A 16-year-old boy either on foot or skateboarding was killed in a hit-and-run crash in north Minneapolis, authorities said Wednesday.

The crash occurred about 8:35 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of N. 51st and Fremont avenues, police said.

Police and fire personnel arrived and began tending to the teen in the road before paramedics took over and transported him to North Memorial Health Hospital, where he died, according to police. The teen's identity has yet to be released.

According to police:

The vehicle was heading north on Fremont and struck the boy as he either walked or skateboarded on 51st.

The driver continued north, struck several parked cars and left the road while trying to turn onto N. 52 Avenue. The vehicle came to rest in a yard, where the driver was arrested.

Police say a teenager was killed by a hit-and-run driver in North Minneapolis. Here, parked vehicles that were struck by the hit-and-run driver and seen along Fremont Avenue N. Wednesday in Minneapolis ]DAVID JOLES • david.joles@startribune.comWednesday, June 16, 2021, in Minneapolis, MN.

"It appears that drugs or alcohol may be a contributing factor in this crash," read a statement from police, who have yet to identify the suspect.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482