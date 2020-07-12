Q: I think "Council of Dads" is a GREAT show. I hope others respond as well, enough that NBC will change its mind and renew the show. Most TV shows nowadays are not worth watching.

A: Quite a few readers lamented the cancellation of the drama. As I mentioned before, the ratings were disappointing. And NBC had tried to bring viewers to it, for example with a special preview following the season finale of "This Is Us." But it still did not draw enough. (My wife and I gave up after two episodes.) Still, if you want to let NBC know your feelings, it has an online feedback system at www.nbc.com/contact-us.

How long do royalties last?

Q: I am curious: With so many TV shows being re-aired, are payments made to the actors over and over? I understand how they get paid for the initial showing of an episode of "Law & Order" (for example). But we're years after they first aired, and some episodes are being re-aired sometimes on multiple channels. Are the actors continuing to receive money?

A: The answer can be complicated, as you can see when reading one of the agreements with performers' union SAG-AFTRA found online. I asked a SAG-AFTRA spokesperson for help and here are the basics. Actors (other than background actors) get paid again when a performance is rerun. In TV's past, those payments ended after a certain number of replays; now they can go on forever — making those "Law & Order" reruns an annuity for the actors.

As for how much the performers are paid, it varies. Some residuals are tied directly to a specific presentation such as a network telecast, and some residuals are based on a percentage of revenue from the off-network sale to cable or secondary digital syndication channels such as Antenna TV. Individual actors may also negotiate their own, better deals. In any case, under current agreements, those payments are in perpetuity.

From 'Mentalist' to 'Magnum'

Q: The new "Magnum P.I." has an actor named Tim Kang who plays Katsumoto. We saw him on another show years back. Was it "The Mentalist"? And will "Magnum" be back?

A: Good memory. Kang's CBS bio lists many credits but says he "is perhaps best known to television audiences for his role as Detective Kimball Cho on 'The Mentalist.' " And yes, "Magnum" has been picked up for another season.

E-mail brenfels@gmail.com.