Power outages leave thousands of Twin Cities customers in the dark after storm

Most of the outages are in Hennepin County, Xcel Energy said.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 16, 2025 at 2:04PM
An Xcel Energy lineman installs a new power line along Interstate 94 between Monticello and St. Cloud in 2011. (Richard Sennott/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Thousands of Twin Cities area residents woke up Wednesday morning without power after thunderstorms and heavy rain rolled through the area overnight.

At around 8:30 a.m., Xcel Energy said about 10,000 had lost service in Minnesota, with the largest outages in Hennepin County. By 9 a.m., that number had dropped to around 6,300.

The outages were most prevalent in the west metro, according to Xcel.

At one point, more than 2,300 customers in Minnetonka were without service. About 1,400 in Excelsior, and 1,100 in nearby Shorewood were, too, as were about 600 in Tonka Bay and 525 in Wayzata, the utility said.

A few hundred customers were without power in Carver County, according to Poweroutage.us.

“Please continue to check back for additional updates regarding the restoration progress,” Xcel Energy posted on its website.

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

