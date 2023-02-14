Police are trying to find a southwestern Minnesota man believed to be armed who is charged with a homicide. He was released on bail and allegedly didn't show up to his court appearance Monday.

Ralph Apmann, 58, of Windom is thought to be carrying a 9-millimeter handgun and an AR-15 rifle, and is possibly in the Twin Cities, according to Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

The BCA tweeted Monday afternoon about Apmann's disappearance and is requesting the public let the bureau or police know if they see him. The BCA is working with the Windom Police Department to find him.

Apmann, 58, is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and 230 pounds, with hazel eyes and is balding with gray hair.

He has a felony warrant for second-degree homicide and failure to appear for jury trial, the BCA said.

"If you know Apmann's whereabouts, DO NOT APPROACH. Please call 911," the BCA said.