There is a heavy police presence at a St. Cloud bank, where a robbery was reported shortly after 1:45 p.m. Thursday, police said.

The scene is the Wells Fargo branch at 200 S. 33rd Av., according to police.

"This incident is active and ongoing," read a police statement. "We do not have any reported injuries at this time."

For now, the statement from police urged everyone to "please avoid the area."

The FBI is assisting with the response, according to police.

Return to www.startribune.com for updates on this developing story.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482