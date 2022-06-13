Three years after he packed Xcel Energy Center two nights in a row, Post Malone will scale back to a one-night-only appearance at the St. Paul hockey arena on Sept. 11 as part of his newly announced Twelve Carat Tour.

The Dallas singer/rapper — whose megahits include "Rockstar," "Sunflower" and "Better Now" — will have his "Cooped Up" collaborator Roddy Ricch with him as an opening act for the Sunday night show at the X. The St. Paul date is only the second stop on his tour, which kicks off in Omaha a night earlier.

Tickets go on sale Friday (June 17) at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com, with pre-sale options beginning Tuesday. Tour promoter Live Nation, which owns Ticketmaster and often prices seats based on demand, did not reveal what the public will have to pay to attend the concert in the publicly owned arena.

Posty's new album, "Twelve Carat Toothache," arrived last week and landed at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 behind Bad Bunny's new one. The record includes "Cooped Up" as well as "One Right Now," a collaboration with the Weeknd that dropped late last year.

The real-life Austin Post, 26, showed off his multi-faceted talent over the past couple years with his widely praised livestreamed tribute to Nirvana as well as several excursions into country music, including his viral cover of Brad Paisley's "I'm Gonna Miss Her (The Fishing Song)." He'll be busy in a whole other way after this tour, as he recently announced he and his girlfriend are due with their first child.