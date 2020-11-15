A post office opens Monday in a portion of the vacant Kmart building on Lake Street as a temporary replacement for the two U.S. Postal Service stations that were lost in the riots that followed George Floyd's death in late May.

The Postal Service has said the new full-service post office will fill in for up to two years for the two stations just off Lake Street, 110 E. 31st St. and 3033 S. 27th Av.

The city owns the Kmart tract and is receiving about $30,000 in rent from the Postal Service.

"I am very happy to be bringing Postal Services back to the south Minneapolis community," read a statement from Minneapolis Postmaster William Jones. "Our employees are equally excited to occupy this location, which is closer to their routes and customers."

Post office hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and closed on Sunday.

Mail that was on hold at the two former post offices is being transferred to the new location.

Post office box customers are being instructed to claim their keys from a window clerk. Proper identification is required.

The Postal Service continues to explore permanent options to replace the destroyed post office stations.