A suspected "traffic altercation" prompted a gunman in an SUV to fatally shoot a father driving his teenage son home from a baseball game on a highway in Plymouth before fleeing Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred about 10 p.m. on southbound Hwy. 169 just south of the Rockford Road exit, police said.

The search is on now for the suspect and the vehicle he was driving, which police describe as a light-colored SUV, possibly a Ford Expedition, Chevrolet Tahoe, Suburban or similar vehicle. Police added that the SUV might have damage to rear bumper on the driver's side.

The wounded driver, shot once, was taken by emergency personnel to North Memorial Health Hospital and died there, police said.

Police Chief Erik Fadden said during a news briefing Wednesday afternoon that based on video evidence "there may have been some sort of traffic altercation between the two drivers as they proceeded south past Rockford Road [and] the suspect shot at the victim's vehicle, and struck the victim driver."

Fadden, visibly emotional, said, "I just have to say, this was one of the most tragic events that I've witnessed in my 20 years of policing."

Jay Boughton

The victim's name has yet to be released by authorities, but many friends and family members have identified him as Jay Boughton, 56, of Crystal.

Among them was Tim Browne, who wrote on Facebook that Boughton was a coach in the Armstrong Cooper Youth Baseball Association (ACYBA) who "would come to my house to help my kids try and become better hitters."

Browne said Boughton was shot "while driving his son home from a baseball game. His [15-year-old] son tried to give him CPR, but he didn't make it."

In an interview, Browne said Boughton, who would have celebrated his birthday Sunday, was married and the father of two children.

"He was just a great dad and would do anything for the kids in the community to see them succeed at sports and other activities," Browne said. "His presence in their lives and constant words of encouragement meant the world to the kids."

Matt Welters, vice president of the baseball association, described Boughton as "one the nicest guys and so well-liked by everyone. He was so giving of his time to help all of his players. … His loss is absolutely crushing."

Out of respect for those in the association mourning Boughton's death, his son's team has canceled the rest of its season and other teams are canceling games this week.

"All recognize that [Wednesday] and tomorrow is a time to put baseball aside," the association board wrote in a letter to players' families while sharing that the teenager also was injured during the incident.

"Jay's death is a tragedy," the letter continued, "and we all need to take time to reflect on this loss, and to mourn the passing of a dear member of the ACYBA family."

Chief Fadden said during the news briefing that the victim's vehicle ran off the highway and crashed into a parking lot of an apartment complex in the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane N.

Fadden said he didn't know how long the shooting lasted or how many shots were fired. He did say the vehicles were traveling next to each other "for a period of time" on the highway, but his department has yet to learn what happened before they were side by side.

"We believe the shooting occurred on the highway," the chief said, "and then after the driver was shot … the vehicle traveled off the west side of the highway, through the ditch, through some trees, through the fence and into the parking lot of the apartment complex."

Traffic surveillance video evidence is being reviewed, and additional details on the suspect's vehicle will be released, he said, which could include video or still shots. He urged anyone to come forward with any information.

"This is truly a senseless act," Fadden said. "It's one of the most senseless acts I've seen in 20 years in law enforcement, and there are people in this community that are hurting today because of the senseless act that occurred last night.

"And I'm sure the people involved with this event are feeling some guilt, they feel the need to come forward and at least talk about what happened and we encourage them to do that. There's always two sides to a story."

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Police Capt. Michael Reed at 763-509-5178.

Traffic surveillance image from Tuesday’s fatal shooting on Hwy. 169 in Plymouth. Credit: Provided by Plymouth Police Department

"I'm confident that someone has some relevant information to this case," Fadden said, "whether you were just driving in the area along 169 around 10 o'clock last night, or have some information relevant to any suspect vehicle, please give us a call."

