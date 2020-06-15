A St. Cloud police officer was shot in the hand early Monday by a teenager who was resisting arrest, authorities said.

The encounter with the 18-year-old man occurred about 12:10 a.m. and ended in the 1000 block of 10th Avenue S., according to police.

The officer was hospitalized in stable condition with noncritical injuries.

Police have scheduled a news conference for 8 a.m. Monday to further address the shooting.

According to police:

Officers were attempting to stop and detain the teenager for being a suspect in a crime that police have yet to disclose. The suspect ran, and officers soon caught up with him near 10th Avenue S. and University Drive.

“At that point, the suspect physically resisted arrest,” a statement from police read.

During the suspect’s struggle with police, he drew a handgun and got off a shot that hit one of the officers in the hand.

No officers returned fire while subduing the teenager and arresting him. The suspect suffered what appeared to be a cut during his arrest. He also was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition.

Police have yet to identify the officer or the teenager.