Minneapolis police shot and killed a man Wednesday morning near a downtown apartment building across from Orchestra Hall while serving an arrest warrant, according to officials and community activists.

The shooting reportedly happened just before 7 a.m. at the Bolero Flat Apartment Homes, at 1117 S. Marquette Av., according to three sources, who agreed to speak anonymously because the case was in its early stages. City officials are expected to hold a news conference around midday Wednesday to discuss the shooting.

Attorney and civil rights activist Nekima Levy-Armstrong said in a Facebook post that she received a call from interim police chief Amelia Huffman informing her about the shooting.

"An MPD swat team was apparently executing a search warrant for the St. Paul Police in a homicide case. The person was shot and killed," Levy-Armstrong wrote. "I asked Chief Huffman if she had seen the body camera footage and she has not. They are waiting for it to be uploaded into the system this AM."

Minneapolis police were not immediately available for comment, and a spokesperson for the St. Paul police referred questions back to Minneapolis. No other details were immediately available.

A spokesperson for the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which investigates most police shootings statewide, confirmed that agents and crime scene technicians responded to the scene Wednesday morning.