesotans hands," she said. "We all have much more knowledge than we did when this all began, and we've got better tools now, particularly in terms of vaccination."

