A woman was fatally shot after an argument escalated into gunfire, Minneapolis police said.

Officers were sent to the 1900 block of South Colfax Avenue at about 7:40 a.m. Friday to investigate a reported shooting. A caller told police dispatch that a person was loaded into a vehicle and taken away.

At the scene, officers were told a woman in her 30s sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and was dropped off at Hennepin Healthcare. She later died at the hospital.

Police believe an argument at a gathering escalated into gunfire.

Police ask anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or to submit a tip at www.crimestoppersmn.org.

This is the 14th homicide in Minneapolis this year, according to the Star Tribune's database.