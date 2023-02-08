Pork and cabbage are a classic combo across the globe.

In Eastern Europe, you'll find tender cabbage leaves wrapped around a flavorful pork filling and baked in a sweet-and-sour tomato sauce. France and Germany love this dynamic duo stewed with sauerkraut and white wine. And throughout Asia you can find tender little dumplings filled with ground pork and chopped cabbage, steamed, boiled or fried to a crispy brown.

Roasting pork and cabbage seems like an underutilized technique, but once you've tried it, you're sure to love it — it brings out the best in both ingredients.

For this week's recipe, Roasted Pork Chops and Cabbage with Garlic Thyme Butter, we are turning the oven dial up to high for a quick, easy and delicious weeknight dinner that you'd be proud to serve on the weekend, too.

I don't always think of roasting pork chops, as they have a tendency to dry out in the oven. But for this dish, the problem is solved in a few easy steps.

First, thick-cut pork chops (thin chops are much easier to overcook) are seasoned and allowed to sit for a few minutes in order to absorb the salt and sugar in the rub, which helps keep them moist. Paprika is also in the rub, which not only adds flavor, but also gives the chops color, eliminating the need to brown in a skillet before roasting.

While the pork is sitting, thick wedges of cabbage are seasoned and arranged on a sizzling-hot baking sheet and placed on the oven's upper rack to start browning.

After our cabbage gets a head start, the seasoned pork chops are then nestled between the wedges and roasted just long enough to cook them to a rosy pink doneness.

Perching the pork chops and cabbage high in the oven allows them to cook quickly, without drying them out, resulting in juicy pork chops alongside sweet, tender cabbage.

A dollop of thyme- and garlic-scented butter takes it to the next level, in terms of flavor, while also adding just a touch more richness to the dish.

Roasted Pork Chops and Cabbage with Garlic Thyme Butter

Serves 4.

Thick, juicy pork chops are roasted with wedges of sweet cabbage and topped with a flavorful compound butter for a quick, easy and delicious weeknight meal. From Meredith Deeds.

• 4 bone-in center-cut pork chops, 1 1/4 to 1 1/2 in. thick, trimmed

• 3 tbsp. olive oil, divided

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper

• 1 tsp. paprika

• 2 tsp. sugar, divided

• 1 small head green cabbage

• 2 tbsp. butter, softened

• 1 tsp. finely chopped fresh thyme

• 1/2 tsp. finely chopped garlic

Directions

Adjust oven rack to upper-middle position; place large, rimmed baking sheet on rack and heat oven to 450 degrees.

Pat pork dry with paper towels and rub with 1 tablespoon oil. Combine 1 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon pepper, paprika, and 1 teaspoon sugar in small bowl. Season pork chops all over with spice mixture; set aside.

Combine 1 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper and remaining 1 teaspoon sugar in small bowl. Quarter cabbage through the core and cut each quarter into 2 wedges, leaving the core intact. Brush cabbage wedges all over with remaining 2 tablespoons oil and sprinkle with salt mixture.

Place on hot baking sheet and roast cabbage for 10 minutes. Turn cabbage over. Arrange pork chops on baking sheet with cabbage and continue to roast for another 12 to 18 minutes, rotating sheet halfway through roasting, until chops register 140 degrees and cabbage is tender and browned.

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, stir together the butter, thyme and garlic. Place a dollop of the butter mixture on top of each pork chop. Serve.

Meredith Deeds is a cookbook author and food writer from Edina. Reach her at meredithdeeds@gmail.com. Follow her on Instagram ­at @meredithdeeds.