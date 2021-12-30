A Twin Cities teenager missing since early last week was located safe in Detroit, where the man who took her to Michigan has been arrested, authorities said.

Jymirah J. Chatman, 16, was found at an undisclosed location in Detroit late Tuesday by personnel from the Michigan State Police and the FBI, according to Brooklyn Park police.

Jorj Michael Austin, 32, of Detroit, was arrested on suspicion of deprivation of parental rights and awaits extradition back to Minnesota, police said.

Chatman was last seen at her home, where she left a note saying she was leaving but would return, Brooklyn Park police said.

Police believe she was a passenger in a blue 2002 Toyota Camry that was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 near Mauston, Wis., more than 200 miles southeast of Brooklyn Park.