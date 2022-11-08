A 23-year-old woman was shot to death in her Brooklyn Park apartment early Tuesday after five people she knew barged in, officials said.

A 911 call shortly after 2:30 a.m. sent officers to the Eden Park apartment complex in the 6300 block of N. Zane Avenue, where they located the woman with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The woman died at the scene despite officers' lifesaving efforts, according to police.

Officers saw that the door to the apartment had been forced open, police added.

A police investigation led to five people being arrested later Tuesday.

"It is believed that all individuals knew each other, and this is not believed to be a random crime," Police Inspector Elliot Faust said in a statement, which did not address a motive. He added that it was too early to say who among the five fired weapons.

Jailed on suspicion of second-degree murder are a 23-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman from Brooklyn Center, a 24-year-old man from Coon Rapids, and a 17-year-old and 16-year-old boys from Brooklyn Park.

Asked how the people involved are known to each other, Faust said, "There was a domestic relationship between one of the individuals arrested and the victim. Two of the suspects are related to each other by blood."

Faust added that there was a man in the apartment at the time of the break-in, but that he "was able to escape just prior to the shots being fired."

Charges have yet to be filed. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.