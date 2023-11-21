Police in Edina are searching for a suspects who robbed a U.S. postal worker at gunpoint Saturday.

Officers went to the 6700 block of W. 66th Street about 3:30 p.m. after getting a call about an armed robbery. The postal worker was not hurt, a statement from Edina police said.

Investigators believe the postal worker was targeted by a suspect who exited the passenger side of a newer, midsize, dark SUV and showed a gun. Police did not say what if anything was taken.

The suspect was described as a Black man with dreadlocks in his mid-20s. The suspect was about 5 feet 9 inches, weighs between 170 and 200 pounds and was wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt at the time of the incident, police said.

Police are asking those who live in the residential area to share any camera footage showing dark SUV's in the area and are looking to speak to anybody who may have witnessed the robbery.

Anyone with information can call detective Nicole Frederick at 952-826-0427 or nfrederick@EdinaMN.gov.