Roseville police want the public's help finding a 14-year-old boy who hasn't been seen since early Tuesday.

Izaich Mardis left for school but did not show up there and has not had contact with family since, police said.

Izaich was wearing a Minnesota Twins stocking cap, grey puffy coat with a red hoodie underneath, and black sweat pants. He was carrying a Minnesota Twins backpack.

Anyone with information about the boy's whereabouts is asked to contact Roseville police via the Ramsey County Dispatch Center at 651-767-0640 or 911.