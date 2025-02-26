Police: Twin Cities driver tied to pedestrian’s death says he left not realizing he hit someone

The driver who fatally struck a pedestrian in Brooklyn Center and left the scene told police the next day that he didn’t realize that he struck someone, according to a new court filing.
That filing, made Tuesday afternoon in Hennepin County District Court, identified the victim of the crash on Jan. 30 as 26-year-old Jamar Raydale Warren, of Brooklyn Park.
The incident occurred shortly after 10:20 p.m. in the 6800 block of Humboldt Avenue N., police said. Emergency medical responders declared Warren dead at the scene.
Police Chief Garett Flesland told the Star Tribune that the driver was arrested the next day and released soon afterward as the investigation continued.
The chief said his department was awaiting further evidence before “a charging decision will be possible.” The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.
Police spelled out some details in connection with the crash in a search warrant affidavit they filed seeking court permission to search the car’s computer data:
A caller to 911 said she heard the sound of a crash and saw someone get out of the car, collect some vehicle parts and drive off north on Humboldt.
The driver called emergency dispatch and left his name and phone number. He said he stopped on Humboldt when he came across what he thought was a bag of trash and drove around it. He said he soon returned to the scene, saw the man on the pavement and called 911.
He said he then drove home because he had food for his children but left his name with dispatch so he could be contacted later by police.
The driver came to police headquarters, gave the same account and added that he thought the man had been shot. He also told police that he saw a piece of his bumper in the road and picked it up.
Police told him it was possible that he had hit the man. The driver “did not argue and had a visible reaction,” the filing said.
County crime lab personnel inspected the car and collected skin, blood and hair from its underside.
