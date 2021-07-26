Rep. John Thompson has apologized to the St. Paul police officer he accused of racial profiling during a traffic stop July 4, one of several high-profile controversies that have embroiled the first-term representative recently.

St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell had demanded Thompson apologize for the profiling accusation after Axtell said body camera footage of the encounter refuted Thompson's accusation.

"On Friday, Rep. Thompson unexpectedly showed up at our western district offices and asked to see the sergeant who pulled him over on July 4," police spokesman Steve Linders said in an e-mail Sunday. Thompson apologized after the two had a brief conversation.

Thompson did not immediately respond to a Star Tribune request for comment Sunday night.

During that stop, the officer found that Thompson, DFL-St. Paul, was driving with only a Wisconsin driver's license, prompting questions about his residency. Thompson also received a citation for driving with a suspended license. Thompson told the officer and later a crowd of people that he believed he was pulled over for "driving while Black."

Police said Thompson was stopped because his car did not have a front license plate.

Since the traffic stop and profiling allegations, multiple domestic violence accusations against Thompson have surfaced, leading to calls from Gov. Tim Walz and Democratic and Republican lawmakers alike for Thompson to resign. Thompson has refused.

House Speaker Melissa Hortman said that she will wait until the end of court proceedings related to the July 4 traffic stop before taking further action against Thompson for not stepping down.

The House ethics committee on Friday held an initial hearing related to a previous complaint against Thompson. That complaint was filed last month by Rep. Eric Lucero, R-Dayton, over Thompson twice calling Lucero racist on the House floor. Members took no action, however, after Thompson requested more time to find a lawyer.

Thompson was also convicted last week of misdemeanor charges for obstruction of justice related to a 2019 disturbance at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale.

Scrutiny over Thompson hasn't let up since he shouted expletives within earshot of children and neighbors at a 2020 protest outside the Hugo home of then-Minneapolis Police Federation President Bob Kroll. Thompson was a House candidate at the time.

