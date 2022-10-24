Tap the bookmark to save this article.

ST. CLOUD — A woman died after being shot Monday morning on the northeast side of the city, according to St. Cloud Police Department.

Police responded to the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue NE and found one victim. She died at the scene.

When police arrived, the suspect had fled the area. At about noon, the department tweeted a 36-year-old man had been taken into custody.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in processing the scene.

This story will be updated when more information is available.