During this unprecedented COVID-affected NBA draft process, Georgia guard Anthony Edwards said he worked out for three teams: Golden State, Charlotte and the Timberwolves.

Those are the teams with the first three picks of the NBA draft, giving you a sense that Edwards isn’t likely to drop past that point.

As it stands now, the Wolves, with the top pick, have the first crack at drafting Edwards should they so choose, and when Edwards was asked in a Zoom call with reporters Wednesday how that workout with Minnesota went, he cracked a smile.

“My workout was excellent,” Edwards said. “I feel like I had a really great workout. Conversation was great. Everything was good there, and I feel like I fit there, just like I fit any other team. If they’re going to take a chance on me, I’m gonna go in there and give it my all.”

Of the consensus top three prospects in the draft — Edwards, LaMelo Ball and James Wiseman — Edwards is the only one who doesn’t overlap position with one of the two franchise linchpins in D’Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns.

From the perspective of fit, Edwards would seem to make sense as a guard who can play off Russell and take advantage of what Russell and Towns create for him offensively.

In 32 games as a Georgia freshman last season, Edwards averaged 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He has the size (6-5, 225 pounds) to get to the rim and a solid foundation on his jump shot.

In his comments Wednesday, Edwards tried to bolster his reputation on the defensive end, after some analyses said he can look disengaged at times.

“Of the skills I bring, a lot of people don’t think I play defense,” Edwards said. “But I feel like I’m a really good defensive player.”

It comes down to how highly the Wolves rate him. President Gersson Rosas has said the Wolves will take who they deem is the best player available regardless of fit.

Along those lines, it’s not set in stone the Wolves will keep their picks at Nos. 1, 17 and 33. Reports have had them linked in recent days to trading down to No. 3 with Charlotte, which reportedly has its eyes set on Wiseman.

The latest rumbling came Wednesday via the Ringer, which reported that Wolves are considering packaging their No. 17 pick and last year’s first-round selection, Jarrett Culver, to move up to No. 6, which Atlanta has. Such a move there would likely save the Wolves a couple million against the salary cap, regardless of what they do with the top pick.

If the Wolves do slide down to three, there’s the potential Edwards still would be there.

It has been a long draft process for all involved, players and teams alike. But it’ll end soon. Edwards just wants to find out where he’s going.

“It’s crazy just seeing people tag you in stuff [on social media], and just seeing the three different teams and three different players who are supposed to go to these teams,” Edwards said. “I don’t really care about stuff like that. Whatever team is willing to take a chance on me, I’m just ready to go in and give it my all.”