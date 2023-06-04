A 42-year-old man was shot and killed by police in western Wisconsin after officers said he threatened his family and police with a gun.

A woman called St. Croix County emergency responders just before 11 p.m. Saturday, saying her husband was "out of control" and threatening to "bring his AR out," according to a news release from the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies and New Richmond, Wis., police responded to the home on the 1900 block of County Hwy. CC in the town of Star Prairie near New Richmond, about half an hour's drive northeast of Stillwater.

The woman was outside the house when deputies and officers arrived, but according to the sheriff's office two children were still in the house.

From inside the house, according to the sheriff's office, the man threatened the officers.

Deputies said they saw the man held a hunting rifle as they tried to speak to him.

The man kept making threats, according to the sheriff's office, and eventually walked out of the house with a long gun in hand.

A St. Croix County deputy and a New Richmond officer shot at the man.

He died at the house.

No one else was hurt.

The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office has identified the man only as a 42-year-old white man from New Richmond.

Sheriff's deputies from neighboring Polk County will investigate the shooting in accordance with Wisconsin state law.

Once their investigation is finished the St. Croix County District Attorney's Office will review the case to determine if the St. Croix County deputy or the New Richmond officer were justified in the shooting.

The deputy and officer who were involved in this shooting were both placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation and the internal review.