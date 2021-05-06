There is a heavy police presence at a St. Cloud bank, where a robbery was reported shortly after 1:45 p.m. Thursday, police said.
The scene is the Wells Fargo branch at 200 S. 33rd Av., according to police.
"This incident is active and ongoing," read a police statement. "We do not have any reported injuries at this time."
For now, the statement from police urged everyone to "please avoid the area."
The FBI is assisting with the response, according to police.
Return to www.startribune.com for updates on this developing story.
Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Police swarm St. Cloud bank targeted for robbery
"This incident is active and ongoing," read a police statement. "Please avoid the area."
Local
Man accused of sex crimes pleads not guilty to 84 charges
A Wisconsin man accused of sex crimes ranging from assault to possession of child pornography pleaded not guilty Thursday to 84 charges.
Local
Rosemount plant must install new equipment to address pollution
The EPA found violations at Spectro Alloys, a metal recycling plant.
Local
Wildlife staff mystified by die-off of more than 100 turtles in western Minnesota refuge
"There's a lot that we don't know at this point," said a federal wildlife spokeswoman.
Local
Some on Minneapolis City Council want to create unarmed traffic safety division
Minnesota law says only licensed peace officers can take some actions, such as requiring drivers to provide documentation.